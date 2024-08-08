Kampcon in 2028 Worldcon Bid Changes Target Host Country to Rwanda

Micheal Kabunga, chair of the Kampcon 2028 Worldcon bid, has announced they are no longer bidding to hold the con in Uganda. The proposed host city has been changed to Kigali, Rwanda.

The convention name will be “ConKigali”. The main host venues would be the Kigali Convention Center and Radisson Blu Hotel. The event would be held August 23-27, 2028.

The sponsoring organizations are Inema Art Center Kigali and Kampcon Fandom Foundation, reported to be nonprofits but not tax-exempt.

Kabunga explains the change: “This resolve is met to offer a Worldcon host city proposal in Africa that is welcome to everyone, free of any biases from community or area legislation for all members to freely attend and with flexible visa options.” He says that with Kigali, Rwanda as the host site the original objections to the bid have been resolved.

There has been much discussion about the proposal to hold a Worldcon in Uganda because its harsh laws make it a dangerous place for LGBTQ+ people. In contrast, the Wikipedia article “LGBT rights in Rwanda” reports that while it is not without issues, “Rwanda is a signatory of the United Nations joint statement condemning violence against LGBT people and is one of only a few countries in Africa to have sponsored the declaration… Rwanda and Djibouti are the only East African countries where homosexual acts are legal.”

The bid website — Kampcon 2028 – is in the process of being updated. (At this writing it still shows the old Uganda site information.)

The Kampcon bid has submitted a new FAQ to Glasgow 2024 which can be downloaded here.

The members of the bid committee are Micheal Kabunga, Innocent Nkuruziza, Magala Simon Peter, Mutyaba Charles Reagan, Namirembe Juliet Mayinja, Charles Mugerwa, and Julius Katende.

Proposed Kigali hotel and convention center.

