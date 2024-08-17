Pixel Scroll 8/16/24 We Are The Pixel Makers And We Are The Scrollers Of Scrolls

(1) THE FUTURE IS NOW. Seattle Worldcon 2025 is accepting applications to be on the program already, we learned via Hugo Book Club Blog. Full details here: “Panelists – Seattle Worldcon 2025”.

…All panelists and presenters at Seattle Worldcon 2025 must be members of the convention. Seattle Worldcon 2025 will review and choose panelists and presenters continuously starting in 2024 through early 2025. You can indicate an interest in appearing on program by filling out this form. After brief vetting, we will send interested individuals an invitation to appear on program with a thorough survey form….

(2) EATING THE FANTASTIC. Scott Edelman invites listeners to join Jenny Rowe (and James Tiptree, Jr.) at the Glasgow Worldcon bar in Episode 233 of the Eating the Fantastic podcast.

Jenny Rowe

I returned home from the Glasgow Worldcon less than 48 hours ago, and am still suffering from jet lag, but I’m not so groggy I can’t share with you what was my favorite item on the program there — Jenny Rowe’s one-woman show, Tiptree: No One Else’s Damn Secret But My Own. I loved her performance, and immediately reached out to see whether I could chat with her about channeling James Tiptree, Jr., and how she distilled the life of that brilliant writer into an hour-long arc. Luckily, we were able to connect in the Crown Plaza bar. Rowe is an actor, improviser and writer who performs and teaches improv internationally. She wrote her solo show about James Tiptree, Jr./Alice Sheldon in 2018, was nominated for Best Female Performer at Buxton Fringe ’24, and continues to tour with the production. Her other performances include Read Not Dead (Shakespeare’s Globe) Clean by Sam Chittenden (Best Play Award, Brighton Fringe 2019), Mary Rose by J.M.Barrie (National Tour), and Somewhere in England by Mark Burgess. A member of Impromptu Shakespeare and Brighton Fringe Comedy Award-winners, The Maydays, since 2006, she has guested on the iO Chicago mainstage with Whirled News Tonight and headlined at improv festivals across Europe. She also writes weird, dark short stories which occasionally get published in weird dark places: one is upcoming in the Map of Lost Places anthology from Apex Books in 2025. We discussed the serendipitous way she learned James Tiptree, Jr. existed, the differing reactions to her one-woman show from SF vs. non-SF audiences, how she managed to nail Tiptree’s accent (some of which you’ll get to hear), why she ultimately decided not to begin or end the show with a gunshot, how she settled on the structure of her script (and why she decided to leave herself out of the story), the way inhabiting Tiptree affected her feelings about the controversy, why she’d have loved to meet Tiptree but not necessarily want to be her friend, the purpose of the play’s moment of audience participation, and much more.

(3) WHAT OBAMA IS READING THIS SUMMER. There are a couple of genre books on “President Obama’s 2024 Summer Reading List, Reviewed” at Publishers Weekly.

James, a retelling of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s perspective, perhaps is only “genre” to the extent of being a literary experiment similar to Julia, the retelling of 1984. But Kaliane Bradley’s The Ministry of Time is nearer the genre bull’s-eye as it depends on time travel.

(4) COVID COUNT FROM GLASGOW 2024. Some people tested positive for Covid at the Worldcon, like business meeting secretary Alex Acks, and over a hundred have altogether, including author Pat Cadigan. Janet Ní Shúilleabháin picked up this number from a dedicated channel on the con’s Discord server. X.com thread starts here.

(5) HUH? A dumpster at New College of Florida, located in Sarasota, made the headlines: “Florida college throws away hundreds of books on gender and diversity” reports USA Today. But why is H.G. Wells in the pile?

…On Tuesday afternoon, a dumpster in the parking lot of the school’s Jane Bancroft Cook Library overflowed with books and collections from the now-defunct Gender and Diversity Center…. …Some of the discarded books included, “Nine and Counting: The Women of the Senate,” “The War of the Worlds” and “When I Knew,” a collection of stories from LGBTQ+ people recounting when they knew they were gay….

(6) BILLIONS AND BILLIONS. “Audiobooks are doing better than ever. Just ask Harper Collins” suggests NPR.

Audiobooks are doing better than ever. Just ask Harper Collins. According to a recent earnings call, the publisher revealed audiobook sales exceeded e-books for the first time last quarter. But don’t call it a boom. NPR’s Andrew Limbong has more…. LIMBONG: A couple of those other waves include the rise of podcasting, getting people listening to audio content, and COVID, says Michele Cobb, the executive director of the Audio Publishers Association. MICHELE COBB: Because people were looking for something that was entertaining, educational and did not involve looking at a screen. LIMBONG: According to Cobb, the industry enjoyed consistent growth for more than a decade, bringing in $2 billion in revenue in 2023. The Audio Publishers Association did a survey earlier this summer to find out who exactly was listening to all these audiobooks. COBB: When I started in the industry in, really, 2000, it was older people listening to cassettes. That’s what it was. In today’s world, it is people under 45 who are the majority of listeners, and they are bringing their kids into the fold….

(7) RECOGNIZING TIMES TO COME. Steven Heller explains why he was excited by Octavia Butler’s sff in “Octavia E. Butler’s Convictions on Predictions” at PRINT Magazine.

…In just a few thousand words, Butler responds to a student’s query, “Do you really believe that in the future we’re going to have the kind of trouble you write about in your books?” The question was referring to Butler’s warnings about, among other real time crises, increasing drug addiction, illiteracy, global warming and untold seeds of doomsday scenarios. “I didn’t make up the problems,” she noted, “all I did was look around at the problems we’re neglecting now and give them about 30 years to grow into full-fledged disasters.”…

(8) BUCKAROO BANZAI. “40 Years Ago, One Wild Sci-Fi Movie Became a Surprising Cult Classic” – Inverse remembers!

…For all of its quirkiness and brazen genre-busting, the singular nature of 1984’s Buckaroo Banzai is its most enduring feature. It’s not perfect, but as a go-to cult favorite of many artists, writers, and fans, revisiting Buckaroo Banzai 40 years after its release reveals a fantastically unique sci-fi film. Buckaroo Banzai represents a kind of alternate universe of ‘80s pop culture. If Back to the Future hadn’t happened a year later, and if star Peter Weller hadn’t gone on to play RoboCop in 1987, it’s conceivable that Buckaroo Banzai would be the ultimate symbol of ‘80s kitch sci-fi. You’ve got quirky mad scientists, rocket cars, ‘80s blazers, and a rock band, all traits associated with Marty McFly’s far more famous adventure. The movie’s circuitous story centers on a world-famous scientist and rock star named Buckaroo Banzai (Weller), who travels around with a group of misfits called the Hong Kong Cavaliers. Within the first 20 minutes, we see Buckaroo take a rocket car through a mountain and into another dimension, perform a last-minute life-saving surgery, and lead his band in a set while growing concerned about a suicidal woman in the audience, who seems to be the twin of his long-lost lover….

(9) TODAY’S BIRTHDAY.

[Written by Cat Eldridge.]

Born August 16, 1934 – Diana Wynne Jones. (Died 2011.) Shall we look at the fiction of Diana Wynne Jones? Now I’m picking just my favorites here.

So what do you pick off the shelf first for reading by her? For me that’s Deep Secret, where the protagonist is Rupert Venables, overseer of the Multiverse, and who’s going to PhantasmaCon. Absolutely fun it is. And the sequel, The Merlin Conspiracy, is just as pleasing.

Diana Wynne Jones

If there’s essential reading for her by in terms of just plain being intrigued by the idea underlying the book, it’d be The Tough Guide to Fantasyland which is a playful look at the genre. A really playful look.

Fire and Hemlock for her artful merging of the Scottish ballads Tam Lin and Thomas the Rhymer is amazing. Then there’s the setting here, a small private college. We’ve such a college not far away and her depiction feels spot on to that

I like Howl’s Castle, the best of the three novels in that series, and adore the animated film made off of it.

Let’s not overlook the exemplary short story collection she did of Unexpected Magic: Collected Stories with the great cover by Dan Craig. Yes, I bought it without opening the book solely because of it. Well and that it was by her.

My final pick, and yes, I’m fully aware how much I’m overlooking in just giving my personal choices, is Archer’s Goon, a boy who finds out something about himself quite unexpected. a family with secrets. A creature who won’t leave their house. What’s not to be intrigued by?

I’m very much looking forward to hearing your choices now.

(10) COMICS SECTION.

Eek! didn’t get the results the mad scientist was expecting.

Free Range witnesses a claim to fame.

Mannequin on the Moon wasn’t in danger after all.

(11) DOWN MEMORY LOIS LANE. Teri Hatcher answers a question about that ‘iconic’ shot, in the Guardian: “Teri Hatcher: ‘Would I beat you at pool? It depends on how much we are drinking’”.

What are your memories of the time the picture of you naked wrapped in a Superman cape was reportedly the most downloaded image on the internet? VerulamiumParkRanger I broke the internet when we still had dial-up. I don’t credit myself with being so fabulous. I do remember the photoshoot, which was to promote the TV show. It took all day. I was wearing a white blouse and pencil skirt because Lois is a reporter from the Daily Planet, with the cape wrapped over. It wasn’t until the last take of the day that someone said: “Could we try the cape without the blouse?” I thought: “What does that imply? Why would Lois Lane be naked under the cape?” We only did it as a lark, but the result was evocative. Now I’m so much older, I still feel proud of it.

(12) FANHISTORIC DINING. Clifton’s Cafeteria, where LASFS once met in the Thirties, will celebrate its latest reopening this weekend says LAist. “Wanna sneak preview of Clifton’s reopening? You can this weekend (if you’re lucky)”.

The famed Clifton’s location (now Clifton’s Republic) is slated to reopen gradually over the next month, starting with a sneak peek of the famed tiki bar, aka Pacific Seas bar, this weekend. How to get in: To score one of the very limited reservations, you’ll need to sign up for the mailing list via their website. If you’re too late, note that reservations for next weekend, Aug. 23 and 24, will be opening next week. You’ll get alerted via email when they’re live to book. First come, first served. Backstory: Clifton’s opened in 1938 as a cafeteria space during the Depression on a bustling block on Broadway, offering an escapist adventure. Now rebranded as Clifton’s Republic, the six-story location is owned by Andrew Meieran, who hopes to restore it to its “fantastical wonderland” feeling of yesteryear.

(13) YOUR GUESS IS AS GOOD AS ANYONE’S. “Amazon announces weird-ass cartoon anthology series set inside existing video games” at AV Club.

The video game adaptation renaissance has been going along steadily for long enough at this point that not even a flop like Borderlands—which both feels, and literally is, the product of a world from before the release of either crowd-pleasers like The Super Mario Bros. Movie,or critical darlings like The Last Of Us—is likely to slow it down. Which means that efforts to adapt video games to TV or film now have enough of a runway to get a little strange. Case in point: The reveal today that Prime Video is working with Deadpool director and Love, Death & Robots creator Tim Miller on an animated anthology series titled Secret Level, not based on a single game, but set in the worlds of multiple popular titles. This is, to put none too fine a point on it, weird. Game companies tend to be aggressively protective of their intellectual property, especially in this day and age—to the point that Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann is an incredibly active force in the creation of the Last Of Us show, overseeing its various tinkerings with oh-so-precious canon. The idea of handing off the brand to outsiders to craft a story set inside your video game universe, which will then sit alongside other games in a larger anthology title, just sounds incredibly strange to our ears. It doesn’t help that the titles reportedly being targeted are decidedly eclectic: Sony’s library of PlayStation titles makes a certain sense, as well as Amazon’s own New World online title. But Deadline also reports that Derek Yu’s Spelunky, a self-published, self-owned indie title, is supposedly in the mix. (It’s also easily the one of these we’re most interested in seeing, since Spelunky‘s beautifully cartoonish style is a great potential fit for an animated short.)…

(14) THE AXE HAS FALLEN. The Hollywood Reporter has learned “’My Lady Jane’ Canceled at Amazon After One Season”.

Like the real Jane Grey, the reign of My Lady Jane turned out to be a short one. Amazon’s Prime Video has canceled the period drama, which combined romance and alternate-world fantasy. The cancellation comes about seven weeks after Prime Video released all eight episodes of the show’s first (and now only) season. My Lady Jane, based on a novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows, is set in a 16th century England where humans co-exist with shape-shifters who can take the form of either people or animals. Jane Grey (Emily Bader) is an ordinary human, known as a Verity, who becomes sympathetic to the oppressed shape-shifters, known as Ethians — which will become a problem for the ruling class as Jane rises to power….

(15) VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ryan George takes us inside the “Deadpool & Wolverine Pitch Meeting”

[Thanks to Chris Barkley, Cat Eldridge, SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie, Scott Edelman, Steven French, Kathy Sullivan, Teddy Harvia, Mike Kennedy, Andrew Porter, and John King Tarpinian for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day Andrew (Not Werdna).]

