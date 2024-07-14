Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction 2024 Finalists

Mike Resnick at Imaginales 2016 in France.

The finalists for the 2024 Mike Resnick Memorial Award for the best unpublished science fiction short story by a new author were announced on July 11.



The award is sponsored by Galaxy’s Edge (published by Arc Manor) and Dragon Con. The winner will be announced at Dragon Con during the annual Dragon Awards ceremony.

FINALISTS FOR THE 2024 AWARD

“When I was Your Age” by Sam Brown (United Kingdom)

“The Year of Pepsi Nova” by Pete Lead (New Zealand)

“What the Cat Dragged In” by Bailey Maybray (United States)

“Life in the Old Bones” by Scott M. Sands (Australia)

“The Green Ones” by Magda Smith (Unknown)

The first-place winner will get a trophy, a cash award of $250 and have their story bought (at the magazine’s prevailing rate) by Galaxy’s Edge for publication in the magazine. The second-place winner will be given a prize of $100 and the third-place winner a prize of $50.

The members of the finalist judging panel were Lezli Robyn, Sheree Renée Thomas, Jody Lynn Nye, and William B. Fawcett.

