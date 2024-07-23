Loscon 50 Announces Larry Niven Stepping Up as Writer GoH

Loscon: the home away from home, where every being knows your name, like Callahan’s Place or the Draco Tavern. Spider Robinson has unfortunately had to cancel his appearance at Loscon 50.

Larry Niven

In his stead, Larry Niven has accepted the invitation to be Writer Guest of Honor for Loscon 50. Niven is an American science fiction writer whose extensive writing, beginning with a 1964 story, “The Coldest Place,” has won every major award in the genre. His work has inspired countless readers with a love of science, space and yet-to-be invented technologies that have transformed worlds in and out of fiction.



His most recent work is a short story with Steven Barnes, “Sacred Cow” published in Analog Science Fiction & Fact, November/December 2022.



During his career, Larry Niven has gifted the space and satellite industry with visions that inspire a never-ending reach for the impossible. As he states in one of Niven’s Laws, “There is only one universal message in science fiction: there exist minds that think as well as you do – but differently.” For more information about Larry Niven, visit larryniven.net.



Other guests include singer songwriter Kathy Mar, illustrator and costumer Dr. Laura Brodian Freas Beraha, fan guests Genny Dazzo and Craig Miller.

Loscon hosts a cosplay costume contest, writers and science panels, ice cream social, Regency dance, film screenings, music, art show and maker space during our three day weekend event.



Loscon 50: Nov 29- Dec 1, 2024 Los Angeles area’s longest running Science Fiction Fan Convention. Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel 5711 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

For updates, follow Loscon on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and search for #Loscon.

