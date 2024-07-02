Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024 Finalists

The judging panel has picked the finalists for the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024.

FANTASY

Vajra Chandrasekera, The Saint Of Bright Doors (Tor / St Martin’s Press)

Tashan Mehta, Mad Sisters Of Esi (HarperCollins India)

SCIENCE FICTION

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chaingang All-Stars (Pantheon / Harvill Secker)

Lavanya Lakshminarayan, The Ten Percent Thief (Solaris Books)

Lauren Beukes, Bridge (Mulholland Books)

BLURRED BOUNDARIES

Isabel Waidner, Corey Fah Does Social Mobility (Penguin Books)

Anya Johanna DeNiro, OKPsyche (Small Beer Press)

NOVELLA

Andrew Knighton, Ashes Of The Ancestors (Luna Press)

Indra Das, The Last Dragoners Of Bowbazar (Subterranean Press)

SHORT FICTION

Jeannette Ng, The Girl With A City Inside Of Her (Uncanny Magazine)

Kristina Ten, Approved Methods Of Love Divination In The First-Rate City Of Dushagorod (Fantasy & Science Fiction Magazine)

Eugenia Triantafyllou, Always Be Returning (The Sunday Morning Transport)

The book critics responsible for these honors are:

Share this: Facebook

X

