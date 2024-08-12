Report of Glasgow 2024 Second Main Business Meeting on Sunday

File 770, with the help of Gray Anderson, has compiled a box score of agenda items handled at the Second Main Business Meeting on Sunday at Glasgow 2024.
(Click the following links for a summary of Friday’s 2024 Worldcon Preliminary Business Meeting, or Saturday’s First Main Business Meeting.)
The items cross-reference the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting Agenda (7/30/24 version). The text of proposals and supporting arguments can be found there.
TL;DR BOX SCORE OF AGENDA ITEMS ADDRESSED AT SUNDAY BUSINESS MEETING
SITE SELECTION — Congratulations to LA Con V, seated for 2026.
NEW CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS – SECTION F OF THE AGENDA
“Passed” means the proposed amendment received first passage and will be presented for ratification to the 2025 Business meeting. “Failed” means it was defeated when voted on by the meeting. Note: Items F.1 – F.4 had been set aside with “no action taken” at the Saturday session.
F.1 Missing In Action – PASSED
F.2 The Way We Were — PASSED
F.3 Required License Agreement — PASSED
F.4 MPC Procedures — PASSED
F.12 Site Selection by the Worldcon Community — FAILED
F.13 Location, Location, Location — referred to bespoke committee (the “F.13 Committee”)
BUSINESS PASSED ON – SECTION E OF THE AGENDA
“Ratified” means it was voted into effect and following the end of Glasgow 2024 will be part of the WSFS Constitution (unless another effective date is specified). “Failed” means it was defeated when voted on by the meeting and will not become part of the Consitution.
E.1 Marks Authorization — RATIFIED
E.2 Business Meeting Contingencies — RATIFIED
E.3 Consistent Change — RATIFIED
E.4 Convention Time Bracket — RATIFIED
E.5 Bid Committee Contactability — RATIFIED
E.6 Ballot Completeness — RATIFIED
E.7 Independent Films — FAILED
E.8 Eligibility Criteria for Non-English Work — RATIFIED
E.9 Best Fancast Not Paying Compensation — FAILED
E.10 Language Requirement — FAILED
E.11 Convention Generalization — RATIFIED
E.12 Establishment of ASFiC — FAILED
MARK PROTECTION COMMITTEE
- Don Eastlake, Linda Deneroff, Olav Rokne elected to MPC
The Sunday session ended with plans to pick up Monday tomorrow with items F.10.A and F.14 – F.20
[Thanks to Gray Anderson for the story.]
What exactly does “referred to bespoke committee” mean?
In this context, “bespoke” meant the committee will be appointed by the chair of the Business Meeting.
I assume that’s a reference to the Hugo Process Study Committee created by the Glasgow WSFS Business Meeting (mentioned here). Instead of doing anything about the fraudulent Chengdu Hugo Awards we formed a committee. Our collective commitment to inaction is impressive.
Asian countries should go ahead and hold ASFiC without “permission”. It will help bring out their base. Worldcon may not have started out belonging to the whole world. But it does now
No, bespoke means “custom made”, that is, made for a specific single purpose. In this case, a committee called the “F.13 Committee” was set up just to handle that item, although it is also true that it will be appointed by the Chair.
No, see above.
Thanks for the “F.13 Committee” terminology. I didn’t have that. I only knew the item wasn’t being referred to the Hugo committee.
@Brian Z
Just like Eurocon doesn’t need a permission or mention in the WSFS constitution to be held every year.
May I note that we need an annotated business meeting report? I’ve no idea what most of this means. What is E.3 Consistent Change, or E.6 Ballot Completeness?
@Cat: See the Business Meeting Agenda at https://glasgow2024.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WSFS_business_meeting_agenda.pdf for full details about all of these items.
To answer your specific questions, E.3 is mostly about changing the references in the constitution from “supporting membership” to “WSFS membership,” and a couple of references from “supporting membership rate” to “advance voting fee.”
E.6 requires that all site selection ballots include spaces for both postal addresses and e-mail addresses, and if the voter omits their name, signature, or postal address, the ballot will be counted as “No Preference.”
Cat Eldridge: Yes, we do. Until somebody writes one for me, you can do-it-yourself by reading the agenda, linked in the post (as well as in Joshua K.’s comment).
The rejection of the proposal by WSFS means the idea is up for grabs and no permission would be necessary.
Mike Glyer says Yes, we do. Until somebody writes one for me, you can do-it-yourself by reading the agenda, linked in the post (as well as in Joshua K.’s comment).
I read them. That’s precisely why each motion needs a short summary.
I would note that if anything, ditching NASFiC is distinctly plausible. Today (Monday) the BM voted first passage on getting rid of the Retros. So not wanting to wade into another convention seems reasonable.