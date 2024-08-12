Pixel Scroll 8/11/24 A Pixel Wearing A Really Great Scroll Walks Into A Hotel Lobby

(0) I don’t know how much regular Scroll stuff I will have time to put together, so I am going to link to the large number of news posts I wrote today.

(1) HUGO AWARDS. The 2024 Hugo Award winners got their rockets today. And immediately after the ceremony the Hugo Administrator released an accounting of all administrative decisions made, as well as the traditional report of voting statistics.

The below report gives an account of the decisions made by the 2024 Hugo Subcommittee about the administration of the 2024 Hugo, Lodestar and Astounding Awards, consistent with the commitment to transparency made by Glasgow 2024: A Worldcon for Our Futures in February 2024. It is a public document….

…The most decisive contest was for Best Game or Interactive Experience, where the winner got 47.0% of nominating votes and 42.7% of final ballot first preferences, winning on the fourth count of a possible six…

The YouTube recording of the Hugo Awards ceremony livestream is still working at this time: “Glasgow 2024 Hugo Award Ceremony”.

(2) SATURDAY BUSINESS MEETING. With a huge assist from Kevin Standlee, File 770 was able to provide a scorecard of action at the Saturday session of the Worldcon Business Meeting: “Report of Glasgow 2024 First Main Business Meeting on Saturday”.

(3) 2026 WORLDCON SITE SELECTION RESULTS. The unopposed bid for Anaheim, California won. The results were made official at the start of Sunday’s session of the Business Meeting. “LAcon V Wins 2026 Site Selection Vote”. (Detailed voting statistics are here). Congratulations to the 2026 guests of honor!

(4) AURORA AWARDS. The Canadian SF&F Association held their online Aurora Awards ceremony today: “2024 Aurora Awards”.

(5) SPLATTERPUNK AWARDS. At KillerCon in Austin, TX last night, Brian Keene and Wrath James White presented the “2024 Splatterpunk Awards” for works of extreme horror.

(6) WORLD FANTASY AWARD NOMINEES. The 2024 World Fantasy Awards Ballot and Life Achievement Awards were announced today.

(7) THE ALFIES. George R.R. Marin revived the award this year for four of those disqualified from the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon Hugo ballot: “What’s It All About: Alfies”. Xiran Jay Zhao and R.F. Kuang picked theirs up in person. Locus Online says Paul Weimer and Sandman are also winners, though they weren’t at Martin’s banquet.

Zionius greeted the news with a grievance.

Only the western authors got the awards though, not the more than a dozen Chinese authors who were also deleted for unspecified reasons. — zionius (@zionius) August 11, 2024

My impression is that in the past Alfies have only been given to people who are present at the ceremony. In 2015, the first time, I was asked if I’d be attending. I didn’t make it. And though I was eligible, I didn’t get one later either. Didn’t bother me then or now. We will have to wait and see if Weimer and Gaiman, who were not at the banquet get their Alfies.

(8) ROTSLER AWARD FAN ART HONOREES. Thanks to Elizabeth Klein-Lebbink we have a set of photos of the “Rotsler Award Display at Glasgow 2024”.

(9) JANET MORRIS (1946-2024). Author Janet Morris died August 10 her husband Chris has announced on Facebook.

Janet Morris began writing in 1976 and has since published more than forty novels, many co-authored with her husband Chris Morris or others. Her debut novel, written as Janet E. Morris, was High Couch of Silistra, the first in a quartet of character-driven novels with a female protagonist. The Silistra quartet had over four million copies in print when the fourth volume, The Carnelian Throne was published.

Morris has contributed to the shared universe fantasy series Thieves’ World, and to other series Merovingen Nights, War World, and The Fleet.

She has written or co-written numerous works in the Heroes in Hell series with Chris Morris, C.J. Cherryh, David Drake, and Andrew P. Weston.

Morris has also written historical and other novels, such as I, the Sun (1983), a detailed biographical novel about the Hittite King Suppiluliuma I.

(10) COMICS SECTION.

(11) GLASGOW 2024 MASQUERADE PHOTOS. Amanda Wakaruk and Olav Rokne have uploaded their Masquerade photos to the Worldcon Flickr page. “Masquerade 2024 | Flickr”.

Olav says: “There were 30 contestants and we managed to get photos of all of them, which was no small task. Due to the set-up of the green room and Masquerade venue, all the posed photographs had to be completed between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., so we had to average one contestant every three minutes, and managed it. (By comparison, it took us more than three hours to get through every masquerade entry at the convention in Washington D.C.)”

(12) MARK PROTECTION COMMITTEE. Olav Rokne was elected to the Worldcon’s Mark Protection Committee at the Sunday Business Meeting.

Somehow, I am now on the MPC.



I promise to bring the same level of seriousness and decorum to the role that I have always modelled on Twitter.



I will serve for no more than two terms, as I believe that any governance body needs fresh ideas and fresh people on a regular basis. https://t.co/NsqqQIEWvc — Hugo Book Club Blog (@Hugo_Book_Club) August 11, 2024

(13) GLASGOW 2024 ART SHOW AWARDS. The award winners from the Glasgow 2024 Art Show were announced today:

Best in Show: Jim Burns with “In the Belly of the Ship”

Jim Burns with “In the Belly of the Ship” Best Original: Fred Gambini with “Breel and the Dismantler”

Fred Gambini with “Breel and the Dismantler” Best Digital: Maurizio Manzieri with “Mulberry and Owl”

Maurizio Manzieri with “Mulberry and Owl” Best Textile : Sarah Haddock with “Aquatic Intellect”

: Sarah Haddock with “Aquatic Intellect” Best 3D: Didier Cottier with “Le Sereurier”

Didier Cottier with “Le Sereurier” Best Junior: Erin Sibson with “Octopus in Space”

Erin Sibson with “Octopus in Space” Best Fantasy: Margaret Walty with “Dragonwood”.

Margaret Walty with “Dragonwood”. The Robbie Bourget & John Harold’s Choice: Tom Nanson with “Sword of the Angel”

Tom Nanson with “Sword of the Angel” Best Fangorn: Fangorn! with “Waiting”.

The Art Show judges were John Davis, Kim Saxon, Robbie Bourget and John Harold.

[Thanks to Ersatz Culture, Kathy Sullivan, Teddy Harvia, Mike Kennedy, Andrew Porter, John King Tarpinian, Chris Barkley, Cat Eldridge, SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie, and Steven French for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day Jon “Everything But A Child of God” Meltzer.]

