Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024 Finalists

Posted on by

The judging panel has picked the finalists for the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024. 

FANTASY

  • Vajra Chandrasekera, The Saint Of Bright Doors (Tor / St Martin’s Press)
  • Tashan Mehta, Mad Sisters Of Esi (HarperCollins India)

SCIENCE FICTION

  • Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chaingang All-Stars (Pantheon / Harvill Secker)
  • Lavanya Lakshminarayan, The Ten Percent Thief (Solaris Books)
  • Lauren Beukes, Bridge (Mulholland Books)

BLURRED BOUNDARIES

  • Isabel Waidner, Corey Fah Does Social Mobility (Penguin Books)
  • Anya Johanna DeNiro, OKPsyche (Small Beer Press)

NOVELLA

  • Andrew Knighton, Ashes Of The Ancestors (Luna Press)
  • Indra Das, The Last Dragoners Of Bowbazar (Subterranean Press)

SHORT FICTION

  • Jeannette Ng, The Girl With A City Inside Of Her (Uncanny Magazine)
  • Kristina Ten, Approved Methods Of Love Divination In The First-Rate City Of Dushagorod (Fantasy & Science Fiction Magazine)
  • Eugenia Triantafyllou, Always Be Returning (The Sunday Morning Transport)

The book critics responsible for these honors are:

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.