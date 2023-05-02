SERAPH 2023 Winners

The winners of the 2023 SERAPH awards for German fantasy were announced April 27 at the Leipzig Book Fair. (Thanks to Cora Buhlert for translating the titles into English.)

SERAPH 2023 AWARDS

BEST BOOK

Theresa Hannig, Pantopia, (Fischer Tor)

BEST INDEPENDENT BOOK

Christopher Abendroth, Der salzige Geschmack unserer Freiheit [The Salty Taste of Our Freedom]

BEST DEBUT BOOK

Lucia Herbst, Medusa: Verdammt lebendig [Medusa: Damned Much Alive], (Piper Wundervoll)

The awards, given by the Phantastische Akademie [Fantasy Academy], have three categories. The Best Debut winner is receiving the higher-than-usual amount of 4,000 euros this year due to individual donations. The Best Book winner will receive 1,000 euros, and Best Indie winner will get 1,750 euros.