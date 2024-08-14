Speculative Literature Foundation Receives National Book Foundation Grant

The Speculative Literature Foundation been awarded a $5,000 Capacity-Building Grant from the National Book Foundation.

The SLF is one of 49 nonprofit literary arts organizations across the United States awarded grants to support projects that build organizational capacity and ensure greater sustainability.

The Speculative Literature Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting literary quality in speculative fiction by encouraging promising new writers, assisting established writers, facilitating the work of quality magazines and small presses in the genre, and developing a greater public appreciation of speculative fiction.

The National Book Foundation is giving a total of $350,000 in capacity-building grants to organizations based in 22 states and Washington, DC, and with annual budgets that range from under $20,000 to over $4,000,000. Applications were reviewed by an independent grantmaking panel composed of Lilly Gonzalez, Executive Director of the San Antonio Book Festival; Michael Holtmann, Executive Director & Publisher at the Center for the Art of Translation; and Lisa Willis, Executive Director of Cave Canem. Final grant decisions were made by the National Book Foundation and approved by a committee of the NBF Board of Directors.

The National Book Foundation is the presenter of the National Book Awards.

The SLF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, entirely supported by community donations. It is partially funded by the Oak Park Area Arts Council, Village of Oak Park, Illinois Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and Oak Park River Forest Community Foundation.

