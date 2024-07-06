Premio Ignotus 2024 Provisional List of Finalists

The provisional list of finalists for the Premio Ignotus 2024 (2024 Ignotus Awards) has been announced by Spain’s Asociación Española de Fantasía, Ciencia Ficción y Terror.
The winners will be announced at Hispacón de Isla to be held November 8-10.
Novela / Best Novel
- Chiaroscuro, by Elio Quiroga (Published by Dolmen Editorial)
- El lugar invisible, by Lola Llatas (Published by Obscura Editorial)
- Intermnemosis, by Celia Corral-Vázquez (Published by Crononauta)
- Regreso a Gaozu, by Isa J. González (Published by Crononauta)
- Teseo en llamas, by Beatriz Alcaná (Published by Ediciones del Viento)
Novela Corta / Best Novella
- Banti, by Pablo Rodríguez (Published by Con Pluma y Píxel)
- Echidna, by Beatriz Alcaná (self-published)
- Piel de sapo, by Eduardo Norte (Published by Editorial Cerbero)
- Puedes llamarme Espátula, by Celia Corral-Vázquez (Published by Droids & Druids)
- Tras la muerte, al fin, paz, by Virginia Orive de la Rosa (Published by Editorial Cerbero)
Cuento / Best Short Story
- A Halloween Ending, by Tamara López (self-published)
- “Calabaza”, by Victoria F. Leffingwell (in Terrores cotidianos, self-published)
- “El cubo infernal”, by Daniel Canals (in Historias Pulp nº 7: Evil Dead)
- “La casa en la cima de la colina”, by Eryn Novak (on the Chica Sombra website)
- “Mi Primera Ouija TM”, by Ana Saiz (in Droids & Druids nº 7: Comunicaciones)
- “Prometheus”, by Martín Moreno Oliván (in Extraños mundos, self-published)
Antologia / Best Anthology / Collection
- Atlas 10, by multiple authors (Published by Akane Editorial)
- Huellas, by multiple authors (self-published)
- Noches de Navidad, by multiple authors (Published by Duermevela)
- Orgullo zombi 4, by multiple authors (self-published)
- Tierra de Meigas, by Amparo Montejano (Published by Numak)
Libro de ensayo / Best related Book
- Breve viaje por la España de las brujas, by Clara Dies Valls y Javier Prado Coronel (self-published)
- Editoras de lo extraño, by Amparo Montejano y Jose R. Montejano (Published by Dilatando Mentes Editorial)
- ¡Madre mía!, by Alicia Pérez Gil (Published by Dilatando Mentes Editorial)
- Mundo Zombi: El cine de muertos vivientes, by Ramón Monedero (Published by Almuzara)
- Ocurrió en Texas, by Andrés R. Paredes (Published by Applehead Team)
Articulo / Best related work
- “Diez cómics ideales para Halloween”, by Yago Lago (on the website Meristation)
- “El Eternauta, un icono igual a Perón, Maradona o El Ché”, by Rodrigo Bastidas Pérez (on the website La rueda suelta)
- “Heather Langenkamp: Guerrera del sueño”, by Manuel Lendínez Gallego (in El tren de la bruja nº 3: Especial Final Girls)
- “Hopepunk: Cuando la bondad es rebeldía”, by Aitor Aráez (on the website Droids & Druids)
- “Medio Siglo de posesiones”, by Tony Jiménez (on the website La rueda suelta)
Ilustración / Best Cover
- Cover of Acércate, by Rafael Martín Coronel (Published by La biblioteca de Carfax)
- Cover of Breve viaje por la España de las brujas, by Clara Dies Valls y Javier Prado Coronel (autoeditado)
- Cover of El tren de la bruja #3: Especial Final Girls, by Juan Carlos Quesada Garrido (Published by The Horror Collector)
- Cover of Mi corazón es una motosierra, by Rafael Martín Coronel (Published by La biblioteca de Carfax)
- Cover of Piel de sapo, by Juan Alberto Hernández (Published by Editorial Cerbero)
- Cover of Regreso a Gaozu, by Marina Vidal (Published by Crononauta)
Producción audiovisual / Audiovisual production
- A grito pelao, pódcast by Chris T. Nash
- Droids & Druids, pódcast by Amanda Iniesta, Elena Torró and Inés Galiano
- Furia en la librería, pódcast by Carla Plumed and Inés Galiano
- Los supervivientes del Indianápolis, podcast by Daniel Robles Montiel
- Lumak, pódcast by Ander Mombiela and Eleazar Herrera
Tebeo / Comics
- Decreepyt, by multiple authors (Published by Suseya Ediciones)
- El pájaro y la serpiente, by Borja González (Published by Reservoir Books)
- La taza medio llena, by Laurielle (autoeditado)
- Lightbringer, by Nixarim (auteditado)
- Pussy Punk, by Samir Karimo (autoeditado)
Revista / Magazine
- Círculo de Lovecraft, by Amparo Montejano and José R. Montejano
- Droids & Druids, by Amanda Iniesta, Inés Galiano, María Dolores Martínez and Elena Torró
- Pulporama, by Rocío Stevenson and Lucina Adamzcyk
- Tentacle Pulp, by Francisco Javier Giménez Carrero
- Windumanoth, by Álex Sebastián, David Tourón and Víctor Blanco
Novela extranjera / Foreign Novel
- Ascensión, by Nicholas Binge (Published by Minotauro and translated by Gemma Benavent)
- Hermana Roja, by Mark Lawrence (Published by Red Key Books and translated by Natalia Cervera)
- Las lobas, by John Ajvide Lindqvist (Published by Almuzara Libros and translated by Miguel Trujillo Fernández)
- Legado de jade, by Fonda Lee (Published by Insólita Editorial and translated by Antonio Rivas)
- Mi corazón es una motosierra, by Stephen Graham Jones (Published by Biblioteca de Carfax and translated by Manuel de los Reyes)
Novela Corta Extranjera / Foreign Novella
- Acércate, by Sara Gran (Published by Biblioteca de Carfax and translated by María Pérez de San Román)
- La imitación de exitos ya conocidos, by Malka Older (Published by Crononauta and translated by Carla Bataller Estruch y Malka Older)
- Light Chaser / Cercallums, by Peter F. Hamilton y Gareth L. Powell (Published in Castillian by Red Key Books and translated by Jesús Jiménez Cañadas / Published in Catalán by Editorial Chronos and translated by Lluís Delgado)
- Los Tambores del Dios Negro, by P. Djèlí Clark (Published by Obscura and translated by Raúl García Campos)
- “Plegaria por la timidez de los árboles” / Pregària per als tímids com els arbres, by Becky Chambers (Published in Castillian by Crononauta in Monje y robot and translated by Carla Bataller Estruch / Published in Catalán by Mai Més and translated by Anna Llisterri)
Cuento extranjera / Foreign story
- “Coiffeur 7”, by Kiran Kaur Saini (Published by Crononauta in Aanuk and translated by María Albaladejo)
- “El mirador de las viudas”, by Angela Slatter (Published by Voces de lo Insólito and translated by Carla Bataller Estruch)
- “El test de la coneja”, by Samantha Mills (Published by Crononauta in Aanuk and translated by María Albaladejo)
- “La Marca del Diablo”, by Harriet Parr (Published by La Nave Invisible: La revista nº 1 and translated by Virginia Buedo)
- “Lluvias, las justas”, by P. H. Lee (Published by Crononauta in Aanuk and translated by María Albaladejo)
Antología extranjera / Foreign Anthology / Collection
- Conejo maldito, by Bora Chung (Published by Alpha Decay and translated by Álvaro Trigo Maldonado)
- Cuentos para Algernon: Año XI, by multiple authors (in Cuentos para Algernon and translated by Marcheto)
- Gertrude M Barrows: antología de relatos. Señoras invisibles 1, by Gertrude M. Barrows (Published by Droids & Druids and translated by Inés Galiano y Mariado Martínez).
Tebeo extranjero / Foreign Comic
- Cosmoknights, by Hannah Templer (Published by Astronave and translated by Laura Obradors Noguera)
- Expediente Warren: La amante, by Scott Snyder and Dave Johnson (Published by ECC Ediciones)
- ¿Habéis oído lo que ha hecho Eddie Gein?, by Harold Schechter and Eric Powell (Published by Panini)
- Night Club, by Juanan Ramírez y Mark Millar (Published by Panini)
- Tragones y Mazmorras, by Ryôko Kui (Published by Milky Way and translated by Marc Bernabé)
Sitio web / Website
- Boy with letters, by Daniel Pérez Castrillón (https://boywithletters.blogspot.com/)
- De terror y fantasia, by Jorge Pérez García (https://www.deterroryfantasia.es/)
- El Yunque de Hefesto, de David Morales (https://elyunquedehefesto.com/)
- La casa de El, by multiple authors (https://www.lacasadeel.net/)
- La nave invisible, by multiple authors (https://lanaveinvisible.com/)
Libro Infantil-Juvenil / Children’s-Youth Book
- Bajo el cielo de Celenda #1: Visionarios, by Carmen Sánchez Baeza (self-published)
- Colmillos: Misterio en Navidalia, by Jacobo Feijóo, Martín Rodríguez (Published by Algar Editorial)
- Doce Soles III: Cénit, by Amaya García y Alberto Mínguez (Published by Grupo Edebé)
- El verano en que llegaron los lobos, by Patricia García-Rojo (Published by Ediciones SM)
- Intra, by Isabel Pedrero (Published by Distrito 93)
Juego by Rol / Role Playing Game
- Alguien debe morir, by Alejandro Torrado and Nefta Nervo (Published by Suseya Ediciones)
- Cazador de mentiras, by Santiago Eximeno (Published by El Refugio de Ryhope)
- La dragona en la habitación, by multiple authors (Published by Maldragón editorial)
- La senda del viajero, by Juan M. M. Muñoz (Published by Suseya Ediciones)
