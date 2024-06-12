Register for The Anvil, A Virtual Event Hosted by Dream Foundry’s Con or Bust Program

Registration for The Anvil is open! The Anvil is The Dream Foundry’s new event, hosted by their Con or Bust program, is a virtual one-day unconference for creatives of color, happening August 10 from noon-10 p.m. Central.

The unconference format does away with top-down programming. Instead, the event list is built by the attendees and to meet their wants and needs. In addition to attendee-led discussions and networking opportunities, The Anvil will feature keynote speeches and sessions for sharing work. All Anvil attendees will be able to participate in Crowdfunding to Build Independence, a workshop run by short film startup incubator Seed & Spark.

The Anvil is an opportunity for creatives of color to meet a cohort of industry peers, share experiences, advice, and the resources needed to thrive in an ever changing and often hostile industry. Celebrate craft, creativity, and community with peers and colleagues during 10 hours dedicated to honoring and supporting creatives of color and their work.

Registration for the Anvil will be capped at 500 attendees and there are no registration fees for their core audience. All sponsorship fees and other revenue brought in beyond the event’s expenses will go towards funding Con or Bust grants.

Dream Foundry is actively inviting sponsors for this event, from industry organizations, businesses, and individuals looking to demonstrate and renew their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in a way that has clear and immediate impact. Sponsorship applications are available here .

Dream Foundry’s Con or Bust program issues cash grants and other material support to fans and creatives of color to help connect them with SFFH genre events and resources. Dream Foundry is the registered 501(c)(3) non-profit that hosts the annual Ignyte Award winning Flights of Foundry, a 3-day 24-hour multidisciplinary virtual convention with global attendance.

[Based on a press release.]

