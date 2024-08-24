Pixel Scroll 8/23/24 Yippi-Ki-Yay, Pixel Scroller

(1) PARALLEL POPPING. [Item by Dann.] Rotten Tomatoes is updating its scoring system: “Introducing The Verified Hot Audience Badge”. They will keep the tomato-based system for professional reviewers. Audience reviews will use a popcorn-based system. Allegedly, only reviews from people who have purchased a verified ticket will count for the new system. The Fandango app is going to be the means for validating a purchased ticket.

I say “allegedly” as that is what is asserted in the article linked below. I was unable to access the details about the verified audience score at the other link below.

“Rotten Tomatoes Introduces a Popcorn Meter for Audience Reviews”; Comicbook.com explains it:

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes today announced a new program to codify audience reviews — or at least “verified” audience reviews — into a more official score…. In addition to introducing Verified Hot, Rotten Tomatoes has clarified the “Popcornmeter” rating system for all their TV shows and movies. Starting today, fans will see a full, red popcorn bucket with a “Hot” label if 60% or more of the audience rates the title with 3.5 stars or higher. Otherwise, a green tipped-over popcorn bucket will be labeled “Stale,” when less than 60% of the audience provides a rating of 3.5 stars or higher….

…Verified purchases include users who have proven they bought tickets to the movie on Fandango, the movie ticketing platform. The move was made to prevent disgruntled users from going after movies or actors they don’t like with negative reviews — an issue that had divided audiences and put Rotten Tomatoes in the middle of a number of controversies.

Effectively, the same company that owns Rottentomatoes.com also owns Fandango. NBCUniversal has a 75% stake and Warner Home Entertainment has a 25% stake. So there is some self-interest involved in limiting audience reviews via a purchasing system owned by these entertainment companies.

(2) HIGH COMPRESSION. The Guardian suggests “’It’s like Game of Thrones!’ The return of India’s ancient superhero fantasy epic”. The Mahabharata will screen at the Venice film festival on September 5 and 6.

When Antonin Stahly was nine years old, his mother took him to the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris to see a production of the ancient Indian epic The Mahabharata, which translates loosely as “the great story of mankind”. More than 20 actors from 16 countries performed on a stage steeped in red earth and scarred by a water-filled trench; fire also played a leading role. Directed by Peter Brook, whom the RSC founder Peter Hall called “the greatest innovator of his generation”, and adapted by Luis Buñuel’s former co-writer Jean-Claude Carrière, this spectacular Mahabharata weighed in at nine hours, plus intervals. Even at that length, it represented a massive compression of its source text, which runs to 1.8m words. Brook and Carrière’s version has been likened to summarising the Bible in 40 minutes. Audiences could devour The Mahabharata in three parts over successive evenings or as an all-day weekend marathon; in some outdoor venues, such as the limestone quarry in Avignon where the production premiered in 1985, it began at dusk and climaxed just as the dawn sun lit up the sky. Stahly saw it in a single noon-to-midnight sitting. “It was like a superhero fantasy,” he says, still sounding awestruck. “It had Bhima, the strongest man on Earth, and Bhishma, who has the power to live for ever. Arjuna was the best warrior. And then there were all the gods. It was amazing for me, because I’m half Indian, but I wasn’t brought up in an Indian context.”…

(3) EATING THE FANTASTIC. Scott Edelman invites listeners to feast on burgers and fries with Cynthia Pelayo in Episode 234 of the Eating the Fantastic podcast.

Scott Edelman and Cynthia Pelayo.

I invite you to join me at the table with the award-winning Cynthia Pelayo for burgers and fries at Hodad’s Downtown.

Pelayo is a Bram Stoker Award-winning and International Latino Book Award-winning author and poet. She’s the author of Loteria, Santa Muerte, The Missing, Poems of My Night, Into the Forest and All the Way Through, Children of Chicago, Crime Scene, The Shoemaker’s Magician, as well as dozens of short stories and poems. Loteria, which was her MFA in Writing thesis at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, was re-released to much praise, with Esquire calling it one of the Best Horror Books of 2023. Santa Muerte and The Missing, her young adult horror novels, were each nominated for International Latino Book Awards. Poems of My Night was nominated for an Elgin Award, while Into the Forest and All the Way Through was nominated for an Elgin Award and was also nominated for a Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection. Children of Chicago was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award in Superior Achievement in a Novel and won an International Latino Book Award for Best Mystery. Crime Scene won the Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection. Her most recent novel, The Forgotten Sisters, was released in March and is a modern adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid.”



We discussed the dead body she thought she saw which sparked The Forgotten Sisters, why she changed her mind about killing every character at the end of that newest novel, how growing up in a haunted house helped turn her into a horror writer, why she evolved from a pantser into a plotter, the importance of describing decaying bodies in extreme detail, which journalistic skills transferred easily to fiction writing and which didn’t, what makes Chicago great, the reason classic fairy tales survive, how reading Agatha Christie helped her learn how to plot, the way to write successful flash fiction, and much more.

(4) WORLDBUILDING WITH STEPHENSON. Variety is on hand when “’LOTR’ VFX Firm Weta Workshop, Neal Stephenson Launch Digital World”.

Prolific author Neal Stephenson‘s digital content platform Lamina1 and “The Lord of the Rings” film franchise special effects company Wētā Workshop are set to collaborate on a “participatory worldbuilding” experience titled “Artefact.” The experience is expected to offer “a new blueprint for IP expansion through immersive experiences that incorporate fan action and input.” Per Lamina1’s description for the project, “Stephenson and the Wētā team will begin engaging a global community of creators and fans on the Lamina1 platform this fall, inviting them to unravel the lore behind a mysterious set of ‘Artefacts’ that will build upon the themes and lore from Stephenson’s critically-acclaimed catalog of work. Next, the superfan will take on the new role of creator, utilizing their discoveries to contribute directly to the expansion of the universe.” … “This is more than just a new virtual world—it’s a new way to build worlds. It’s a promising new way of looking at what we can offer to both creators and their communities,” Stephenson said. “By collaborating with Wētā Workshop, we’re forging a new path in digital worldbuilding. Lamina1’s commitment to a creator-driven economy and open metaverse provides a foundation that ensures long-term value and creative quality.”…

(5) KEEP IT GOING. “Petition to Save ‘The Acolyte’ Already Has Hundreds of Signatures” reports Collider. By the time this Scroll was being put together, the “Renew the Acolyte” petition at Change.org had over 26,000 signatures.

It’s only been a day since Disney canceled its latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, but fans are already quickly mobilizing support for the polarizing show. Over at Change.org, a petition was created by a fan named Blue Smith to save Leslye Headland‘s High Republic-set series, and, in just 24 hours, it blew up with over 700 signatures. While the poor reception from some viewers, along with more malicious review-bombing, was evident throughout the show’s run, the swift and proactive reaction from fans shows a dedicated fanbase that was eager to see what Headland and company were ultimately cooking.

(6) AMERICAN MANGA AWARDS. Publishers Weekly is there when “Inaugural American Manga Award Winners Announced” at the first American Manga Awards ceremony, held on August 22 at the Japan Society in New York City.

Best New Manga: #DRCL midnight children by Shin’ichi Sakamoto (VIZ Media)

#DRCL midnight children by Shin’ichi Sakamoto (VIZ Media) Best Continuing Manga Series: Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui (Yen Press)

Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui (Yen Press) Best New Edition of Classic Manga: Neighborhood Story by Ai Yazawa (VIZ Media)

Neighborhood Story by Ai Yazawa (VIZ Media) Best Translation: Stephen Kohler for Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama, (Kodansha)

Stephen Kohler for Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama, (Kodansha) Best Lettering: Lys Blakeslee for Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha)

Lys Blakeslee for Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha) Best Publication Design: Adam Grano for My Name Is Shingo by Kazuo Umezz (VIZ Media)

The awards were launched this year by Anime NYC and the Japan Society to honor outstanding achievements in the world of Japanese comics, and celebrate the best manga published in North America in the past year. The ceremony was held on the eve of Anime NYC, the Japanese pop culture convention being happening at the Javits Center in New York City August 23–25,

(7) SILENCE WAS GOLDEN. Rowling broke her “silence” today, and tripled down, reports Out: “J.K. Rowling broke her social media silence… with more Imane Khelif transphobia”.

J.K. Rowling is back on the hate and ignorance train. The disgraced Harry Potter author and famed transphobe has posted on X (formerly Twitter) for the first time since August 7. After a rare social media break, the outspoken transphobe is once again taking aim at cisgender boxer and Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif. Rowling was one of the leading online voices in the crusade against Khelif, a female boxer from Algeria who was targeted with transphobic and racist hate during the Paris 2024 Olympics after a discredited Russian boxing federation claimed she failed an unspecified “gender test.”

(8) JOHN GRAZIANO (1962-2024). Long-time Ripley’s Believe It Or Not cartoonist John Graziano passed away on August 17. The Daily Cartoonist paid tribute.

John Anthony Graziano, 62, a remarkably talented artist of Davenport, Florida, passed away at his residence on August 17, 2024. …John majored in Illustration at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts in New Jersey. Following his graduation, he began his career as an illustrator for a T-shirt company. However, it wasn’t long before he landed his dream job, one he had envisioned since his teenage years. John applied as a youngster to Ripley’s Believe It or Not, only to receive an encouraging reply to reach out again in the future. He did. Several years later, John joined Ripley’s Believe It or Not, where he became only the seventh artist to take up the pen since Robert Ripley himself. He dedicated 17 years as an illustrator, retiring in 2021.

Before moving up to Ripley’s, he had a wide range of freelance assignments.

He has designed trading card sets and a portrait series based on the 1960s cult TV show “Dark Shadows.” John has also created comic strips for “Scream Queens” magazine, sculpted figures that have been made into wax museum pieces, provided book illustrations, plastic model kit box illustrations, designed t-shirt graphics and created storyboards and concept drawings for Hollywood films.

(9) TODAY’S BIRTHDAY.

[Written by Paul Weimer.]

August 23, 1931 – Barbara Eden, 93.

By Paul Weimer: I still DO dream of Jeannie, thank you very much.

It’s funny, though. The reruns of I Dream of Jeannie I remember only when I was young and didn’t quite get it at the time (in other words, I was not yet a teenager). I found the show funny and amusing, and years later, when Larry Hagman wound up on Dallas, I was amused at his return to my screens (and more on Dallas and Eden in a moment).

But let’s go back to Barbara Eden and of course, Jeannie. Even young me could see that the story of Jeannie was meant to be a story of cultural assimilation to America. It was the “melting pot theory” taken literally with a 2000-year-old genie played by Barbara Eden. I was so compelled by Eden’s performance and characterization of Jeannie, that for a number of years afterwards, I thought Djinn WERE default female and the first times I came across male Djinn, I started to think of some very awkward questions about Djinn as a species.

Barbara Eden

But there is a tension in Jeannie (and come to think, Samantha in Bewitched) about the problems of assimilation. Maybe it’s my reading of the text, but Samantha, and especially Eden’s Jeannie, torn between the desire to assimilate, and the desire to remain as themselves (using magic, granting wishes, respectively) is a subtext that I can see in Eden’s performance. Eden’s Jeannie, even after getting married, never gives up her powers but she does hide them. She never fully becomes “American”.

I enjoyed Eden in other roles besides Jeannie…oddly, in The Brass Bottle, she doesn’t play the Djinn, she plays the girlfriend of the guy who opens the Djinn bottle (and the Djinn is female…). Eden is also great in The Seven Faces of Dr. Lao. Both those movies have her with Tony Randall, and for a bit, my focus on Eden meant that I confused Randall and Hagman a bit together until I properly watched The Odd Couple (and later, Dallas). And oh yes, I was delighted when Eden showed up on Dallas for a few episodes.

(10) COMICS SECTION.

(11) FOURTH WALL COMICS. [Item by Daniel Dern.] Some comics are notable for “breaking the fourth wall” like today’s Adam@Home.

Dern notes, “Possibly my favorite ‘fourth wall’ strip is from Walt Kelly’s Pogo: Pogo saying (to Churchy or Albert, probably), “These silhouettes sure save a mess of drawing.”

The Thatababy strip has frequent sf/superhero/other-geeky references; they appear to have been collected into a book, here’s the digital-free-from-participating-libraries link: Thatababy Geeks Out!

(12) WHAT TO EXPECT. According to series creator Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror season 7 episodes will be like OG Black Mirror, gut punches and all”. JoBlo has the story.

A seventh season of the anthology series Black Mirror will be making its way to the Netflix streaming service sometime in 2025 – and while episodes of the show have branched out into different genres as it has gone along, during an interview with Deadline, series creator Charlie Brooker said that the episodes of Black Mirror season 7 will be like the “OG Black Mirror.” Brooker said, “We’re doing some things we’ve not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. We did a couple of horror stories in Season 6, which we label as Red Mirror. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror. I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There’s also techy episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it’s a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge.“ Black Mirror season 7 will consist of six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to the popular season 4 episode USS Callister! We even have a short synopsis for that one: “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.” Directed by Toby Haynes from a script written by William Bridges and Brooker, the season 4 USS Callister episode told the story of a gaming company’s CTO. He is the mastermind behind a popular multiplayer game and has a private copy of it, which he uses to torment his colleagues who fail to show him respect in the office…

(13) CROSSWORD SPOILER. [Item by Susan de Guardiola.] In the New York Times Crossword for Friday, August 23, 2024.



Clue for 49 down:

“Genre celebrated at the annual Worldcon”

Five-letter answer: SCIFI [obviously that is a spoiler]

(14) NAME THAT WRITER. Somebody set up a “Guess the Authors” quiz at IQuiz. Sixty questions. I got 56 right. It’s not a hard quiz. I only had to guess four times, and luckily two of the guesses were correct. One miss was a dumb mistake – The Sound of Music was based on a book, but that wasn’t the name of the book; although frankly, the lyricist isn’t the person who wrote the play’s book, so their answer is wrong, too. And once I was in a hurry, so despite knowing the right answer I put my cursor over the wrong name. Lesson learned!

(15) YOU’RE HIRED. “Marvel Sets James Spader to Return as Ultron for Vision Quest” – details in The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-winning actor is set to reprise his role as the voice of robotic villain Ultron in Marvel Studios’ untitled Vision series, the follow-up series to its acclaimed WandaVision show. He first played the role in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Paul Bettany is reprising his role as Vision, the android who fell in love with the Scarlett Witch and then was destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. In WandaVision, he returned via magic and the power of grief but also as a rebuilt android, now ghostly white. Terry Matalas, the much-heralded showrunner of Star Trek: Picard, is spearheading the new show, which has been referred to as Vision Quest, although that is not its official title, and which tackles white Vision’s search for a new purpose in life….

(16) NSFW, DID WE MENTION THAT? [Item by Cat Eldridge.] Blood. Tits. The Word Fuck. Repeatedly. You’ve been warned. It’s a great trailer. “’Twilight of the Gods’ Red Band Teaser Delivers Blood, Sex and Dragons” in Animation Magazine.

Netflix today unleashed a quite NSFW red band teaser for Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated adult animated saga Twilight of the Gods, arriving covered in blood (and other bodily fluids, judging from the footage) on September 19. The eight-episode, 2D-animated series is set in the brutal, carnal yet complex realm of Norse Mythology. (You can read more in our interview with executive producers Zack and Deborah Snyder in the upcoming September/October issue of Animation Magazine.)…

Watch a brand-new preview of Zack Snyder's upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods in all its bloody glory. Just… maybe not at your desk… pic.twitter.com/0rOIMprQ5P — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

(17) CARD FLIPPING DOMINO VIDEO. [Item by Daniel Dern.] That’s a lotta decks of cards!

(18) VIDEO OF THE DAY. “Star Trek: Crew’s Logs – ‘Efficiency Officer’”. “You know none of this happens on other ships, right?”

The Crew’s Log series shows you what life is like for the crew members aboard Star Trek TNG’s USS Enterprise. In this episode, the Efficiency Officer goes over some suggestions on how the senior staff could better manage the ship.

[Thanks to Andrew Porter, John King Tarpinian, Paul Weimer, Jon Meltzer, Susan de Guardiola, Steve Green, Andrew (not Werdna), Daniel Dern, Chris Barkley, Cat Eldridge, SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie, Steven French, Kathy Sullivan, Teddy Harvia, and Mike Kennedy for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day Bill.]

Share this: Facebook

X

