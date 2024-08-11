Report of Glasgow 2024 First Main Business Meeting on Saturday

File 770 has compiled a box score of agenda items handled at the First Main Business Meeting on Saturday at Glasgow 2024. It’s based on Kevin Standlee’s blog entry “2024 Worldcon Day 3: Grinding the Agenda”, and his explanation of some of the intricacies are quoted with permission. Read his post for a full account of the meeting.

(For a summary of Friday’s 2024 Worldcon Preliminary Business Meeting click the link.)

COVID STRIKES. Standlee reports that as of Saturday at least three Business Meeting attendees, including one member of the BM tech team and the BM Secretary, were down with COVID. Linda Deneroff moved up as the Emergency Holographic Secretary after Alex Acks tested positive at lunchtime.

TL;DR BOX SCORE OF AGENDA ITEMS ADDRESSED AT SATURDAY BUSINESS MEETING

RESOLUTIONS.

D.9. Business Meeting Study Group — PASSED

D.11 Statement of Values for Transparency and Fair Treatment – Considered in Executive Session

D.12 Chengdu Censure – Considered in Executive Session

See information about Glasgow 2024’s statement about how it will handle these two censure resolutions at the link

D.13. Apology – PASSED AS MODIFIED — This motion was significantly modified, with the entire preamble (the “Whereas” clauses) removed, and a modified version of the Resolved clauses considered. The portions that declared certain people/works retroactively to be Hugo Award finalists (the last two clauses of the original resolution) were struck out due to the overlap with D.14. The modified resolution was adopted by a show of hands.

D.14. Make Them Finalists – SUBSTITE AMENDMENT PASSED — As originally introduced, this would have attempted to retroactively declare certain people/works to be Hugo Award or Astounding Award finalists. It did appear that this was heading toward being ruled unconstitutional, on the grounds that no single Business Meeting has such a right. Donald Eastlake III introduced a substitute in the form of a constitutional amendment that would allow the Business Meeting to make such declarations by a 3/4 vote, and that would allow a companion resolution passed affecting the 2023 or 2024 Hugo Awards to apply if the amendment is ratified at the 2025 Worldcon. Don’s constitutional amendment got first passage and will be submitted to Seattle for ratification, and the companion resolution that retroactively added the specified finalists was adopted by the necessary 3/4 vote. This does not add those finalists unless the constitutional amendment is ratified in Seattle.

BUSINESS PASSED ON – SECTION E OF THE AGENDA – ALL ITEMS HELD OVER TO SUNDAY

NEW CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS – SECTION F OF THE AGENDA

First Pass process applied, where the only actions allowed are Object to Consideration, Postpone Indefinitely, or refer to committee. “No action taken” means the item remains active in the Agenda and when it comes up again, debate time will be set.



F.1 Missing In Action – NO ACTION TAKEN

F.2 The Way We Were – NO ACTION TAKEN

F.3 Required License Agreement – NO ACTION TAKEN

F.4 MPC Procedures – NO ACTION TAKEN.

F.5. Transparency in Hugo Administration — REFERRED TO HUGO PROCESS STUDY COMMITTEE

F.6. Independent Hugo Administrator — REFERRED TO HUGO PROCESS STUDY COMMITTEE

F.7. No Illegal Exclusions — REFERRED TO HUGO PROCESS STUDY COMMITTEE

F.8. Irregular Disqualifications and Rogue Administrators — REFERRED TO HUGO PROCESS STUDY COMMITTEE

F.9. And the Horse You Rode In On — OBJECTION TO CONSIDERATION (3/4 VOTE REQUIRED) FAILED. REFERRED TO HUGO PROCESS STUDY COMMITTEE.

F.10. Make the Change — DIVIDED INTO FOUR SEPARATE PROPOSALS. PARTS OF IT WERE REFERRED TO THE HUGO PROCESS STUDY COMMITTEE. OTHERS WERE POSTPONED INDEFINITELY.

F.11. Hugo Administration and Site Selection Monitoring – MOTION TO POSTPONE INDEFINITELY FAILED. MOTION TO REFER IT TO HUGO PROCESS STUDY COMMITTEE FAILED.

ADJOURNED AT 15:00

