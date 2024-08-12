Report of Glasgow 2024 Second Main Business Meeting on Sunday

File 770, with the help of Gray Anderson, has compiled a box score of agenda items handled at the Second Main Business Meeting on Sunday at Glasgow 2024.

(Click the following links for a summary of Friday’s 2024 Worldcon Preliminary Business Meeting, or Saturday’s First Main Business Meeting.)

The items cross-reference the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting Agenda (7/30/24 version). The text of proposals and supporting arguments can be found there.

TL;DR BOX SCORE OF AGENDA ITEMS ADDRESSED AT SUNDAY BUSINESS MEETING

SITE SELECTION — Congratulations to LA Con V, seated for 2026.

NEW CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS – SECTION F OF THE AGENDA

“Passed” means the proposed amendment received first passage and will be presented for ratification to the 2025 Business meeting. “Failed” means it was defeated when voted on by the meeting. Note: Items F.1 – F.4 had been set aside with “no action taken” at the Saturday session.

F.1 Missing In Action – PASSED

F.2 The Way We Were — PASSED

F.3 Required License Agreement — PASSED



F.4 MPC Procedures — PASSED

F.12 Site Selection by the Worldcon Community — FAILED

F.13 Location, Location, Location — referred to bespoke committee (the “F.13 Committee”)

BUSINESS PASSED ON – SECTION E OF THE AGENDA

“Ratified” means it was voted into effect and following the end of Glasgow 2024 will be part of the WSFS Constitution (unless another effective date is specified). “Failed” means it was defeated when voted on by the meeting and will not become part of the Consitution.

E.1 Marks Authorization — RATIFIED

E.2 Business Meeting Contingencies — RATIFIED

E.3 Consistent Change — RATIFIED

E.4 Convention Time Bracket — RATIFIED

E.5 Bid Committee Contactability — RATIFIED

E.6 Ballot Completeness — RATIFIED

E.7 Independent Films — FAILED

E.8 Eligibility Criteria for Non-English Work — RATIFIED

E.9 Best Fancast Not Paying Compensation — FAILED

E.10 Language Requirement — FAILED

E.11 Convention Generalization — RATIFIED



E.12 Establishment of ASFiC — FAILED

MARK PROTECTION COMMITTEE

Don Eastlake, Linda Deneroff, Olav Rokne elected to MPC

The Sunday session ended with plans to pick up Monday tomorrow with items F.10.A and F.14 – F.20

[Thanks to Gray Anderson for the story.]

