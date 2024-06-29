Sneak Peek at Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1

This year marks the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck’s as well as the 50th anniversary of Wolverine, and in July, fans will be able to see both their sagas collide in a special comic book one-shot, Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1! Today, fans can see all the covers for this highly-anticipated issue and check out some interior pages.

This first-of-its-kind mashup adventure will celebrate everything the world loves about both these pop culture legends from their heart and humor to their epic rage.

The comic will introduce Donald-Wolverine along with all sorts of reimagined Disney and Marvel mashups in a wild adventure inspired by one of Wolverine’s most memorable story arcs, Old Man Logan. In addition, the saga will revisit some of the greatest moments in Donald-Wolverine’s history including his time spent with Weapon X and the Uncanny X-Men!

Travel to the near future where chaos rules as Pete-Skull transforms Duckburg into a super-hero-less wasteland. Only Old Donald Duck can turn the tide, but he’s given up his battling days and prefers naps and his grandma’s apple pie over fighting villains. But when Mickey-Hawkeye comes knocking at the door with Goofy-Hulk at his side, Donald-Wolverine has to make a choice! Will a trip down memory lane change his mind to save the world? Or will the lure of the backyard hammock and a long nap keep him from popping his claws one last time?

On merging these two icons, writer Luca Barbieri said, “Donald Duck and Wolverine are two characters that seem almost impossible to make coexist, but in fact they possess very similar personality: they are both hot-tempered and unlucky, but in adversity they do not lose heart and always show that they have a big heart! Once this point was focused, writing the story turned out to be easy and fun!”

“I always thought Wolverine’s sideburns only looked good on Uncle Scrooge, but when I drew them on Donald Duck I realized they fit him perfectly too!” artist Giada Perissinotto added. “Those pointy head tufts and thick sideburns go well with his shaggy being. I had so much fun adapting Wolverine’s hair to Donald Duck that I would do him like this all the time now!”

See the variant covers and page art following the jump. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1

Written by LUCA BARBIERI

Art and Cover by GIADA PERISSINOTTO

Black and White Variant Cover by GIADA PERISSINOTTO

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Virgin Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Sample interior pages

[Based on a press release.]

