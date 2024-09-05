Pixel Scroll 9/4/24 Oh Mr Pixel, Send Me A Scroll

(1) PUFNSTUF FOR BREAKFAST. [Item by John King Tarpinian.] The ninety-nine-year-old Los Angeles Breakfast Club hosted a breakfast for Sid Krofft today. At age ninety-five Sid was very gregarious, and still does a Sunday podcast. Special guests included H.R. Pufnstuf and Johnny Whittaker.

Sid talked about his career as a puppeteer, starting at age 15 in Burlesque. People that crossed his path, from Mae West and Liberace to Jim Nabors and the Queen of England. We forget that along with his psychedelic kids show he and his brother also produced Donnie & Marie.

The Pufnstuf costume was made by a cosplayer, a young lady.

H.R. Pufnstuf banner Sid Krofft. H.R. with John King Tarpinian and Silvia Mancini John King Tarpinian, Johnnie Whittaker, and Sylvia Mancini. Whittaker’s credits include Krofft’s “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters” series.

(2) BEWARE ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ SPOILER. Like, stop before you read this Variety headline!! “George R.R. Martin Calls Out ‘House of the Dragon’ Changes, Maelor Cut”. Martin wrote – then deleted – a Not A Blog post titled “Beware the Butterflies” detailing his criticism of a change to his story made by the House of Dragons series. The Google cache file is still available.

…It is a bloody, brutal scene, no doubt. How not? An innocent child is being butchered in front of his mother. I still believe the scene in the book is stronger. The readers have the right of that. The two killers are crueler in the book. I thought the actors who played the killers on the show were excellent… but the characters are crueler, harder, and more frightening in FIRE & BLOOD. In the show, Blood is a gold cloak. In the book, he is a former gold cloak, stripped of his office for beating a woman to death. Book Blood is the sort of man who might think making a woman choose which of her sons should die is amusing, especially when they double down on the wanton cruelty by murdering the boy she tries to save. Book Cheese is worse too; he does not kick a dog, true, but he does not have a dog, and he’s the one who tells Maelor that his mom wants him head. I would also suggest that Helaena shows more courage, more strength in the book, by offering her own own life to save her son. Offering a piece of jewelry is just not the same. As I saw it, the “Sophie’s Choice” aspect was the strongest part of the sequence, the darkest, the most visceral. I hated to lose that. And judging from the comments on line, most of the fans seemed to agree. When Ryan Condal first told me what he meant to do, ages ago (back in 2022, might be) I argued against it, for all these reasons. I did not argue long, or with much heat, however. The change weakened the sequence, I felt, but only a bit. And Ryan had what seemed to be practical reasons for it; they did not want to deal with casting another child, especially a two-year old toddler. Kids that young will inevitably slow down production, and there would be budget implications. Budget was already an issue on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, it made sense to save money wherever we could. Moreover, Ryan assured me that we were not losing Prince Maelor, simply postponing him. Queen Helaena could still give birth to him in season three, presumably after getting with child late in season two. That made sense to me, so I withdrew my objections and acquiesced to the change. I still love the episode, and the Blood and Cheese sequence overall. Losing the “Helaena’s Choice” beat did weaken the scene, but not to any great degree. Only the book readers would even notice its absence; viewers who had never read FIRE & BLOOD would still find the scenes heart-rending. Maelor did not actually DO anything in the scene, after all. How could he? He was only two years old. There is another aspect to the removal of the young princeling, however. Those of you who hate spoilers should STOP READING HERE.

(3) RUSHDIE’S LATEST AWARD. “Iceland: Salman Rushdie Wins Halldór Laxness Literary Prize” reports Publishing Perspectives.

Iceland’s biennial Halldór Laxness International Literary Prize is to be awarded to Salman Rushdie on September 13. This is a €15,000 prize (US$16,598) designed to highlight internationally recognized authors whose work contributes to “narrative art, echoing the rationale of the Swedish Academy when Halldór Laxness received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1955.”… …In its rationale for the selection of Rushdie as the awards fourth recipient, the jury writes that the author’s books are “captivating, philosophical, and enlightening stories for readers willing to explore new worlds. “For readers around the world, Rushdie’s image—having continued to write his novels despite the fatwa issued by the Iranian clerical regime following the publication of The Satanic Verses and the assassination attempt he faced in the United States two years ago—has become a symbol of courage and unyielding will.”…

(4) APPLY FOR SLF WORKING CLASS WRITERS GRANT. The Speculative Literature Foundation will be accepting applications for the 2024 Working Class Writers Grant from September 1 through September 30, 2024. Full information at the SLF website.

Since 2013, the $1,000 Working Class Writers Grant has been awarded annually to speculative fiction writers who are working class, blue-collar, financially disadvantaged, or homeless, who have been historically underrepresented in speculative fiction due to financial barriers which make it hard to access the writing world. Such lack of access might include an inability to purchase a computer, books, and tuition, or to attend conventions or workshops. Often, these writers, many of whom work more than one job, have less time to write. The SLF seeks to bring more of these marginalized voices into speculative fiction. Grant applications are open to all: you do not need to be a member of SLF to apply for or receive a grant.

(5) SCRIBES BACK HOTEL BOYCOTT. “Hollywood Writers Join Union Boycott of Beverly Hills Hotels” – The Hollywood Reporter tells why.

Around 40 Hollywood writers have joined a hotel union boycott of two Los Angeles hotels, the Cameo Beverly Hills by Hilton and the Beverly Hills Marriott. The Good Place creator Mike Schur, Emily in Paris writer and co-executive producer Grant Sloss, The Simpsons writer and executive producer Ian Maxtone-Graham and Abbott Elementary supervising producer and writer Brittani Nichols are among the scribes that joined the campaign, spearheaded by the major Los Angeles-area hospitality union Unite Here Local 11. One Day at a Time co-showrunner Mike Royce, Halt and Catch Fire writer and executive producer Angelina Burnett and Two Sentence Horror Stories writer Liz Alper also joined the boycott on Labor Day weekend. Unite Here Local 11 initiated the campaign against the two Remington Hospitality-operated properties last month after the Cameo’s existing union contract expired and the union and employer were unable to come to an agreement. (The Cameo was formerly the Mr. C Beverly Hills.) In early August the union also filed a wage theft complaint with the California Labor Commission, alleging that housekeepers were performing unpaid work prior to their shifts starting and that workers were not able to take mandated rest breaks due to the volume of work….

(6) VISITORS TO A SMALL PLANET. [Item by Steven French.] Tony Milligan of King’s College University of London, summarizes his recent paper on alien visitations: “Belief in alien visits to Earth is spiralling out of control – here’s why that’s so dangerous” at The Conversation.

The idea that aliens may have visited the Earth is becoming increasingly popular. Around a fifth of UK citizens believe Earth has been visited by extraterrestrials, and an estimated 7% believe that they have seen a UFO. The figures are even higher in the US – and rising. The number of people who believe UFO sightings offer likely proof of alien life increased from 20% in 1996 to 34% in 2022. Some 24% of Americans say they’ve seen a UFO. This belief is slightly paradoxical as we have zero evidence that aliens even exist. What’s more, given the vast distances between star systems, it seems odd we’d only learn about them from a visit. Evidence for aliens is more likely to come from signals from faraway planets. In a paper accepted for publication in the Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union, I argue that the belief in alien visitors is no longer a quirk, but a widespread societal problem…. … All this is ultimately encouraging conspiracy theories, which could undermine trust in democratic institutions. There have been humorous calls to storm Area 51. And after the storming of the Capitol in 2021, this now looks like an increasingly dangerous possibility. Too much background noise about UFOs and UAPs can also get in the way of legitimate science communication about the possibility of finding microbial extraterrestrial life. Astrobiology, the science dealing with such matters, has a far less effective publicity machine than UFOlogy….

(7) IMAGINARY PAPERS. [Item by Steven French.] Some interesting essays on futures, world building and the imagination: Imaginary Papers, Issue 19, a quarterly newsletter from Arizona State University Center for Science and the Imagination. Philipp Kürten discusses For All Mankind. Chinelo Onwualu recalls pop culture’s “Reality Crisis in the 1990s”. Christopher Cokinos describes taking part in a simulated Moon mission.

(8) MEMORY LANE.

[Written by Cat Eldridge.]

Anniversary: Xena: Warrior Princess (1995)

Twenty-nine years ago Xena: Warrior Princess first aired in syndication by MCA TV (which did it for the first two years of this followed by Universal Television Enterprises doing so for a year and Studios USA Television Distribution doing so for the rest of the run). Before ending its six years run, there would be one hundred and thirty-four roughly forty-eight minute episodes.

It was created by John Schulian and Robert Tapert. Schulian’s previous genre credits included writing for Tremors. Tapert, of course, created Hercules: The Legendary Journeys that same year, along with Christian Williams. Busy year for New Zealand series production, eh?

The executive producers were R.J. Stewart and Sam Raimi. The former, other than co-creating Xena, just created Cleopatra 2525; Raimi of course has a long list including directing the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and the Evil Dead franchise.

The real reason watching was and is now if you catch it on the streaming services now, Xena as performed in that amazing leather outfit by Lucy Lawless, and companion Gabrielle as played by Renee O’Connor. Their adventures episode in and episode out were always worth watching.

A number of fascinating secondary cast were here as well. Bruce Campbell, Karl Urban, Kevin Smith, Alexandra Tydings — all these performers were fun.

NBC announced a reboot, but the Gods were merciful, and it got cancelled.

(9) COMICS SECTION.

Lio has two books battling for his interest.

Reality Check updates Homer.

Crankshaft keeps up the suspense of teaching Fahrenheit 451.

Rhymes with Orange celebrates in Latin.

Strange Brew finds out why a shop is popular with alien invaders.

(10) REUBEN AWARDS. The winners of the National Cartoonists Society’s 78th Annual Reuben Awards were announced on August 24.

Reuben Award for 2023 NCS Cartoonist of the Year

Hilary B. Price

2023 Divisional Reuben Award-Winners

Advertising/Product Illustration – Chuck Dillon

– Chuck Dillon Book Illustration – Tom Richmond

– Tom Richmond Comic Book – Jay Stephens

– Jay Stephens Editorial – Michael De Adder

– Michael De Adder Gag Cartoon – Dan Misdea

– Dan Misdea Graphic Novel – Sarah Bollinger

– Sarah Bollinger Magazine/Newspaper Illustration – Nick Galifianakis

– Nick Galifianakis Newspaper Comic Strip – Tauhid Bondia

– Tauhid Bondia Newspaper Panel – Wayno

– Wayno Online Comic Long Form – Evan Dahm

– Evan Dahm Online Comic Short Form – Sarah Andersen

– Sarah Andersen Variety Entertainment – Chuck Dillon

(11) LEGENDARY REVIVAL Boing Boing has learned “A ‘long lost’ 70s superhero comic is finally being published”.

As the name suggests, The Legendary Lynx is the stuff of legends—a 70s feminist superhero classic whose pages were long believed to be lost in a labyrinthine conspiracy of murder, drugs, and intellectual property theft. Or at least, that’s how the fictional comic book is framed in the pages of Secret Identity, Alex Segura’s pulpy crime thriller about the 70s comic book industry. The book’s twisty noir plot centers around a queer Latina woman working as a secretary at a comic book company who has to hide her identity to order to get recognized as an actual writer with her book, The Legendary Lynx. But a few behind-the-scenes betrayals cause more complications for poor Carmen Valdez, leaving her comic pages and identity unknown for years (in the story’s world, anyway.) Real-life author Alex Segura has teamed up with artist Sandy Jarrell to create a metafictional “reprint” of the “long lost” issues of The Legendary Lynx from within the world of Secret Identity. “…THE LEGENDARY LYNX was created by writer Harvey Stern and artist Doug Detmer, two creators who died under mysterious circumstances before and shortly after the series was first published. Though originally credited solely to Stern as the writer, diligent research has uncovered that Stern co-created the script and story to the Lynx’s seminal debut by renowned novelist and writer Carmen Valdez. For the first time ever, she is given proper credit in this volume.



“(But in reality, ‘The Legendary Lynx’ is no reprint. Crafted by LA Times Book Prize-winning novelist Alex Segura in his 2022 work, ‘Secret Identity’ – a story that continues in the follow-up, ‘Alter Ego,’ – and brought to life by artist Sandy Jarrell’s masterful artwork, this series blurs the lines between fiction and reality in the best way possible – the remastered pages of this forgotten gem, restored to its former glory and presented anew for readers hungry for adventure.)…”

(12) MCMURTRIE Q&A. Shelf Awareness for Wednesday, September 4, 2024 “Reading with… John McMurtrie”:

Favorite book when you were a child: The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. In my childhood brain, little had as much magical allure as the wardrobe through which four young siblings travel in these stories. And I can still conjure the taste of my own version of Turkish Delight; I didn’t know that the stuff actually existed until years later, and its flavor was far more disappointing than what my mind had imagined. Book you’ve faked reading: Any Harry Potter book. Easier than admitting the truth and having fellow parents at bygone kiddie parties look at me aghast, shocked that I was not a member of the J.K. Rowling cognoscenti. Book you’re afraid to read again for fear that it’d be a letdown: Dune by Frank Herbert. As a child, I was taken in by the sandworms and magical spice and political intrigue–the earnest gloom and doom of it all. Perhaps best left undisturbed, frozen as a memory from long ago.

(13) FUNGAL BOOGIE. This isn’t exactly the “Mushroom Dance” from Fantasia. “Engineers Gave a Mushroom a Robot Body And Let It Run Wild” at ScienceAlert.

Nobody knows what sleeping mushrooms dream of when their vast mycelial networks flicker and pulse with electrochemical responses akin to those of our own brain cells. But given a chance, what might this web of impulses do if granted a moment of freedom? An interdisciplinary team of researchers from Cornell University in the US and the University of Florence in Italy took steps to find out, putting a culture of the edible mushroom species Pleurotus eryngii (also known as the king oyster mushroom) in control of a pair of vehicles, which can twitch and roll across a flat surface. Through a series of experiments, the researchers showed it was possible to use the mushroom’s electrophysiological activity as a means of translating environmental cues into directives, which could, in turn, be used to drive a mechanical device’s movements. “By growing mycelium into the electronics of a robot, we were able to allow the biohybrid machine to sense and respond to the environment,” says senior researcher Rob Shepherd, a materials scientist at Cornell….

