NASFiC 2024 Third Day Photos

By Rich Lynch:

THE OBLIGATORY DOCTOR WHO PANEL

(L-R) Bill Horst-Kotter, D.G. Valdron, Devo Spice, and Chuck Rothman

I was handicapped by not having seen many of the Ncuti episodes. So here are a few random thoughts from the panelists: Jodie Whittaker era was mostly done in by lots of meh writing. The new Russell T. Davies era hasn’t “hit its stride” yet. “The Space Babies” episode was a lot of “okay” at best. And everybody was really tired of episodes where the fate of the entire universe was at stake. But hey, it’s still a great series!

SUFORD AND TONY – THEIR HOUR

Suford and Tony Lewis: It was a pleasant stroll through their many years in fandom.

IT’S ALIVE! IT’S ALI-I-I-VE!!

The fanzine lounge now exists. After a long and at times strange journey, John Hertz arrived in Buffalo late last night, and today spent a couple of hours breathing life into what had been a cold, empty room. Now all it needs is some convention attendees who are interested in fanzines to stop by.

THE “HOW I FOUND FANDOM” PANEL

(L-R) Jilibean, David Kushner, Tony Lewis, Daniel Kimmel, Jeanne Mealy, and D. Cameron Calkins

An interesting blend of recollections which we can probably all mostly identify with. The most usual doorway still seems to be from being a science fiction reader, but science fiction on TV and in the movies seems not far behind. How different things would be if Bjo had not taken it upon herself to start a campaign to save Star Trek.

THE CONVENTION’S NAME BADGE

Here it is. Mine is numbered “S 1329”, and when I asked the con registration folks what the “S” meant (everybody’s badge has that feature), nobody knew.

Also, I checked what the current registration totals were and found out there were 475 pre-reg and (as of this evening) 509 people in attendance.

Nobody was able to explain to me why my badge number is 1329.

PARTY TIME

Only one party last night (Montreal in 202-whenever) and it appeared to have run out of food after about an hour-and-a-half. Lots more options this evening.

Here’s what the New Orleans CONtraflow DeepSouthCon 2025 had to offer. Yum!

