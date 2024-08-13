Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024

The judging panel announced the winners of the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2024 on August 10. 

FANTASY

  • Tashan Mehta, Mad Sisters Of Esi (HarperCollins India)

SCIENCE FICTION

  • Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chaingang All-Stars (Pantheon / Harvill Secker)

BLURRED BOUNDARIES

  • Anya Johanna DeNiro, OKPsyche (Small Beer Press)

NOVELLA

  • Indra Das, The Last Dragoners Of Bowbazar (Subterranean Press)

SHORT FICTION

  • Kristina Ten, Approved Methods Of Love Divination In The First-Rate City Of Dushagorod (Fantasy & Science Fiction Magazine)

The book critics responsible for these honors are:

