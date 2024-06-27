Speculative Literature Foundation Starts Taking Submissions for 2024 Diverse Writers and Diverse Worlds Grants on July 1

The Speculative Literature Foundation is accepting applications for the 2024 Diverse Writers and Diverse Worlds Grants beginning July 1 through July 31, 2024.

Since 2014, the SLF has offered two diversity-centered grants intended to foster the creation of speculative fiction work rich in diversity. Writers may apply for either or both grants.

The $500 Diverse Writers grant is intended to support speculative fiction writers from underrepresented and underprivileged groups — such as writers of color, women, queer writers, disabled writers, etc. — whose marginalized identities may present additional obstacles in the writing and publishing process.

The $500 Diverse Worlds grant is intended for work that best presents a diverse world, regardless of the writer’s background.

For more information and to apply, visit speculativeliterature.org/grants . Grant applications are open to all: you do not need to be a member of SLF to apply for or receive a grant.

Launched in January 2004 to promote literary quality in speculative fiction, the Speculative Literature Foundation addresses historical inequities in access to literary opportunities for marginalized writers. The SLF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, entirely supported by community donations. For more information, visit speculativeliterature.org .

The Speculative Literature Foundation is partially funded by the Oak Park Area Arts Council, Village of Oak Park, Illinois Arts Council Agency, National Endowment for the Arts and Oak Park River Forest Community Foundation.

