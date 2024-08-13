Report of Glasgow 2024 Third Main Business Meeting on Monday

File 770, with the help of Kate Secor and Gray Anderson, has compiled a box score of agenda items handled at the Third Main Business Meeting on Monday at Glasgow 2024.

(Click the following links for a summary of

The items cross-reference the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting Agenda (7/30/24 version). The text of proposals and supporting arguments can be found there.

TL;DR BOX SCORE OF AGENDA ITEMS ADDRESSED AT MONDAY BUSINESS MEETING

Committee of Investigation elected – to carry out the work in the following resolution passed at the First Main Business Meeting where two agenda items were considered in Executive Session:

Resolved, That a committee of seven be elected by ballot to investigate the Hugo Award Administrator for Chengdu Worldcon, the Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Subcommittee, and the chairs of Chengdu Worldcon for allegations regarding their conduct and the administration of the 2023 Hugo Awards,

The members elected to the Committee are:

Warren Buff (chair)

Chris Barkley

Todd Dashoff

Chris Garcia

Farah Mendelsohn

Randall Shepherd

Nicholas Whyte

The “Location Committee” to which agenda item F.13 “Location, Location, Location” has been referred (a.k.a. the “F.13 Committee”) was appointed.

Tammy Coxen (chair)

Don Eastlake

Ann Marie Rudolph

Olav Rokne

Ingvar Mattson

Kevin Black

Alan Fleming

One member from a potentially affected country to be appointed later

NEW CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS – SECTION F OF THE AGENDA

“Passed” means the proposed amendment received first passage and will be presented for ratification to the 2025 Business meeting. “Failed” means it was defeated when voted on by the meeting.

F.10.A Make the Change — Proposed Section 1.9 Membership of the Software Advisory Committee. — Sent to a committee to be chaired by Chris Rose who shall select its members

F.11 Hugo Administration and Site Selection Monitoring — PASSED

F.14 Popular Ratification — referred to the Business Meeting Process committee

F.15 Meetings, Meetings, Everywhere — referred to the Business Meeting Process committee with an additional requirement that Kate Secor be added to said committee (with consent given)

F.16 When We Censure You, We Mean It — FAILED

F.17 Editorial Alignment — PASSED

F.18 Cleaning up the Art Categories — PASSED

F.19 No More Retros — PASSED

F.20 Save the Retro Hugos — FAILED

RESOLUTION RECONSIDERED

D.4 Hugo Eligibility Extension for Gojira – 1.0 a.k.a. Godzilla Minus One — The extended eligibility voted for Godzilla Minus One at the Preliminary Business Meeting was reconsidered and voted down. Its eligibility is not extended

CONCLUSION.

Chair Jesi Lipp extended thanks to everyone who helped make the meeting happen, especially those who had to step up when COVID caught up to us.

Motion to thank the chair for exception service met with a standing ovation

Meeting adjourned sine die in honor of Deb Geisler.

ADDITIONAL NOTES. The official videos will be available from the convention on replay and eventually somewhere more permanent.

Lisa Hayes’ videos are available now on Kevin Standlee’s YouTube channel. These may not be complete but should be soon.

