Nnedi Okorafor and Nicola Griffith Inducted to SF&F Hall of Fame

Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture has announced the first two MoPOP Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame Inductees of 2024: The Creators.

Nnedi Okorafor , bestselling Nigerian American writer of Africanfuturist science fiction and fantasy for both children and adults. Best known for her Binti Series and the novels Who Fears Death, Zahrah the Windseeker, Akata Witch, and Remote Control, she has also written for comics and film and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Hugo Award, Nebula Award, Eisner Award, and World Fantasy Award.

Nicola Griffith has an acceptance statement here: “2024 Inductee to the SFF Hall of Fame”.

Two “Creations” are also expected to be inducted this year.

For reasons known only to MoPOP, their call for nominations in May included a slam at the fans who originated the SFFHOF: “MoPOP’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame: You Decide Who’s Next”:

Once upon a time, new SFFHoF inductees were picked by a cabal of industry insiders with fountain pens and agendas—and the results confirmed that. These days, it’s up to you!

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame was founded in 1996 by the Kansas City Science Fiction and Fantasy Society (KCSFFS) in conjunction with the J. Wayne and Elsie M. Gunn Center for the Study of Science Fiction at the University of Kansas.

