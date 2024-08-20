Pixel Scroll 8/19/24 The Silver Pixels Of The File

(1) DIAGNOSIS: SFWA. Two SFWA presidents resigning this month provoked widespread interest in learning about the organization’s problems. What File 770 shares what we have been able to find out in “SFWA: In My House There Are Many Issues”.

(2) BULWER-LYTTON CONTEST. The annual tourney to produce the worst opening line to a novel has been won this year by sf writer Lawrence Person of Austin, TX: “2024 Bulwer-Lytton Contest Winners”.

She had a body that reached out and slapped my face like a five-pound ham-hock tossed from a speeding truck.

(3) BAD VIBRATIONS. Since 2023, Readers for Accountability has been trying to drive a boycott against St. Martin’s Press “regarding statements made by an employee in their marketing department [on their personal social media] and their failure to respond to concerns about systemic racism and influencer safety within the department. Among other demands, they have called on the publisher to “Address how, moving forward, they will support and protect their Palestinian, Muslim, and Arab readers, influencers, and authors in addition to their BIPOC readers, influencers, and authors.” “#SpeakUpSMP”.

Their protests were re-energized this month when the publisher sent influencers an unsolicited PR box for Casey McQuiston’s The Pairing with some remarkable contents:

In August 2024, Readers for Accountability discovered that influencers had received a PR box from St. Martin’s Press containing a vibrator, lube, and honey. Surprisingly, numerous influencers seemed completely unaware that they would receive these particular items, or even receive the box itself. This incident brought forth questions of influencer safety and consent that were addressed by R4A through this statement. St. Martin’s Press released their first public statement on 8/16/24 in response to #SpeakUpSMP, denying the accusations, stating they responded to influencer emails, and claiming to have conducted an internal investigation finding no wrongdoing.

Today, Publishers Weekly reported: “St. Martin’s Press Responds to Marketing Controversy”.

…The McQuiston controversy comes months after Readers for Accountability began a “marketing boycott” of SMP titles to protest what the group called racist, Islamaphobic, and anti-Palestinian sentiments sent by an SMP marketing department employee. The group said it first raised concerns to SMP in December 2023, but was not satisfied with the publisher’s response, and launched the #SpeakUpSMP marketing boycott, through which the group is refusing to support SMP titles until their concerns are addressed…. …On Friday, SMP posted a comment to its “publishing community,” though it did not specifically cite the comments it was responding to. The post reads in part: “The St. Martin’s Publishing Group is committed to publishing a wide variety of books from many viewpoints and perspectives. We condemn racism in all forms, including Islamophobia and antisemitism. This is a value of our company, and one that we hold ourselves accountable to every day.”…

(4) ESFS AWARDS. The European Science Fiction Society presented the “2024 ESFS Awards” today at Erasmuscon, the 2024 Eurocon in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

(5) ADEYEMI, BUTLER AND JEMISIN. The Week explores “How Black female science fiction and fantasy writers are upending the narrative”.

…Tomi Adeyemi: the fresh storyteller The final installment of Adeyemi’s “Legacy of Orisha” trilogy, “Children of Anguish and Anarchy,” was released on June 25, 2024 and leapt to the top of the New York Times Children’s and Young Adult bestsellers list. The previous two titles in the series did the same when released. “There is something about reading when you’re young that is so different from reading when you’re an adult,” Adeyemi said when interviewed in SBJCT. “Books have the opportunity to bury themselves in your heart and shape the way you think about the world.” …

(6) ANALOG AWARD FOR EMERGING BLACK VOICES DEADLINE EXTENDED. The submission window for The Analog Award for Emerging Black Voices has reopened with a new deadline of August 31. Eligible to enter are “Any writer over 18 years of age who customarily identifies as Black, has not published nor is under contract for a book, and has three or less paid fiction publications is eligible.”

Here is what the award winner receives:

With editorial guidance, Analog editors commit to purchasing and publishing the winning story in Analog Science Fiction and Fact, with the intent of creating a lasting relationship, including one year of monthly mentorship sessions. These sessions will be opportunities to discuss new writing, story ideas, the industry, and to receive general support from the Analog editors and award judges.

Last year’s winner was Sakinah Hofler, whose acceptance speech is at the link.

(7) STARVING INTERFERES WITH WRITING. In “Neuromancer: the birth of an SF classic” at BookBrunch, “author William Gibson and his editor, Malcolm Edwards, recall how a seminal SF work came to publication.”

…In 1983, completing Neuromancer was proving a challenge. The paltry advance paid for the book was not enough to live on, and payments from Omni were essential. 10 March 1983

‘I still haven’t turned Neuromancer in and that makes Martha Millard [his agent] nervous. Just now I’m revising 18 pages of Skull Wars for Ellen Datlow [Omni fiction editor], at a hundred a page, I figure the delay on the novel is worth it. Boy’s gotta eat, right? I’m not all that sure of Neuro‘s alleged hotness, but then I’m never very keen on my own work. ‘Glad you liked “[Burning] Chrome”. It’s probably my best story to date for what that’s worth. Got a lot of Nebula taps, which surprised me. I don’t know about that kind of sentimentalism, though. Kind of like Leonard Cohen writing The Stainless Steel Rat.’*…

(8) COMICS SECTION.

Brewster Rockit missed a step in his literary career.

F Minus comments on designers.

Off the Mark has a useful tool for credential owners

Wumo cares for a famous pack

Tom Gauld diagrams a cocktail party.

(9) FAN FUND WINNERS ASSEMBLE. TAFF, DUFF and GUFF, present and past: TAFF co-administrator Michael J. “Orange Mike” Lowrey sent along the group photo taken at the Glasgow Worldcon. “It was suggested at the shoot that this may have been the largest gathering of fan-fund delegates in the history of fan-fundery,” says Mike. (Photos courtesy of Mike Beneviste’s Worldcon Flickr feed). Click for larger image.

(10) BOX OFFICE REPORT. Fede Álvarez’s “’Alien: Romulus’ Tops Busy Box Office With $41.5M Opening” calculates The Hollywood Reporter.

Alien: Romulus scared up strong business in its box-office debut as it sets out to revive the classic franchise. The 20th Century and Disney movie topped the domestic weekend chart with $45.1 million, well ahead of a projected debut in the high-$20 million range and the second-best opening of the franchise, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas, Romulus opened to a better-than-expected $66.7 million for worldwide start of $108.2 million…. …Disney’s Inside Out 2 remains the biggest hero of summer, with a global tally of $1.626 billion, the best showing ever for an animated pic. Over the weekend, it also became the top-grossing animated film at the international box office….

(11) CAMERON Q&A. In a wide-ranging interview, James Cameron tells the Guardian: “‘It’s harder to write sci-fi because we’re living in a sci-fi world’”. The Terminator, Alien, and his new OceanXplorers franchises are all discussed.

…October will mark the 40th anniversary of The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cybernetic assassin sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor, whose unborn son will one day save mankind from being destroyed by Skynet, a hostile artificial intelligence. (Cameron rejected a producer’s suggestion that he cast OJ Simpson in the Terminator role.) “People pay the compliment, ‘Oh, it still holds up’,” he reflects. “I actually think that’s true of Terminator 2 qualitatively. I think Terminator 1 qualitatively is pretty obsolete, although story-wise it’s still pretty intriguing. There’s some interest around this idea that it was a bit prescient on certain things, like the emergence of AI, the potential existential threat of AI, which is transforming our world before our eyes. “We’re at a point right now where it gets it gets harder and harder to write science fiction because we’re living in a science fiction world on a day to day basis. I’m working through some of the themes that I want to bring into a new Terminator film or possibly even a kind of a reboot of a larger story framework and it’s difficult right now because I want to let the smoke clear on the whole thing. That’s going to be a ride that we’re going to be watching for probably the rest of human history but certainly the next few years are going to be quite telling.” If AI does come to pose an extinction-level threat, as some experts warn, Cameron’s Terminator films may be seen as a prophecy that humanity was heading as inexorably as the Titanic towards an iceberg of its own making. He adds: “As I jokingly said once in an interview, ‘I warned you guys in 1984 but you didn’t listen!’

(12) LUNAR CIRCUS. [Item by Tom Becker.] Performance artist Bastien Dausse created a simple device, called “the scale”, that counter-balances 5/6 of his weight, so he can perform acrobatics in the equivalent of lunar gravity. There are some limitations, so it is not a fully accurate simulation of lunar gravity, and he plays with the device’s limitations to artistic effect. It is beautiful. It is a tantalizing hint of the ways acrobats and dancers will find to move on the moon. “MOON – Compagnie Barks”.

(13) VIDEO OF THE DAY. How It Should Have Ended has a strange mashup: Inside Deadpool.

[Thanks to Steven French, Kathy Sullivan, Teddy Harvia, Tom Becker, Mike Kennedy, Andrew Porter, John King Tarpinian, Chris Barkley, Cat Eldridge, and SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day P J Evans.]

