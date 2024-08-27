Pixel Scroll 8/26/24 I’ve Never Been To Scroll, But I Kinda Like The Pixels

(1) WHO WROTE THE BOOK OF (DRAGON) LOVE? “But Do They F*** The Dragon? An Oral History of Dragon Romance” by Bree Bridges at Reactor.

… Fortunately for young Bree, McCaffrey wasn’t the only one infusing fantasy with complicated women in complicated relationships. Maybe it was my love of the way Michael Whelan painted dragons that led me across the library to one of the most romantically charged dragon covers of the ’80s: Melanie Rawn’s Dragon Prince. In the (usually 800+) pages of Melanie Rawn’s fantasy novels I found everything I loved: dragons that you sometimes get to talk to, complex and flawed heroines who have to make hard choices and embrace their power, and an acknowledgement that romantic love has a power to shape kingdoms and a magic all its own. (And dragons. Always, dragons.) But as much as I adored what I found in the pages of these books, something was still missing. Yes, romance appeared. It was even important sometimes—the lifelong love between Sioned and Rohan impacts the nearly 5,000 pages that follow!…

As for the payoff promised in the title – Bridges has a little list.

… Riding the Dragon, as it were, is hardly a new pastime. I’m just glad it’s got a shiny new brand so we can bring new friends into the fold! You might find your gateway dragon in one of these titles: Weapons and Wonders by Devin Harnois: Still not sure you actually want to f**k the dragon? That’s okay! Fourth Wing may have become famous for people falling in love while adjacent to dragons, but romance offers great opportunities as well, such as Weapons and Wonders by Devin Harnois where our two heroes fall in love over mechanical magical dragons….

(2) GLASGOW 2024 FAN FUND AUCTION REPORT. Sandra Bond (European TAFF admin) and Michael J. “Orange Mike” Lowrey (North American TAFF Administrator) shared “The League of Fan Funds newsletter” which reports how much money was fan fund auctions raised at Glasgow 2024 and where it’s going.

Bids were taken of £4,420.20 at the Worldcon auction. Net of card fees the total raised by the live auction was £4,390.47. The silent auction raised another £603.52 (£610 before fees). All the other activities over the table, plus other donations including cash raised in the bar, came to £1,670.49 after fees, plus US$120. The total raised was £6,664.48, plus the dollars. The LFF will distribute the money as shown below (after taking into account earmarked donations, fund requirements, and other fundraising plans):

TAFF: £2,464.48 + $120

GUFF: £1,700

DUFF: £750

The Science Fiction Encyclopaedia: £750

European Fan Fund: £500

Con or Bust: £500

The report also includes the group photo below taken (by Mike Benveniste) of all the people who could be gathered in one place at the Glasgow Worldcon who’d ever been a fan fund delegate, with an identification key (provided by Alison Scott). (Which is very handy for when you look at someone, say “I know who that is!” and it turns out you’re wrong.) Click for larger image.

You’re also invited to view the “League of Fan Funds” web page maintained by David Langford.

(3) FINIS. Abigail Nussbaum doesn’t think it’s so bad at all: “The Umbrella Academy, S4”.

As a known curmudgeon I am in the weird position of feeling like I should go to bat for this season…. …Every single season of The Umbrella Academy has revolved around the Hargreeves siblings preventing, by the skin of their teeth, an apocalypse that probably wouldn’t have happened without their presence. They are the cause of, and solution to, all the multiverse’s problems. It’s hard to imagine a resolution to that situation that wouldn’t involve taking them all off the board. Emotionally, too, there’s a logic to this entire family going down together. This was never a “change and grow” show. The Hargreeves might make concrete changes in their lives – Viktor transitions, Luther gets married, Diego has a family – but when it comes down to it, they remain a bunch of screwed up people who can only really relate to each other, and that often very dysfunctionally. Ending the show on “I love you… but you’re all such assholes” strikes, I think, the perfect note….

(4) CHARACTER ACTING. Lots of cosplay photos here: “SEE IT! Anime NYC takes over the Big Apple” at amNewYork.

Thousands of manga and anime characters took over the Jacob Javits Convention Center over the weekend for the 2024 Anime NYC convention. The entertainment mecca, located on 34th Street and 11th Avenue, was overrun with cosplayers adorning the looks of their favorite fictional characters over three days. From cartoonish heroes to video game villains, people of all ages descended on the convention center from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25….

(5) BUT NOW, GOD KNOWS, ANYTHING GOES. [Item by Steven French.] Not entirely sure about that last line here. “Horror films were reviled as one step up from pornography – now the genre is a force to be reckoned with” says the Guardian.

Horror is the little genre that could. While 2024’s tentpole releases were struggling, before the summer’s double whammy of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, horror never stopped plugging away, week after week, mostly under the critical radar. Films such as Immaculate and Abigail reaped healthy returns, while Oz Perkins’ breakthrough hit, Longlegs, has made almost 10 times its budget. Horror doesn’t require lavish spending or costly stars and its loyal fans will happily turn up to watch any old devil doll, nun or exorcism, ever hopeful of stumbling across an inspired nugget of nastiness….

(6) TODAY’S BIRTHDAY.

[Written by Cat Eldridge.]

August 26, 1980 – Chris Pine, 44. I was surprised when I decided on Chris Pine for today’s Birthday to learn how varied his genre performances had been.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is in production. And a spin-off film focused on female Spider-related characters is also in development. So why am I starting off by mentioning a film that’s still in development? It’s because he’s already said he’s voicing Spider-Man aka Peter Parker there. Very cool. More Spiders!

Chris Pine

Next up for him here is another voicing role as Jack Frost in Rise of the Guardians. It’s about how they (Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and the Sandman), who persuade a reluctant Jack Frost to stop the evil Pitch Black from tut turning the world in darkness. Voicing a character properly is essential to giving the being a sense of life that the audience member can relate to. He does a splendid job of making this character do that. I’m very much looking to hearing him do so with his Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse character.

He had yet a third voicing role and it’s got an interesting back story. He voiced Dave in Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey, an educational documentary science fiction adventure film. Interesting in itself, but what’s more interesting is that it was brought into being by none other than NASA through a grant from Jet Propulsion Lab via the international Cassini-Huygens mission to Saturn which it depicts.

Oh, and he wasn’t the original individual cast as Dave, that was John Travolta.

Look now, we’ve live roles. Really we do.

He played Steve Trevor in both Wonder Woman films. The films are great and he makes a most excellent Steve Trevor I’d say.

A Wrinkle in Time film (I say film as there was also not surprisingly a BBC series as well) has him as Alexander Murry — an astrophysicist in the employ of the American government, husband of Katherine Murry.

Ok, last year he was one of the executive producers of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a heist film set in the Forgotten Realms RPG setting. I am very much not detailing the bidding war between Hasbro and the film companies over the rights to the Forgotten Realms filming rights. Really I’m not. Here he played Edgin Darvis, a bard and former member of the Harpers. Stopping right there.

So what role am I forgetting? Oh that one. James T. Kirk in the Kelvin Timeline. I don’t think of it as a reboot but an alternate timeline entirely as Discovery showed us that such universes exist. So why not two such universes existing simultaneously? Remember Enterprise did that as well.

Does he make a more than merely than just acceptable Captain Kirk? Yes he does. He’s obviously very different than Shatner but just as believable as that character.

(7) COMICS SECTION.

Brewster Rockit presents a new measurement scale.

Lio re-enacts a famous scene.

Scary Gary points out the usual problem with memoirs.

(8) THIS ONE CAN’T KEEP THE DOCTOR AWAY. “Bad apple? How Disney’s Snow White remake turned sour” according to the Guardian.

In theory, it must have sounded like a good idea. At least to Hollywood movie studio executives keen to make big bucks by playing it safe with themes and stories that might be familiar to a mass audience. A modern remake of Snow White: cashing in on the beloved Disney original with fresh stars, A-list names and a fairytale with a happy ending that everyone could enjoy. It has not turned out that way….

(9) COME ON DOWN! BBC’s Witness History tells the story of “Canada’s first UFO landing pad”.

In 1967, the small town of St. Paul, Canada declared that they were a place that welcomed everyone, even the aliens. They did this by building a giant UFO landing pad, hoping to attract intergalactic tourists. They timed it to coincide with Canada’s centennial celebrations. Although most of the town saw it as a light-hearted joke the driving force behind the alien parking space Margo Lagassee, was a firm believer in the outer space community. Paul Boisvert who was the part of the original crew behind the landing pad tells Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty how St. Paul became a destination spot for extraterrestrial visitors. He also makes clear if aliens do descend on St. Paul he “would be pleased to feed them some Pierogi, Garlic Sausage and Pea Soup.”

(10) COMICS GRADER LOSES DEFAMATION SUIT. “Collectables Evaluator Hit With $10M Verdict for Disparaging Couple’s Comic Book Restorations” – The Legal Intelligencer analyzes the decision. Registration required.

A leading voice in the world of comic book collection was hit with a $10 million verdict Tuesday for falsely accusing a pair of sellers of using faulty techniques to restore high-value comics. In a determination that included $5 million in punitive damages, a Philadelphia jury found that Certified Guaranty Co. LLC—a company that assesses and grades the quality of collectible comic books—knowingly published defamatory statements about the plaintiffs’ work. The jury returned its eight-figure verdict after less than an hour of deliberation, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Lane Jubb Jr. of the Beasley Firm. Yet during settlement talks, Jubb said, the defendants’ insurance company never offered more than $1 million. “The bad faith case here is going to be so much easier,” he said. Jubb said there had been plenty of opportunity to reach a settlement during the lawsuit’s nearly eight-year pendency, but plaintiffs Matthew and Emily Meyers wanted to take their case to trial in order to clear their names in a public forum. “In a defamation trial, when you have plaintiffs that are telling the truth, they’re willing to try the case to verdict because they know there’s nothing to hide,” Jubb said. CGC’s attorney, Mark Zaid of Mark S. Zaid P.C. in Washington, D.C., did not respond to requests for comment. The Meyerses—a married couple who started a business restoring and selling collectible comic books—claimed that CGC and one of its primary graders, Matthew Nelson, helped to circulate false rumors questioning the legitimacy and quality of their restorations. According to pretrial memos, CGC is considered the leading grader of collectable comic books, and the Meyerses sent their books to the company to be rated when they began their business. The plaintiffs asserted that they honed their techniques in part by applying feedback they received from Nelson. But after receiving several grades that they perceived as unfairly low, the Meyerses stopped sending their work to CGC for evaluation. The plaintiffs claimed that Nelson went on to post comments on a CGC-operated online forum lending credence to false rumors that the company refused to grade the Meyerses’ books because they were not genuine restorations. The plaintiffs alleged that Nelson’s comments “blackened their reputations as legitimate restoration specialists and amounted to a charge of fraud: that they were passing off photocopied fakes as genuine restorations.” The Meyerses claimed that as a result of Nelson’s statements they had to start selling their restored comics well below their actual values and that past buyers reached out to request their money back on prior purchases. … According to Jubb, much of the trial centered on the quality of the plaintiffs’ work, with examples of restored comics making appearances as evidence. “We had some of the rarest comic books on the planet in the courtroom,” Jubb said….

(11) PAWSELLING. Big Hill Books, Minneapolis, Minn., shared feline bookseller Goose’s “Friday to-do list”:

(12) “THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE FOR CHILDREN?” Talk about your dark fantasy. Ryan George is “The Guy Who Wrote ‘The Three Little Pigs’”.

[Thanks to Cat Eldridge, SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie, Steven French, Sandra Bond, Michael “Orange Mike” Lowrey, Claire Brialey, Kathy Sullivan, Teddy Harvia, Mike Kennedy, Andrew Porter, John King Tarpinian, and Chris Barkley for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day Daniel Dern.]

Share this: Facebook

X

