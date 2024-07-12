Sidewise Awards Nominees for the Calendar Year 2023

The nominees for the Sidewise Awards for Alternate History for the calendar year 2023 were announced July 12.

The Sidewise Awards have been presented annually since 1995 to recognize excellence in alternate historical fiction.

SHORT FORM

Rosemary Smith, “Apollo in Retrograde,” Analog, November/December 2023

Mark Ciccone, “Toe-to-Toe,” If We’d Just Got That Penalty, edited by Gary Oswald, Sea Lion Press, December 2023

LONG FORM

Francis Spufford, Cahokia Jazz, Faber & Faber, October 2023

Sandra Newman, Julia, Mariner Books, October 2023

Josh Weiss, Sunset Empire, Grand Central Publishing, March 2023

Harry Turtledove, Wages of Sin, CAEZIK SF & Fantasy, December 2023

The winners will be revealed at Glasgow 2024: A Worldcon for Our Futures, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland the weekend of August 8-12, 2024.

This year’s panel of judges was made up of Eileen Gunn, Matt Mitrovich, Olav Rokne, Kurt Sidaway, and Steven H Silver.

The award takes its name from Murray Leinster’s 1934 short story “Sidewise in Time,” in which a strange storm causes portions of Earth to swap places with their analogs from other timelines.

[Based on a press release.]

