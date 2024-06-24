Motion to Abolish the Retro Hugos Submitted to 2024 Business Meeting

Ray Bradbury’s 2004 Retro Hugo for Fahrenheit 451.

Kent Bloom, seconded by Kevin Standlee, are proposing to repeal the Retrospective Hugo Awards from the WSFS Constitution in a motion submitted to the upcoming Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting.

Here is the markup showing the language to be removed and added, followed by their reasons for seeking the change.

Short Title: No More Retros

Moved, to amend the WSFS Constitution by striking out Section 3.14.1 to remove the Retrospective Hugo Awards from the WSFS Constitution, and to insert text to preserve those given previously:

Section 3.14: Retrospective Hugo Awards

3.14.1. A Worldcon held in a year that is an exact multiple of 25 years after a year in which no Hugo Awards were awarded may conduct nominations and elections for retrospective year Hugo Awards for that year with procedures as for the current Hugo Awards, provided that year was 1939 or later and that no previous Worldcon has awarded retrospective year Hugo Awards for that year.

3.14.2: In any listing of Hugo Award winners published by a Worldcon committee or WSFS, Retrospective Hugo Awards presented prior to the 2026 Worldcon shall be distinguished and annotated with the year in which such retrospective Hugo Awards were voted.

Commentary:

It seems very unlikely that the Retro-Hugos given so far would match those which would have been given by the Worldcon in the year they would have been awarded.

It also seems that the people being honored by these awards are not available to receive the honors, so the awards have little meaning as far as encouraging and rewarding the creators.

And it does not seem that the awards have made any significant impact on the availability and popularity of the works / people who received them.

Thus it seems to us that they have outlived their usefulness and should be abolished.

Kent Bloom, Member #0383

Kevin Standlee, Member #0377

