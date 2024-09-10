Remembering James Earl Jones (January 17, 1932 – September 9, 2024)

By Steve Vertlieb: James Earl Jones was a giant presence, both on screen and in life. He was among the greatest actors of his generation. He triumphed on stage as boxer Jack Johnson in The Great White Hope, memorably repeating his Broadway triumph on screen, winning an Oscar nomination for his stunning performance.

A kind, gentle soul, he was nonetheless an outspoken proponent for both human and civil rights. He dominated every stage of the arts, winning a Tony, an Oscar, and a Grammy. However, it was his voice… A voice that dominated every scene in which he appeared. It was as if the voice of God emanated from his lips. His words were poetry, commanding both admiration and respect from all those fortunate enough, either to share the stage and screen with him, or to witness the sheer magnificence of his work.

He was an outspoken champion of humanity whose personal humility overshadowed his warmth. However, it was his work as an actor that propelled him to the peak of his profession and it was the power and eloquence of that unforgettable voice that catapulted him to fame.

As the iconic voice of Darth Vader, father to Luke Skywalker, in the original Star Wars films, as well as the proud Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King, his voice soared beyond the heavens in strength, force, power, and ultimate dignity.

And that was who he was … a giant voice within a giant of a man. James Earl Jones has left us. His mortal physicality has ascended to take his place with the gods of legend and myth. But his voice … that beloved magnificence of vocal magic, that verbal eloquence of electrical ferocity, that shall forever remain, dominate, and endure.

Share this: Facebook

X

