Seattle Worldcon 2025 Announces Creation of Community Fund

Seattle Worldcon 2025 today announced that DisCon III (the 2021 Worldcon) has provided $30,000 to start a Community Fund for the 2025 Worldcon.

A community fund offers eligible people memberships and financial stipends to help defray the expenses of attending a Worldcon.

The 2025 community fund will have four focus areas: Pacific Northwest community members attending for the first time, LGBTQIA+ community members, BIPOC/AANHPI community members, and Global South community members. Applications for funds will open shortly and will be found on the Seattle Worldcon website.

Donations to the fund can be made through the con’s registration portal.

Share this: Facebook

X

