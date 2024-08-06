Scoring the 2024 Dragon Awards Ballot

The 2024 Dragon Awards Ballot came out yesterday and collectively the nominees are keeping up the trend of the past five years — many of them are books that have been widely talked about, and up for other awards in the field — an impressive accomplishment in the face of award instructions that encourage writers to campaign (i.e., “it is perfectly acceptable for you to encourage your fans to vote for you.”) However, the works on the bottom rungs of the book categories say something about the award, too.

SUPPORT FOR THE FINALISTS. The Dragon Awards never publish detailed voting statistics. Therefore, since the award was launched File 770 has looked at the number of Goodreads ratings received by the finalists as a means of exploring how extensive their fan bases might be. Some are massive; a few are slight.

Here’s a year-by-year summary of the Dragon Award book finalists with fewer than 100 ratings as of the time the ballot came out:

2017 – 24
2018 – 11
2019 – 8
2021 – 3
2022 – 0
2023 — 2
2024 — 2

(I didn’t research the numbers in 2020.)

On the other hand, the number of finalists with less than 500 ratings has climbed since last year.

2023 – 8
2024 — 11

THE INSIDE STATS. Here are the 2024 Dragon Awards finalists in the book categories with their dates of publication and the number of Goodreads ratings as of August 5.

2024 BALLOT

BEST SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

RATINGSTITLE
49,653Starter Villain by John Scalzi (9/23)
42,685System Collapse by Martha Wells (11/23)
2,885The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera (7/23)
2,321These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs (10/23)
1,283The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu (10/23)
559Theft of Fire by Devon Eriksen (11/23)
293Beyond the Ranges by John Ringo, James Aidee (5/24)

BEST FANTASY NOVEL (INCLUDING PARANORMAL)

RATINGSTITLE
1,220,418Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (11/23)
8,902He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan (8/23)
2,875Three Kinds of Lucky by Kim Harrison (3/24)
2,722The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang (8/23)
1,495House of Open Wounds by Adrian Tchaikovsky (12/23)
379My Brother’s Keeper by Tim Powers (9/23)

BEST YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE NOVEL

RATINGSTITLE
8,348The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White (9/23)
4,016So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole (1/24)
1,239Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson (9/23)
304Death Lord Arcanist by Shami Stovall (3/24)
136Homecoming in Black by J.M. Anjewierden (8/23)
67Hideki Smith, Demon Queller by A.J. Hartley, Hisako Osako, Kuma Hartley (8/23)

BEST ALTERNATE HISTORY NOVEL

RATINGSTITLE
3,559All the Dead Shall Weep by Charlaine Harris (9/23)
2,009Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford (10/23)
256Devil’s Battle by Taylor Anderson (9/23)
2161638: The Sovereign States by Eric Flint, Paula Goodlett, Gorg Huff (9/23)
176The Wages of Sin by Harry Turtledove (12/23)
51Dirty Water by Tom Kratman (11/23)

BEST HORROR NOVEL

RATINGSTITLE
19,422The Reformatory by Tananarive Due (10/23)
5,527Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig (9/23)
4,315The Dead Take the A Train by Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw (10/23)
1,701The Hollow Dead by Darcy Coates (2/24)
285Dead Storm Rising by Shane Gries (9/23)
147Double Dose by F. Paul Wilson (9/23)

