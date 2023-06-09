Theodore A. Sturgeon Memorial Award 2023 Finalists

The 2023 finalists for the Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award for the best short science fiction story have been selected.

“Rabbit Test” by Samantha Mills in Uncanny Magazine, Nov. 2022

“In the Beginning of Me, I Was a Bird” by Maria Dong in Lightspeed Magazine, Jan. 2022

“Slow Communication” by Dominique Dickey in Fantasy Magazine, Feb. 2022

“If We Make It Through This Alive” by A.T. Greenblatt in Slate/ Future Tense Fiction, Jan 2022

“Babang Luksa” by Nicasio Andres Reed in Reckoning Press, Feb. 2022.

“Ten Steps for Effective Mold Removal” by Derrick Boden in Apex Magazine, Sept. 2022

“The City and the Thing Beneath It” by Innocent Chizaram Ilo in The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, Jan/Feb. 2022

“A Hole in the Light” by Annalee Newitz in Sunday Morning Transport, Oct. 2022

“Toronto Isn’t Real and Other Metropolitan Anomalies” by A.D. Sui in Augur Magazine, Dec. 2022

“Bonsai Starships” by Yoon Ha Lee in Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Feb. 2022

The Sturgeon Award was established in 1987 by James Gunn, Founding Director of the Gunn Center for the Study of Science Fiction at the University of Kansas, and the heirs of Theodore Sturgeon. The winner will be announced later this summer. They will be presented with their award and a cash prize as a guest of honor at the second annual Sturgeon Symposium to be held September 20-22.

