London Experiences for Those Heading to the Worldcon

By Dave Lally. London Fandom greets fen (especially overseas ones) on their way to Glasgow 2024. Locals as well as out-of-town: very welcome, but of course.

With Glasgow Worldcon (Thursday August 8-Monday August 12 inclusive) approaching, some out-of-town fen (whether from overseas or otherwise) may be passing through Big Smoke London (BSL) on the way there.

So here are two events coming up in early August, the first is the regular one anyway (the famous “Tun”) and — for later London arrivals– I’ve arranged a second -with, firstly, an afternoon quick SF -related locations tour and then, later, an evening event. Of course one may attend all of these!

The UK post/zip codes are given herein — for internet maps.

And BCNU in Glasgow..!!

And also, re Glasgow itself, some (I hope useful) data once there..!

All whether local-to-London or passing thru and out of town…Total informality.

BOTH IN LONDON, UK

AUGUST 1. London Fandom’s regular monthly meeting. Every 1st Thursday of the month (but in this case, re the forthcoming Worldcon/Glasgow: on Thursday August 1). 1800 till closing. Top Floor, private, bar: THE BISHOPS FINGER (pub), EC1A 9JR. Tube: Barbican. Rail: Farringdon { Rail Station code: ZFD }. Elizabeth Line: Farringdon, Barbican exit. Sorry: no disabled access : this venue is an old building. The (in)famous, very long running “ONE TUN” meeting – Isaac Asimov came here in 1974! Real craft ale and hot food. Order both from ground floor bar: food is later delivered up to you. No meeting charge.

AUGUST 6 ACTIVITIES. Then on Tuesday August 6 (for later arrivals).

At (a) and (b): watch out for large a “SF” sign for ID.

(a) Tuesday afternoon: 1445 for 1500 departure. A quick, FREE, tour of some Central London SF-related locations — sorry: we can’t do them all…!! Meet just outside Earls Court Tube Station ticket Barriers (Earls Court Rd exit, not Warwick Rd): (i) (as far as we know) the only known remaining TARDIS (Doctor Who) left in London (there are many more up in Glasgow); Then on to (ii) No 6’s house (The Prisoner) where he is gassed; then on to (iii) Steed’s flat (The Avengers — especially look at episode “Get-A-Away”); then, finally onto (iv) Forbidden Planet SF bookshop. (Tube travel costs are NOT included in this.) Then, after (iv), onto nearby (b).

(b) Tuesday evening : 1900->closing. THE CROWN (not Old Crown) 51 NEW Oxford St (southside), WC1A 1BL. Right beside the famous James Smith umbrella shop (provided items for Steed/Avengers and for The Prisoner (No 6)). Upstairs (comfy seats). Real craft ale and until 2100: hot food. On/from 2100-ground floor anyway. Sorry: no disabled access to upper floor (ground floor: OK): It is an old building. (If venue closed, then the nearby Bloomsbury Tavern WC2H 8EG: ground floor.) Tube/Eliz Line: Tottenham Court Rd.

Also whilst at Glasgow Worldcon, or perhaps before or immediately after:

SCOTTIE PLAQUE. Do look up “Linlithgow Museum +Scottie plaque”. The Town (and its Museum: EH49 7EZ) are on the main ScotRail line between Glasgow Queens St (not Central) and Edinburgh (though nearer to the former). Linlithgow Scot Trail Station { code: LIN }. The (now sadly late) James Doohan, when over some years ago, unveiled the plaque. Scottie will be born there in 2222!

ARRIVING AT THE SEC BY RAIL. The SEC (Scottish Exhibition Campus) itself is home to Glasgow 2024 and the very nearest ScotRail local Glasgow rail service Station to that venue is “EXHIBITION” (Glasgow) { Station code : EXG }. That local Station is two stops west from Glasgow Central Main Line Rail Station. Many trains from London etc come into Central — the upper level: a terminal station. And if traveling long-distance from (especially) England, the thru fare to Exhibition may be the very same as that only to Glasgow Central! Once in Central, go to the lower level Station and travel the 2 stops westbound to Exhibition. Come out of that local Station, turn onto the zig-zag overhead walkway (over the rail lines and expressway road) and ye are there (venue and nearby Hotels).

SCOTRAIL. If staying there, the following won’t be of much interest to you.

But if NOT staying actually there, but nearby, this may be. And it is good value. ScotRail does a “Conference Rover” rail ticket. Costs only £5 (no further reductions)!! See the ScotRail website for the small extent of nearby stations — in Central Glasgow — covered there, and its rules. This Rover can be used as many times as one likes between the Stations covered, including Exhibition, and there are no time restrictions at all. It is valid for 5 consecutive days. But NOT valid on local Glasgow buses nor on the local Glasgow “Subway” (underground).

IMPORTANT: to buy it on arrival and using it whilst there, ye MUST show (and carry on you) your Worldcon ID /Worldcon badge. Forget that and if then checked on a train, you will be fined. But armed with that Rover (and if further out on the local Scot Rail system around Glasgow City) one may be able to get up to 50% reduction on any other ScotRail daily ticket to that Rover boundary. So double check your own Glasgow accommodation venue and the nearest local Scot Rail station to that. Combine the two, for seamless travel!

