Premios Kelvin 505 – 2024 Winners

Spain’s Festival Celsius 232 committee has revealed the 2024 winners of the Premios Kelvin 505.

The trophies are scheduled for presentation at Festival Celsius 232 which takes place July 18-22 in Avilés, Spain.

Mejor novela original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain

Teseo en Llamas, by Beatriz Alcaná

Mejor novela traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain

Mi corazón es una motosierra, by Stephen Graham Jones. Translated by Manuel de los Reyes.

Mejor novela juvenil original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original juvenile novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain

El verano en que llegaron los lobos, by Patricia García-Rojo

Mejor novela juvenil traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best youth novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain

Bajo la puerta de los susurros, by T. J. Klune. Translated by Carlos Abreu Fetter

