Suggestions by Chris M. Barkley

EDITOR’S NOTE: This fifth reprint from Journey Planet’s “Be the Change” issue is a general recommendation to permanently separate the Hugo Awards from the Worldcon.

By Chris M. Barkley: The following are suggestions that I have written about elsewhere, in my File 770 columns, and on social media, in the past few months. Anyone reading this may consider it an open source for whatever actions or amendments may be proposed at the Glasgow Worldcon Business Meeting.

I do believe that the individual Worldcon Convention Committees should be permanently separated from the administration of the Hugo Awards. A separate administrative body should handle the nominations, voting tabulations, and distribution of the awards.

The World Science Fiction Society Convention Constitution should be amended to clearly state that the Hugo Awards need not be distributed at a Worldcon and can be given out at a separate ceremony or venue if circumstances dictate.This is also a safeguard in case future Worldcons are suspended or ended.

Additionally, any committee bidding on a Worldcon should sign a legal and binding document stating that they will abide by the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Furthermore, no local, state, or federal authority should have any right to interfere with the running or functions of said conventions. Any violation of these requirements would result in sanctions, such as the nullification of any awards and honors given and/or a permanent suspension of the given country to host a Worldcon.

While I realize that these options may not be popular or even feasible for some conrunners or fans to accept, I caution them that to take no action at all will result in the extinction of a treasured and valuable piece of literary history.

