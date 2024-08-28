Pixel Scroll 8/27/24 Slan Lake

(1) CHRISTOPHER REEVE BIOPIC TRAILER. “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” – SCIFI.radio introduces the trailer. Only in Theaters September 21 and September 25.

The story of Christopher Reeve, his astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down….

(2) LACON V WSFS DIVISION. On the LAcon V website, the Committee & Staff List shows these folks will lead the 2026 Worldcon’s WSFS activities.

WSFS Division Manager: Linda Deneroff

Linda Deneroff Business Meeting: Jesi Lipp

Jesi Lipp Site Selection: Alexia Hebel

Alexia Hebel Hugo Administrator: Tammy Coxen

Tammy Coxen Hugo Awards Software: Christopher Rose

(3) 2026 HUGO TROPHIES. The LAcon V website also says that when the time comes they will run a “Hugo Base Contest”.

Keeping with Worldcon tradition, LACon V will be holding a Hugo Base Design Contest in the near future. The basic design of the Hugo is a chrome rocket ship created by Jack McKnight and Ben Jason, with the current version based upon a refinement designed by Peter Weston in 1984. The design of the base on which the ship is mounted is left up to each individual Worldcon, so each year’s Hugos look slightly different. A photographic archive of Hugo designs is available here. If you’d like more information, please email [email protected] (with the subject header: “Hugo Base Design”.) We’ll put you on a list to receive information about the contest as soon as it is available. Details will also follow here on our website.

(4) CHIANG AND ROBSON EVENT. The Toronto Public Library will host “Ted Chiang: Soulful Science Fiction” on October 24 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Chiang will be in conversation with author Kelly Robson. The event is free – get tickets through Eventbrite.

Ted Chiang joins us to discuss his beloved stories, collected in Exhalation and Stories of Your Life and Others.



Perhaps the world’s most celebrated living science fiction author, his fantastical and elegant stories explore how our inner worlds and our societies would react to unexpected rifts in the fabric of science. How would it feel to receive a hormone injection that drastically improved your cognitive function? What if learning an alien language changed the way you perceived time? And if humanity were to create artificial life, what obligations would we owe it? Ted Chiang wrestles with the oldest questions on earth – What is the nature of the universe? What does it mean to be human? – and ones that no one else has even imagined. And, each in its own way, the stories prove that complex and thoughtful science fiction can rise to new heights of beauty, meaning, and compassion.



In conversation with author Kelly Robson.



Q & A and book signing to follow. Books available for purchase.



Ticket registration for this event is required: Free tickets for this event are available to book via Eventbrite.

(5) INFINITE MONKEYS SEEK ALIEN INTELLIGENCE. [Item by SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie.] Panels are not my favorite convention programme item format: all too often they are ill-prepared with some of the panel members unwittingly being out of their depth. But occasionally you do get some that exhibit true expertise and really engage the audience. This weekend BBC Radio 4 gave an exemplar of one such, that would not be out of place at an Eastercon, NASFic or even Worldcon, with Saturday’s “The Infinite Monkey Cage — ‘Alien Life’”. This is a light-hearted, 42-minute science programme, helmed by a physicist and a comedian along with a couple of scientist guests, this time it was two astronomers.



This week they were discussing the search for alien life and intelligence. Much was covered including the usual Voyager message. One of the astronomers noted that the paper he had co-authored on an unusual star that irregularly periodically dimmed they designated with a number and the pre-fix ‘WTF’.

Apparently, the journal’s editor asked what ‘WTF’ stood for and – quickly realising that an acronym whose meaning included an expletive might not go down well – they replied ‘Why The Flux’. A few months later, other astronomers proposed an exotic solution, that the dimming might be caused by an alien mega-structure orbiting at an angle to the star’s line of sight with Earth hence irregularly obscuring the star’s light. (Since then there has been a more mundane explanation proffered and several other stars have now been found exhibiting such behaviour.)



The panel must be congratulated in a way that biologist and SF fan, the late Jack Cohen CBiol FIBiol would have thoroughly approved. (Jack hated it when TV programmes, and convention panels, on alien life all too often exclusively featured astronomers with no biologist present.) This week’s Infinite Monkey Cage panel did, on a couple of occasions, lament the lack of a biologist being there. Nonetheless, it was a solid 42 minutes.



You can hear it here.



(The truth is out there…)

(6) MEMORY LANE.

[Written by Cat Eldridge.]

August 27, 1998 — The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. Twenty-six years ago on this date, The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. premiered on FOX. The series was created by Jeffrey Boam who wrote the screenplays for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Innerspace and The Lost Boys, and Carlton Cuse who’d later be well known for the Lost series, but at this point had only done Crime Story. It was Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade that got this series greenlit at Fox.

Though supposedly a Western, the series include generous amounts of the science fiction and steampunk genres. No spoiler shall I say as to what as some here may not have seen it and the… stopping right there.

Cuse served as show runner and head writer. Boam, who served as executive producer, also contributed scripts for the show. As might be conjectured, it was an indeed weird Western unlike any other Western.

It starred Bruce Campbell, Julius Carry, John Astin, Kelly Rutherford and Christian Clemenson. Though the critics loved it, and it did very well initially in the ratings, it quickly dropped off, so FOX cancelled it after the one season run of twenty-seven episodes.

I’ve watched and thoroughly enjoyed it. What do y’all think of it?

(7) COMICS SECTION.

The Lockhorns need time.

FurBabies finds AI everywhere.

Thatababy knows how Disney finds new movies.

The Argyle Sweater shares a deleted scene.

Candorville suspects these ads are too well targeted.

Lio reenacts the scariest and best part of the original movie.

(8) PL TRAVERS REMEMBERED. At BBC Sounds you can listen to the Witness History episode “The writer of Mary Poppins”. As you probably have heard sometime, she was not a fan of the Disney adaptation.

In 1964, the Disney film ‘Mary Poppins’ was released. It was based on the character created by writer PL Travers. Travers disliked the Oscar-winning Disney production so much, that she never allowed any more Mary Poppins books to be adapted into films. In 2018, Vincent Dowd spoke to Brian Sibley and Kitty Travers about their memories of PL Travers.

(9) ABOUT THAT SMOOCH ON THE CUTTING ROOM FLOOR. “Carrie Fisher Fans Will Wage War: Star Wars: A New Hope Deleted Scene Reveals Han Solo Had a Love Interest Even Before Leia” dishes Fandomwire.

….In the original version of this scene, Solo was intended to appear along with a girl, who wasn’t identified on the screen by name. However, the character, played by British actress Jenny Cresswell, was meant to be Solo’s girlfriend. Furthermore, their romantic relationship was confirmed with a kiss between the two….

(10) LUNAR TUNES. Atlas Obscura wants you to know “All the Other Names for the Moon”.

Every 29 and a half days, the moon cycles through at least eight common English names: the New Moon, the Crescent Moon (new and old), the Gibbous Moon (waxing, waning), the Full Moon, the Quarter Moon (first and last). In Hawai’i, there are more ways to call the moon as it grows and shrinks: Hilo Moon, Hoaka Moon, Kūkahi Moon, Kūlua Moon, Kūkkolu Moon (with a low tide in the afternoon), Kūpau Moon, ‘Olekūkahi Moon, ‘Olekūlua Moon (the most challenging moon), and that’s only halfway through the list. Each of these moons is just a sliver more in the sky, but people noticed and called each lunar advance a new name….

(11) BITS AND PIECES. “Fallout from NASA’s asteroid-smashing DART mission could hit Earth — potentially triggering 1st human-caused meteor shower” reports Live Science.

Millions of tiny space rock fragments may be on a collision course with Earth and Mars after NASA deliberately crashed a probe into a far-away asteroid two years ago, a new study reveals. The celestial shrapnel, which could start hitting our planet within a decade, poses no risk to life on Earth — but it could trigger the first ever human-caused meteor showers. On Sept. 26, 2022, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft purposefully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos, smashing right into the middle of the space rock at around 15,000 mph (24,000 km/h). The epic impact, which occurred more than 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) from Earth, was the first test of humanity’s capability to redirect potentially hazardous asteroids that pose a threat to our planet.The mission was a major success. Not only did DART alter Dimorphos’ trajectory — shortening its trip around its partner asteroid Didymos by around 30 minutes — it also completely changed the shape of the asteroid. It demonstrated that this type of action, known as the kinetic impactor method, was a potentially viable option for protecting our planet from dangerous space rocks….

(12) TWIST AND SHOUT. “Meet the $16K Humanoid Robot Leaping Into Production”

Unitree unveiled a new video of its G1 robot performing acrobatic feats, as part of its lead up to production.

(13) VIDEOS OF THE DAY. [Item by SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie.] Many SF groups over here in Brit Cit meet in pubs. Indeed, one of our longest standing meet-ups is a descendent of the London Circle made (in)famous by Arthur C. Clarke’s collection Tales from the White Hart. Now, over at Grammaticus Books we are urged to read Larry Niven’s collection The Draco Tavern, itself a Galactic watering hole….

Which brings us on to the skit at the 1984 L.A.con II, ‘Late One Night at the Draco Tavern’.

[Thanks to SF Concatenation’s Jonathan Cowie, Steven French, Kathy Sullivan, Michael J. Walsh, Teddy Harvia, Mike Kennedy, Andrew Porter, John King Tarpinian, Chris Barkley, and Cat Eldridge for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day Daniel Dern.]

