The “Show Biz” of “Les Miz”

By Steve Vertlieb: Shelly and I went to see “Les Miserables” this past Saturday afternoon at The Academy of Music in Philadelphia. It was her fifth time, and my sixth. I saw the production in the mid-Eighties, and thought then that it was simply the greatest play that I’d ever been privileged to see. Three decades have not changed my mind or altered that opinion in the slightest.

The new production is awesome. It is a magnificent staging of one of my very favorite stories. I grew up adoring the 1935 Fox Film presentation with Fredric March as Jean Valjean, and Charles Laughton as Javier, accompanied by the glorious music of Alfred Newman. It remains one of my favorite films. I was thrilled to learn that a major musical production was being prepared for Broadway, and when I first saw it at The Forrest Theater in Philadelphia in the mid-Eighties, I was blown away. Along with everyone else in the theater that wonderful night, I was on my feet at the end cheering, screaming, and crying sublime tears of joy.

The years have not diminished my feelings for this wonderful musical production in any way, shape, or form. “Les Miz” was, is, and always will be the greatest theatrical production that I have ever been fortunate enough to experience, while the musical score by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil is both breathtaking and inspiring.

Composers Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil

“I Dreamed A Dream” remains a heartbreaking anthem of personal loss and despair, an eloquent plea for the freedom of personal expression, for hope, and compassionate individuality, while few but the lonely among us might deeply appreciate and understand the searing, bittersweet intensity of pain expressed so beautifully by “On My Own.” “Bring Him Home” is an eloquent, haunting prayer sung for shared humanity, while “The Song Of Angry Men” is as powerful and passionate a march as you’re ever likely to hear. The show is not to be missed. It is unforgettably poignant, and quite simply superb.

“Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering “Les Miz is born again!” -NYT Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. While the touring ensemble is uniformly brilliant, it is Nick Cartell in the role Jean Valjean who brings stunning vibrance to the celebrated lead role. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 39th year.”

Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean

Share this: Facebook

X

