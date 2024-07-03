Premios Kelvin 505 – 2024 Winners

Spain’s Festival Celsius 232 committee has revealed the 2024 winners of the Premios Kelvin 505.
The trophies are scheduled for presentation at Festival Celsius 232 which takes place July 18-22 in Avilés, Spain.
Mejor novela original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain
- Teseo en Llamas, by Beatriz Alcaná
Mejor novela traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain
- Mi corazón es una motosierra, by Stephen Graham Jones. Translated by Manuel de los Reyes.
Mejor novela juvenil original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original juvenile novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain
- El verano en que llegaron los lobos, by Patricia García-Rojo
Mejor novela juvenil traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best youth novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain
- Bajo la puerta de los susurros, by T. J. Klune. Translated by Carlos Abreu Fetter
