LAcon V Wins 2026 Site Selection Vote

The 84th Worldcon will be held in Anaheim, California from August 27-31, 2026 in the Anaheim Convention Center, the Hilton Anaheim and Anaheim Marriott. The convention will be called LAcon V, a variation on the previous four Worldcons bearing the L.A.con name. The host organization is the Southern California Institute for Fan Interests (SCIFI), Inc.

The site selection voting results were announced August 11. The LA in 2026 bid was the only one on the official ballot.

The LA in 2026 bid received 452 out of 531 votes. There were 19 ineligible preferences. There were zero none of the above. A full voting breakdown will appear in the Business Meeting minutes.

The convention’s website is here: https://www.lacon.org/

LAcon V has announced its Guests of Honor, which include:

, acclaimed multi-genre novelist, whose works include The Iron Princess, The Benjamin January Mysteries, The Darwath Trilogy, Winterlands, Sunwolf and Starhawk, Ishmael and Children of the Jedi; Ronald D. Moore , Emmy, Peabody, and Hugo Award-winning screenwriter and executive producer of Battlestar Galactica, For All Mankind, Outlander, Carnivale, Roswell, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine;

, Emmy, Peabody, and Hugo Award-winning screenwriter and executive producer of Battlestar Galactica, For All Mankind, Outlander, Carnivale, Roswell, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine; Colleen Doran , New York Times bestselling cartoonist, writer and artist, whose work includes adaptations of The Sandman, American Gods and Good Omens as well as contributions to many popular comics and graphic novels;

, New York Times bestselling cartoonist, writer and artist, whose work includes adaptations of The Sandman, American Gods and Good Omens as well as contributions to many popular comics and graphic novels; Dr. Anita Sengupta , aerospace engineer, commercial pilot, and rocket scientist on multiple NASA projects including Dawn, Curiosity and Cold Atom Laboratory, who is currently leading Hydroplane Ltd., developing hydrogen fuel-powered aircraft;

, aerospace engineer, commercial pilot, and rocket scientist on multiple NASA projects including Dawn, Curiosity and Cold Atom Laboratory, who is currently leading Hydroplane Ltd., developing hydrogen fuel-powered aircraft; Tim Kirk , Hugo Award winning illustrator for many acclaimed SF and fantasy novels and stories, as well as a long-time Walt Disney Imagineer and a principal designer on Disney’s Tokyo Disney-Sea and the Disney-MGM Studio Tour;

, Hugo Award winning illustrator for many acclaimed SF and fantasy novels and stories, as well as a long-time Walt Disney Imagineer and a principal designer on Disney’s Tokyo Disney-Sea and the Disney-MGM Studio Tour; Geri Sullivan , fan guest of honor; originally from Minnesota, she has worked on many local, regional and national science fiction conventions, including multiple Worldcons;

, fan guest of honor; originally from Minnesota, she has worked on many local, regional and national science fiction conventions, including multiple Worldcons; Stan Sakai , special guest; Eisner Award-winning illustrator and creator of the acclaimed graphic novel series Usagi Yojimbo; and,

, special guest; Eisner Award-winning illustrator and creator of the acclaimed graphic novel series Usagi Yojimbo; and, Ursula Vernon, toastmaster; artist and illustrator, author of the children’s book series Dragonbreath and Hamster Princess, novelist (who writes under the name T. Kingfisher), and creator of the webcomic Digger.

The host organization, the Southern California Institute for Fan Interests (SCIFI), Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, established for the promotion and conduct of conferences, conventions or congresses relating to the field of Science Fiction and Fantasy. SCIFI, Inc. is the past sponsor of the 1984, 1996 and 2006 Los Angeles World Science Fiction Conventions; the 1999 North American Science Fiction Convention (NASFIC); the 2019 World Fantasy Convention; the 1989, 1994 and 2002 West Coast Science Fantasy Conferences (Westercons); and the 1994 and 2014 SMOFCons.

