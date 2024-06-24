Motion to Abolish the Retro Hugos Submitted to 2024 Business Meeting

Kent Bloom, seconded by Kevin Standlee, are proposing to repeal the Retrospective Hugo Awards from the WSFS Constitution in a motion submitted to the upcoming Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting.
Here is the markup showing the language to be removed and added, followed by their reasons for seeking the change.
Short Title: No More Retros
Moved, to amend the WSFS Constitution by
striking out Section 3.14.1 to remove the Retrospective Hugo Awards from the WSFS Constitution, and to insert text to preserve those given previously:
Section 3.14: Retrospective Hugo Awards
3.14.1. A Worldcon held in a year that is an exact multiple of 25 years after a year in which no Hugo Awards were awarded may conduct nominations and elections for retrospective year Hugo Awards for that year with procedures as for the current Hugo Awards, provided that year was 1939 or later and that no previous Worldcon has awarded retrospective year Hugo Awards for that year. 3.14.2: In any listing of Hugo Award winners published by a Worldcon committee or WSFS, Retrospective Hugo Awards presented prior to the 2026 Worldcon shall be distinguished and annotated with the year in which such retrospective Hugo Awards were voted.
Commentary:
It seems very unlikely that the Retro-Hugos given so far would match those which would have been given by the Worldcon in the year they would have been awarded.
It also seems that the people being honored by these awards are not available to receive the honors, so the awards have little meaning as far as encouraging and rewarding the creators.
And it does not seem that the awards have made any significant impact on the availability and popularity of the works / people who received them.
Thus it seems to us that they have outlived their usefulness and should be abolished.
- Kent Bloom, Member #0383
- Kevin Standlee, Member #0377
Great idea!
I’m somewhat ambivalent. I like the idea of the Retros – but the commentary makes good points. Will think more on it.
I’m opposed to this and I’m also not sure why we need it, because the Retros seem to be effectively dead anyway, because people who never gave a damn about them before decided to complain about winners they didn’t like.
This feels like staking a corpse to make sure it doesn’t turn into a vampire.
Is this necessary? Is anyone actually doing them? This seems more like minor housekeeping after the good china has been broken than anything else. Surely there are more important issues to be tended to.
Cora Buhlert wrote:
1940, 1942, 1948-1950, 1952 and 1957 seem to be the only years remaining eligible for Retro Hugos; I drafted a longer post calculating the possible permutations but it disappeared while switching tabs/browsers.
It seems 2057 might be the last it will still be discussed or maybe 2032 or 2049.
Whereas it could have ended much earlier if earlier Worldcons had just given/awarded Retro Hugos when given the opportunity.
Now the reason of disconnection/disinterest won’t be as irrelevant in 2057/2049. But wouldn’t a Retro Hugo in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2007, or 2017, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2032 be closer to the original intent of the Retro Hugo proposer’s?(rambling please ignore if irrelevant)
Cat Eldridge on June 24, 2024 at 4:30 am said:
It seems like an effort to thwart/prevent future Worldcons from holding Retro Hugos to me.
Now it’s a possible choice (until 2057 or 2049, if 2025 does hold a last Retro Hugo for 1950) to hold Retro Hugos but if this passes in 2025, it would need 2 years for future Worldcons to submit a motion to hold Retro Hugos and be ratified. Thus restricting to a Special Award only.
After 2023 Hugo Awards results and revelations, if ratified it’s possibly hamstringing the 2025 to 2057 Worldcons from holding Retro Hugos.
Or it will go back and forth, repealing and repassing (if ratified in 2025).
Is this the best use of debate time in the 2024 Business Meeting?(which I’m not attending/have never attended one, but have watched online from afar with (sausage-making[=parliamentary/legislational or just rule-making]) interest)
Unneccessary and a waste of the business meeting’s time this year. Don’t feel as strongly as Cora about it, but generally agree with the sentiment of her comment.
I support this.
What a great idea. In the years that there have been retro Hugos, I would vote for stuff I had read or watched but never went back and read or watched anything for the first time. I am old enough that I had read or watched many of the entries. There have been times I have ignored them. The newest one is barking on to 70 years ago so I agree the authors etc. would not be available to enjoy the award. Movie and TV shows (for the years we had TV available) could go to the studios but even some studios have disappeared over the years. I plan on attending the meeting and will vote in favor of getting rid of the Retro Hugos.
I’m against this proposal. I don’t like taking away the choice of future Worldcons to run a Retro Hugos if their year is eligible. I’ve enjoyed voting in the Retros in past years and don’t see a compelling reason to end a WSFS tradition that already has a sunset provision built in because only seven years are left.
The Retros call attention to worthy science fiction authors and works. The fact that some winners don’t match the sensibilities of the past are a feature, not a bug.
Yes, this would have the effect of filibustering much more important business.
Anyways, everything from back then which is not lost is or will soon enough be available. It is nonsensical to argue that the award’s intended purpose was ever to match what would have been given. I’m not sure popularity was the goal either, but the potential contribution to popularity can only increase with time.
As for honoring, are we sure no one who was there in the 50s will make it through to the singularity?
And it is a fact that potential finalists have been, and may yet be, cryogenically preserved.
Even definitively departed fans and pros of yore will interact with future Worldcons through unforeseen modalities. They might show up. Sigh, they’ll probably campaign. How could the 2024 Business Meeting possibly be competent to determine whether such a thing, decades hence, will be rewarding, have meaning, or be useful?
I like the Retros better regular Hugos because at least I’ve read some of the works.
And there should be Retro Hugos for 1322.
I have mixed feelings about this.
I have nominated and voted for several Retro Hugo years. It was definitely some fairly heavy lifting to seriously read and consider works from the 1940s. Regardless, I enjoyed it, even dealing with some of the amazingly racist, misogynist, ableist, and colonialist (and some other ists I don’t remember) material.
At the same time, I did often see nominations that I have deeply suspected were showing up due to the name of the author and not because people read the works and loved them (“Land of Terror” by ERB was particularly egregious). I was very happy none of these got awards.
Considering that and the relatively small number of votes needed to win some of the Retro Hugo categories and the challenges in finding people to accept them, I suspect I will vote for this proposal.
