Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024 Finalists

The judging panel has picked the finalists for the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024.
FANTASY
- Vajra Chandrasekera, The Saint Of Bright Doors (Tor / St Martin’s Press)
- Tashan Mehta, Mad Sisters Of Esi (HarperCollins India)
SCIENCE FICTION
- Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chaingang All-Stars (Pantheon / Harvill Secker)
- Lavanya Lakshminarayan, The Ten Percent Thief (Solaris Books)
- Lauren Beukes, Bridge (Mulholland Books)
BLURRED BOUNDARIES
- Isabel Waidner, Corey Fah Does Social Mobility (Penguin Books)
- Anya Johanna DeNiro, OKPsyche (Small Beer Press)
NOVELLA
- Andrew Knighton, Ashes Of The Ancestors (Luna Press)
- Indra Das, The Last Dragoners Of Bowbazar (Subterranean Press)
SHORT FICTION
- Jeannette Ng, The Girl With A City Inside Of Her (Uncanny Magazine)
- Kristina Ten, Approved Methods Of Love Divination In The First-Rate City Of Dushagorod (Fantasy & Science Fiction Magazine)
- Eugenia Triantafyllou, Always Be Returning (The Sunday Morning Transport)
The book critics responsible for these honors are:
- Adri, from Nerds of a Feather
- C., from The Middle Shelf
- Imyril, from There’s Always Room For One More
- Gautam Bhatia from Strange Horizons magazine
- Kris Vyas-Myall, from Cloaked Creators
- Leigh — @leighowyn
- Robin Rose Graves, from The Book Wormhole
- Roseanna, from A Reader of Else
- Sara, from Fiction Fans Podcast
