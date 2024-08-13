The judging panel announced the winners of the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024 on August 10.

FANTASY

Tashan Mehta, Mad Sisters Of Esi (HarperCollins India)

SCIENCE FICTION

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chaingang All-Stars (Pantheon / Harvill Secker)

BLURRED BOUNDARIES

Anya Johanna DeNiro, OKPsyche (Small Beer Press)

NOVELLA

Indra Das, The Last Dragoners Of Bowbazar (Subterranean Press)

SHORT FICTION

Kristina Ten, Approved Methods Of Love Divination In The First-Rate City Of Dushagorod (Fantasy & Science Fiction Magazine)

The book critics responsible for these honors are:

