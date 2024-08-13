The judging panel announced the winners of the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024 on August 10.
FANTASY
- Tashan Mehta, Mad Sisters Of Esi (HarperCollins India)
SCIENCE FICTION
- Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chaingang All-Stars (Pantheon / Harvill Secker)
BLURRED BOUNDARIES
- Anya Johanna DeNiro, OKPsyche (Small Beer Press)
NOVELLA
- Indra Das, The Last Dragoners Of Bowbazar (Subterranean Press)
SHORT FICTION
- Kristina Ten, Approved Methods Of Love Divination In The First-Rate City Of Dushagorod (Fantasy & Science Fiction Magazine)
The book critics responsible for these honors are:
- Sara, fromFiction Fans Podcast
- Adri, from Nerds of a Feather
- C., from The Middle Shelf
- Imyril, from There’s Always Room For One More
- Gautam Bhatia from Strange Horizons magazine
- Kris Vyas-Myall, from Cloaked Creators
- Leigh — @leighowyn
- Robin Rose Graves, from The Book Wormhole
- Roseanna, from A Reader of Else
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.