Self-Published Science Fiction Competition 3 Won by Dave Dobson

Dave Dobson’s novel Kenai is the winner of the third Self-Published Science Fiction Competition.
The Self-Published Science Fiction Competition, created by Hugh Howey and Duncan Swan, is modeled after Mark Lawrence’s Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off, and has his blessing. The contest started with 300 novels and ten teams of book bloggers who read and scored the books through several elimination rounds.
Tar Vol On reviewer “Dave” summed up the winner’s virtues:
I found “Kenai” to be a captivating sci-fi adventure that offers a fresh perspective on the genre. Dobson’s skillful storytelling, coupled with the compelling character of Jess Amiko, makes for an engaging read that will appeal to fans of speculative science fiction. While suspension of disbelief is required, the immersive alien world and thought-provoking themes make “Kenai” a standout novel deserving of 5 stars.
Dave Dobson tweeted this acceptance: “I am speechless, and honored, and so grateful to all the judges who ran the contest and all the authors who put their work and their hopes on the line.”
RUNNER-UP
Tim Hawken’s Thrill Switch was named the runner-up.
THIRD PLACE
Three Grams of Elsewhere by Andy Giesler
FOURTH PLACE
Gold Record: Memoirs of a Synth by Leigh Saunders
FIFTH PLACE
Children of the Black by W J Long III
SIXTH PLACE
Dark Theory by Wick Welker
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
KENAI sounds like an interesting book, and I try to support writers, trad and self-pub alike, but…
… it’s another Amazon-only book, so I won’t be purchasing it. Going to my grave on this hill. My single non-purchase won’t amount to much*, but always going to believe that in the long run, “going wide” is better for writers.
*Old man shouting at the cloud?