The Hugo Awards:  How Big of a Deal Are They?

By Bill: Paul Weimer in his guest post of July 7 (“Be the Change: For the Future of the Hugos”) said “[T]he Hugo Awards DO matter. Careers and publishing lives were harmed by what happened in Chengdu.” OTOH, Trish Matson in her guest post in the same series (July 6, “Changes Needed for the Hugo Awards Process”) said “The Hugo Awards are not actually very well known throughout the entire speculative fiction community. Out of a world of fans, only a few thousand people each year vote for them.” Over the years, there have been posts speculating about just how important being awarded a Hugo is to the success of the work, and to the writers who win them. Are they simply egoboo? Or do they represent money in the bank through additional sales?

I suppose one could hire a polling company to ask random people “Do you know what the Hugo Awards are? Do they influence your decisions about what to read and buy?”, but that would be expensive. Publishers of SF should have some hard data about what happens to sales of a book when it wins a Hugo, but that information is likely proprietary, and we probably will never see it.

One thing that is easily (and cheaply) measurable, however, is how often the awards are mentioned in the news media. Perhaps this is a useful proxy for how well-known they are to the general public.

The ProQuest company sells access to databases of the articles of newspapers and other media. They market primarily to libraries. Their search interface and the data they report allow us to ask the question, “How often do the Hugos get mentioned, compared to other prominent literary and entertainment awards?”

The table below shows the answer(s) to that question. I searched ProQuest in three calendar years (2003, 2013, 2023) for the number of articles in which the phrases “Hugo Award” or “Hugo Awards” appear, in four separate publications: The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, and USA Today. And I did the same searches for the Edgar Awards (from the Mystery Writers of America), the Academy Awards (for movies), and the Tony Awards (for Broadway plays).

To pick a random entry in the table, the data should be read as “Between Jan 1 2023 and Dec 31 2023, there were 6 articles in the Los Angeles Times that contained either the phrase “Edgar Award” or “Edgar Awards”.”

New York Times Washington Post Los Angeles Times USA Today 2023 Hugo 13 5 3 0 Edgar 7 2 6 3 Academy 381 174 410 207 Tony 323 51 95 65 2013 Hugo 2 5 4 0 Edgar 7 7 5 0 Academy 593 636 888 157 Tony 789 266 238 58 2003 Hugo 0 2 2 2 Edgar 14 5 6 2 Academy 905 1398 592 188 Tony 865 529 156 39

