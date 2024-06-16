Priscilla Olson (1951-2024)

By Geri Sullivan: I regret to share the news that Priscilla Olson died on Friday, June 14. Just yesterday, so it’s still the early days of shock and grief. Please forgive the incompleteness of this announcement.

Priscilla chaired four Boskones, edited books for NESFA Press, and was a brilliant convention programmer for Boskone and several Worldcons. She was also an avid gardener, a fierce competitor, intrepid traveler, excellent cook, and so much more. She was my friend for the past 35 years or thereabouts. Where does the time go?

Priscilla dealt with various forms of cancer the entire time I knew her. When she turned 70, she was proud of the fact that she was still alive after having had cancer for more than half of her life. For decades, medical advancements meant each new cancer was treatable and she carried on. That’s been getting harder of late, and just this past week it became clear there weren’t any more treatment options.



But when I think of Priscilla, I don’t think of cancer. I think of how she did the polar plunge when on a small boat cruise with friends in Alaska in 2012; of when we soared above the unique landscape of Cappadocia, Turkey along with hundreds of other hot air balloons in 2022; and how she spent this most recent New Year’s on a cruise around Cape Horn. I think of her persistence, and how much I’ll miss her.

There won’t be a funeral or memorial; Priscilla didn’t want one. She is survived by her husband Mark Olson, who asks for no phone calls or visitors at this time. Emailed condolences are welcome.

In December 2001, Priscilla and friends celebrated her birthday at PriscillaCon. Laurie Mann took the “quality chick” photo below and many others from PriscillaCon and the NESFA New Year’s Eve Party that followed shortly after. Let’s remember the good times.

At PriscillaCon in 2001. Priscilla on Balloon Ride in Cappadocia (Turkey).

Share this: Facebook

X

