Pixel Scroll 8/22/24 This Is My Pixel, This Is My Scroll. This Is For Info, This Is For Lol

(1) BROADDUS SCORES INDIANA AWARD. Congratulations to Maurice Broaddus whose book Unfadeable won the Indiana Authors Awards 2024 Middle Grade category.

I WON THE @INAuthorsAwards: MIDDLE GRADE FOR UNFADEABLE!!! Let me tell you, it’s always a blessing to have family, friends, and community who celebrate with you. Thank you @indianahumanities for all you do! pic.twitter.com/5wuKYQwZHv — Maurice Broaddus (@MauriceBroaddus) August 22, 2024

(2) REID ON JRRT ADAPTATIONS. Robin Anne Reid’s fifth installment about Tolkien screen adaptations has arrived: “Books, Films, Adaptations & Reader Responses 5/?”

Welcome to the *fifth* in my long-delayed (would not want to be hasty!) series on adaptation issues around Tolkien’s fiction, Jackson’s films, and the importance of reader responses. Since it’s been so long since I posted the first posts in the series, I’m providing the links to the five earlier posts, plus short summaries of them (five because there is a Part 3 and a Part 3.5!) in the note below.² This post is a discussion of my response to how Jackson’s film characterized the Ents and adapted the scenes between them and Merry and Pippin in Fangorn, after the hobbits escape from the Orcs. Tolkien describes the meeting of the hobbits and Ents in one chapter (“Treebeard”) which ends with the line “‘Night lies over Isengard,’ said Treebeard” (LotR.3.4.461-487). Then the action cuts away to Gimli, Legolas, and Aragorn on the verge of entering Fangorn (“The White Rider), and doesn’t return to the storyline of the Ents, Merry, and Pippin until “Flotsam and Jetsam” (which starts on page 560 of my edition). The Battle of Isengard is not directly narrated: Merry and Pippin get to describe it to their friends and to the Rohirrim. Jackson transforms Tolkien’s interlaced narrative to a chronological one (which I think was absolutely necessary for the film to be at all understandable for the percentage of the audience which had never read the book which I would bet real money was larger than the percentage of the audience who had).³ Jackson, of course, shows us the Ents attacking and taking Isengard (which, really, makes perfect sense for a visual artform). I love the “Treebeard” chapter—and the other scenes with Treebeard—and have ever since I first read the book….

(3) BOOK BANNING DRIVEN BY A SMALL FRACTION OF ADULTS. A Knight Foundation “Survey Finds Most Americans Unengaged with Book Banning Efforts in Public Schools” reports Publishers Weekly.

One of the persistent themes to emerge from the ongoing nationwide surge in book banning is that the bans are being pursued by a vocal, politically motivated minority. This week, a new survey report from the Knight Foundation is offering more support for that conclusion, finding that public engagement with efforts to ban books in public school libraries and classrooms is limited, despite a dramatic surge in book challenges since 2021. The survey, based on a sizable national sample of more than 4,500 adults, found that most Americans feel informed about efforts to ban books in schools. But just 3% of respondents said that they have personally engaged on the issue—with 2% getting involved on the side of maintaining access to books, and 1% seeking to restrict access. Overall, a solid majority of respondents expressed support for the freedom to read, and expressed high levels of trust in their local teachers and school librarians. “Strong sentiment is lopsided, with strong opponents of book restrictions outnumbering strong supporters by nearly 3-1,” the survey report states. “In general terms, 78% of adults are confident that their community’s public schools select appropriate books for students to read. Additionally, more people say it is a bigger concern to restrict students’ access to books that have educational value than it is to provide them with access to books that have inappropriate content.”…

(4) COVER OF TANYA HUFF’S NEXT NOVEL. DAW Books today released the cover for Tanya Huff’s Direct Descendants, coming next April.

Jeff Miller Faceout Studio designed this charming cover to perfectly capture the novel’s rom-com vibes with a supernatural missing person’s case at the heart of this tale. Releasing on April 1st, 2025, Direct Descendants is a stand-alone cozy horror from acclaimed science fiction & fantasy author Tanya Huff, mixing the creepy with the charming for plenty of snarky, queer fun….

ABOUT DIRECT DESCENDANTS: Generations ago, the founders of the idyllic town of Lake Argen made a deal with a dark force. In exchange for their service, the town will stay prosperous and successful and keep outsiders out. And for generations, it’s worked out great. Until a visitor goes missing, and his wealthy family sends a private investigator to find him, and everything abruptly goes sideways. Now, Cassidy Prewitt, town baker and part-time servant of the dark force (it’s a family business), has to contend with a rising army of darkness, a very frustrated town, and a very cute PI who she might just be falling for…and who might just be falling for her. And if they can survive their own home-grown apocalypse, they might even just find happiness together.

(5) ANOTHER LOOK AT THE ROTSLER AWARD EXHIBIT AT GLASGOW 2024. Photographer Kenn Bates documented for fanhistorians the Rotsler Award exhibit presented at this year’s Worldcon. The panels were produced by Elizabeth Klein-Lebbink for the Southern California Institute for Fan Interests, which presents the award.

(6) ROWLING’S QUIET, TOO. “The Sound of Silence? J.K. Rowling Has Not Tweeted in 12 Blissful Days” – Them has been counting.

For once, J.K. Rowling isn’t tweeting through it — and by “it,” I mean her near-pathological fixation on trans women and girls. As of this writing, the author has not posted on X since August 7. Taking 12 days off from posting on X is highly unusual for the Harry Potter author, who posted or reposted 18 times on August 7 alone. Four days later, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif filed a complaint that named Rowling, Elon Musk, and other public figures as being part of a massive cyberbullying campaign against her. Plenty of X users observed that the timing was worth noting. X user @Cooperstreaming pointed out that Rowling had stopped tweeting since before Khelif filed her lawsuit: “Excited to see someone fighting back, & to potentially have it laid bare in court: Rowling doesn’t care about women,” she wrote. “The protecting ‘real women’ was always a lie, an excuse for hating trans women.”…

Coincidentally, for reasons of his own, Neil Gaiman hasn’t posted to his X.com account since July 2.

(7) ON THE TRAIL(ER) OF THE ROHIRRIM. “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Animated Movie Reveals First Trailer”, and IGN sets the scene.

The War of the Rohirrim will be released on December 13. Set roughly 200 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, this prequel reveals the untold story of Rohan’s former ruler, Helm Hammerhand (voiced by Brian Cox). The trailer gives us a much better idea of the plot of the film, which deals with a bloody conflict between Rohan and the Dunlendings. After an arranged marriage between Helm’s daughter Hèra (Gaia Wise) and the Dunland prince Wulf (Luke Pasqualino) falls through and leads to the death of Wulf’s father Freca (Shaun Dooley), Wulf declares war on Rohan. As Helm rallies his kingdom, the defiant Hèra may prove to be the only hope for Rohan’s survival….

(8) VISITING RAY ON HIS BIRTHDAY. Ray Bradbury, who died in 2012, was born 104 years ago today. John King Tarpinian made his annual pilgrimage to Ray’s gravesite.

I appeared to have been Ray’s first visitor of the day, at least the first to leave gifts. Left Ray a tin print of Laurel & Hardy, a dinosaur, a picture with him and his buddy, Stan Grenberg @ ComiCon. Of course, the annual birthday cake. I always give the cake to the cemetery staff as a thank you for taking care of Ray. (Anybody is welcome to share.)

(9) BRADBURY LIVE. The broadcast was. Bradburymedia’s Phil Nichols celebrated Ray’s natal day with a livestream: “Bradbury 100 LIVE: 2024 Edition!”

On Thursday 22 August 2024 – what would have been Ray Bradbury’s 104th birthday! – I went live once again with my Bradbury 100 podcast. I talked about the “Chronological Bradbury” series of episodes, and went through all the steps I usually take in putting together such an episode: the books I consult, how I compare different versions of the same story, and how to track down the rarer Bradbury stories. I also showed some of the statistics about Ray’s stories, went into questions about copyright, and looked at some of the Bradbury books which have come out in the last twelve months….

(10) TODAY’S BIRTHDAY.

[Written by Paul Weimer.]

August 22, 1920 – Ray Bradbury. (Died 2012.)

By Paul Weimer: How DOES one get their arms around a titan, a giant in the field? Very carefully, I say.

I don’t remember the order in which I read them, but The Martian Chronicles was one of the first two SF books I ever read, at the tender age of nine. (The other was Asimov’s I Robot). I was too young to understand it wasn’t a novel, but a collection/fixup of short stories, but I didn’t care. I was fascinated by his Mars, his Martians and the pathos of the Martians fading away. And of course, “The Million-Year Picnic” where I excitedly told my older brother that I “got it” – the family were the new Martians, the new inheritors of a world, and with Earth bombed back to the stone age, the way forward.

Ray Bradbury in 2008 with his collection of Egyptian artifacts.

Bradbury’s story and collection moved me, it made me feel in a way that sometimes other writers tried but never could manage. The ending to Something Wicked this Way Comes, when joy and laughter are the keys to defeating Mr. Dark. The gentleness and the elegy of the stories that make up Dandelion Wine. That collection showed Bradbury’s dark side too, as does stories like “The Veldt”, which gives me chills every time I read it. Bradbury was good at that, mixing in the horror into stories featuring children. Consider “Zero Hour” where the kids’ imaginary game with an imaginary alien turns out to be not so imaginary.

And I haven’t to this point even mentioned Fahrenheit 451, because, really, I need a re-read of it at some point. But that one, for all the horror of its dystopian society, is a story of hope, and survival at the end. (But, again, the Hound is one of the most terrifying robots in science fiction. I am pretty sure the Black Mirror “Metalhead” took some of the cues for its creatures from 451’s relentlessly tracking Hound).

But my favorite Bradbury work (aside from The Martian Chronicles, which will always have a special place in my heart) has to be The Halloween Tree? Again, whimsy, horror, fantasy and a profoundness of introducing children to such themes. The fact that the other children are willing to give up a year of their lives, each to restore and return Pip from the clutches of Carapace Clavicle Moundshroud moved me then, and it moved me now. I would have done it in a heartbeat when I was thirteen…but would I do it now? I don’t know and that is what fascinates me about the book, today, as well as it’s “Halloween world tour” (maybe only Zelazny’s A Night in the Lonesome October exceeds it in my Halloween canon).

(11) COMICS SECTION.

Arlo and Janis names a new season.

Crabgrass talks about the spotting of a new fan.

F Minus diagnoses a cat tantrum.

Glasbergen would rather books worked differently.

Non Sequitur shows what’s left of fairy tales after the legal team gets through.

A cartoon by @ngoziu:

(12) AUTHORS GO AFTER ANOTHER AI CREATOR FOR INFRINGEMENT. “Authors sue Claude AI chatbot creator Anthropic for copyright infringement” reports AP News.

A group of authors is suing artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, alleging it committed “large-scale theft” in training its popular chatbot Claude on pirated copies of copyrighted books. While similar lawsuits have piled up for more than a year against competitor OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, this is the first from writers to target Anthropic and its Claude chatbot. The smaller San Francisco-based company — founded by ex-OpenAI leaders — has marketed itself as the more responsible and safety-focused developer of generative AI models that can compose emails, summarize documents and interact with people in a natural way. But the lawsuit filed Monday in a federal court in San Francisco alleges that Anthropic’s actions “have made a mockery of its lofty goals” by tapping into repositories of pirated writings to build its AI product. “It is no exaggeration to say that Anthropic’s model seeks to profit from strip-mining the human expression and ingenuity behind each one of those works,” the lawsuit says. … The lawsuit was brought by a trio of writers — Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber and Kirk Wallace Johnson — who are seeking to represent a class of similarly situated authors of fiction and nonfiction….

The Verge adds:

…In the lawsuit, the authors say that Anthropic used a sprawling, open-source dataset known as “The Pile” to train its family of Claude AI chatbots. Within this dataset is something called Books3, a massive library of pirated ebooks that includes works from Stephen King, Michael Pollan, and thousands of other authors. Earlier this month, Anthropic confirmed to Vox that it used The Pile to train Claude….

(13) JOHN WILLIAMS DOCUMENTARY. “Music By John Williams’ Doc Set As AFI Fest Opening Night Film” – Deadline has the story.

The American Film Institute has announced that Music By John Williams, a documentary on the iconic film composer from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries and Imagine Documentaries, will world premiere as the opening night film of the 38th AFI Fest on Wednesday, October 23. Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the doc is billed as a comprehensive look at Williams’ life and career, from his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, celebrating his countless contributions to the moving image arts, music for the concert stage as well as his indelible impact on popular culture…. … In Music by John Williams, documentary subjects speaking to the ways in which their lives have been touched by Williams’ timeless music include Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Branford Marsalis….

(14) AI FORGETS TO REMEMBER? [Item by SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie.] I keep on telling people that the machines are taking over the world, but nobody every listens… So it is good news for little old me this week in today’s Nature. It seems that Artificial Intelligences (AIs) cannot learn new tasks without forgetting old skills. “Switching between tasks can cause AI to lose the ability to learn”.

“Artificial neural networks become incapable of mastering new skills when they learn them one after the other. Researchers have only scratched the surface of why this phenomenon occurs — and how it can be fixed.”

Sadly, researchers looking into this in “Loss of plasticity in deep continual learning” have suggested a solution… (And so my joy is short-lived.)

“We show that a simple change enables them to maintain plasticity indefinitely in both supervised and reinforcement learning. Our new algorithm, continual backpropagation, is exactly like classical backpropagation except that a tiny proportion of less-used units are reinitialized on each step much as they were all initialized at the start of training.”

Why can’t they leave well enough alone?

(15) BLAKE’S 7 DISCS ON THE WAY. Gizmodo cheers the announcement that “British Sci-Fi Legend Blake’s 7 Is Getting the Blu-ray Treatment It Always Deserved”.

Today the BBC lifted the lid on a brand-new Blu-ray remaster, Blake’s 7: The Collection. Styled in the vein of the corporation’s lavish Blu-ray remasters of classic seasons of Doctor Who, the first of Blake’s four series will release later this year. Including a brand-new remastering of the series—available for the first time on Blu-ray after an infamously rough home release history on VHS and DVD decades prior—complete with all new practical model work for the show’s VFX sequences, the first volume of Blake’s 7: The Collection will include all 13 episodes from series one, as well as new interviews with surviving cast and crew, and a previously unreleased documentary planned for the show’s DVD release, The Making of Blake’s 7.

(16) VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ryan George decided we needed to hear about the Elektra Pitch Meeting. A commenter declared, “’Thank you for implying that there was a plot to twist up until this point’ is my new favorite pitch meeting line.”

[Thanks to Mike Kennedy, Andrew Porter, John King Tarpinian, Paul Weimer, Chris Barkley, Cat Eldridge, SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie, Steven French, Kathy Sullivan, and Teddy Harvia for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day Randall M.]

Share this: Facebook

X

