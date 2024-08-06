Scoring the 2024 Dragon Awards Ballot

The 2024 Dragon Awards Ballot came out yesterday and collectively the nominees are keeping up the trend of the past five years — many of them are books that have been widely talked about, and up for other awards in the field — an impressive accomplishment in the face of award instructions that encourage writers to campaign (i.e., “it is perfectly acceptable for you to encourage your fans to vote for you.”) However, the works on the bottom rungs of the book categories say something about the award, too.

SUPPORT FOR THE FINALISTS. The Dragon Awards never publish detailed voting statistics. Therefore, since the award was launched File 770 has looked at the number of Goodreads ratings received by the finalists as a means of exploring how extensive their fan bases might be. Some are massive; a few are slight.

Here’s a year-by-year summary of the Dragon Award book finalists with fewer than 100 ratings as of the time the ballot came out:

2017 – 24

2018 – 11

2019 – 8

2021 – 3

2022 – 0

2023 — 2

2024 — 2

(I didn’t research the numbers in 2020.)

On the other hand, the number of finalists with less than 500 ratings has climbed since last year.

2023 – 8

2024 — 11

THE INSIDE STATS. Here are the 2024 Dragon Awards finalists in the book categories with their dates of publication and the number of Goodreads ratings as of August 5.

2024 BALLOT

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

RATINGS TITLE 49,653 Starter Villain by John Scalzi (9/23) 42,685 System Collapse by Martha Wells (11/23) 2,885 The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera (7/23) 2,321 These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs (10/23) 1,283 The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu (10/23) 559 Theft of Fire by Devon Eriksen (11/23) 293 Beyond the Ranges by John Ringo, James Aidee (5/24)

BEST FANTASY NOVEL (INCLUDING PARANORMAL)

RATINGS TITLE 1,220,418 Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (11/23) 8,902 He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan (8/23) 2,875 Three Kinds of Lucky by Kim Harrison (3/24) 2,722 The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang (8/23) 1,495 House of Open Wounds by Adrian Tchaikovsky (12/23) 379 My Brother’s Keeper by Tim Powers (9/23)

BEST YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE NOVEL

RATINGS TITLE 8,348 The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White (9/23) 4,016 So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole (1/24) 1,239 Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson (9/23) 304 Death Lord Arcanist by Shami Stovall (3/24) 136 Homecoming in Black by J.M. Anjewierden (8/23) 67 Hideki Smith, Demon Queller by A.J. Hartley, Hisako Osako, Kuma Hartley (8/23)

BEST ALTERNATE HISTORY NOVEL

RATINGS TITLE 3,559 All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris (9/23) 2,009 Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford (10/23) 256 Devil’s Battle by Taylor Anderson (9/23) 216 1638: The Sovereign States by Eric Flint, Paula Goodlett, Gorg Huff (9/23) 176 The Wages of Sin by Harry Turtledove (12/23) 51 Dirty Water by Tom Kratman (11/23)

BEST HORROR NOVEL

RATINGS TITLE 19,422 The Reformatory by Tananarive Due (10/23) 5,527 Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig (9/23) 4,315 The Dead Take the A Train by Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw (10/23) 1,701 The Hollow Dead by Darcy Coates (2/24) 285 Dead Storm Rising by Shane Gries (9/23) 147 Double Dose by F. Paul Wilson (9/23)

