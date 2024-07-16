The Case for Popular Ratification

By Kevin Standlee: Popular Ratification is the name of a proposal that would change the way that amendments to the WSFS Constitution are ratified, opening up the process so that all WSFS members (attending and non-attending) would have a vote in the process.

Currently, changes to the WSFS Constitution must be passed by the vote of the WSFS Business Meeting at two consecutive Worldcons. Only WSFS members attending the Business Meeting may vote. The current system allows the second year’s meeting to make changes to the proposal, provided that such changes do not increase the scope of the proposal.

Many members have complained that it is unfair that only those WSFS members who have the resources to attend Worldcon and the ability to spend a substantial portion of their time at that Worldcon in the Business Meeting have a voice and a vote in the amendment process.

Some people have proposed things like holding the meeting entirely online or allowing proxy voting. This proposal does not address those ideas, but does address something that I know I have heard many times. People who attend Worldcon but whose other commitments do not allow them to spend 10 AM to 1 PM for three or four days of the convention attending the Business Meeting have complained, “I can’t spend all of that time, and I don’t want to sit through all of that debate stuff. I just want to vote!”

WSFS doesn’t have a Board of Directors. It is governed by a “Town Meeting” direct democracy. Because of this, the Meeting can often spend a lot of time arguing procedural matters. There is no delegated decision-making body. All legislation is in the hands of the members, but only those members who come and sit through the arguments, amendments, and maneuvering. This can be immensely frustrating and time-consuming. It is a big barrier to participation.

Short of changing our system to an elected representative democracy, there are a few ways that we could allow all WSFS members to directly vote upon proposals, Popular Ratification is one of those ways.

Under Popular Ratification, the Business Meeting would still be the place where constitutional amendments start. The process of hashing out a proposal and wordsmithing it would continue to be at the Business Meeting. Once a proposal passes the Business Meeting, it would be the responsibility of the following year’s Worldcon to submit those changes to a vote of all of all current WSFS members. Those members would not have to attend Worldcon or the Business Meeting.

This new ratification process would allow members to vote in advance or at the convention. This is the same system as we use for voting on future Worldcon Site Selection. Unlike Site Selection, no additional fee would be required to vote on ratification of constitutional amendments.

All WSFS members, attending or not, could vote. Any proposal that gets more yes votes than no votes would be ratified and would take effect at the end of the Worldcon where the ratification vote was held.

There are exceptions and special cases defined in the motion, including dealing with proposals with conflicting effects.

This proposed procedure is similar to how changes to the constitutions of some states in the USA are handled. In those states, the legislature originates constitutional amendments, which are then submitted to the voters of the state for ratification.

I think that this proposal strikes a balance between the debate needed to originate constitutional amendments and recognizing that all of the members of the World Science Fiction Society have a stake in the process of making changes to the Society’s rules.

This proposal would not speed up the process of changing the WSFS Constitution. Some people think that it should be possible to make changes very quickly, and even to apply changes retroactively. While I understand the passion that these people have, an organization’s fundamental governing document should not be subject to sudden changes. This is why WSFS has required that constitutional changes take two years to complete. The two-year ratification process reduces what has been called “meeting packing,” It is not difficult to round up a bunch of people at a single Worldcon to push through proposals, It is a lot harder to do it two years in a row.

This would not be the first time that WSFS has changed its rules to allow people who cannot attend the Business Meeting to have a stake in a major part of how Worldcon works. Until the early 1970s, the selection of the site for future Worldcons was done entirely by a vote of the Business Meeting. You had to be at the meeting in order to vote. According to what I have read, only those people who were present at the start of the meeting where the vote would happen could vote. The doors were secured and late-comers were not admitted. This was to make sure that each bid could make a speech before the vote so that all the voters could hear it. Voting was done only in person.

By 1975, the members of WSFS had voted to introduce advance voting by mail. Today, almost fifty years later, we take it for granted that site selection voting is done in advance and at the convention. The Business Meeting’s role has been reduced to a ceremonial receipt of the results, even when there have been legitimate questions raised about the voting. Today, the idea that the Business Meeting should have a substantive voice in the determination of the results of Site Selection appears to be considered absurd by most members.

Over the years, WSFS has changed its rules to increase its openness to participation by all of its members, not just those physically present at the convention or at the Business Meeting. This has included such steps as publishing the meetings’ minutes, making the governing documents available online, and recording and posting recordings of the meetings. Publishing recordings of the Business Meeting was controversial when we started doing so in the 2000s. There were some members of long standing who strongly objected to recordings being made. They certainly did not want those recordings published where anyone with a web browser could see them. It did not become a fully accepted part of the process until the Business Meeting passed a rule confirming it. Now, we take for granted that the Business Meeting can provide for official recordings. Also, any member of WSFS present at the meeting may make their own recordings. Thus, the proceedings of WSFS, once obscure, are open to everyone who wants to see them.

We have changed our rules to allow the non-attending members to vote on where to hold future Worldcons. We have made the Business Meeting less mysterious and something where all members can hear the debate over proposals. Surely we can change our rules to allow them to have a vote in the process for changing our fundamental governing document. Doing so would be another step in an ongoing process of opening up the governance of the World Science Fiction Society to all of its members.

