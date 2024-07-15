Theodore A. Sturgeon Memorial Award 2024 Finalists

The 2024 finalists for the Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award for the best short science fiction story have been selected.

“The Rainbow Ghosts” by Violet Allen, Luminescent Machinations: Queer Tales of Monumental Invention, Nov 2023

“Patsy Cline Sings Sweet Dreams to the Universe” by Beston Barnett, Strange Horizons, Nov 2023

“The Unpastured Sea” by Gregory Feely, Asimov’s, Sept 2023

“Tantie Merle and the Farmhand 4200” by RSA Garcia, Uncanny Magazine, July 2023

“The State Street Robot Factory” by Claire Humphrey, Apex Magazine, March 2023

“What It Means to Be a Car” by James Patrick Kelly, Reactor (formerly TOR.com), July 2023

“The Year Without Sunshine” by Naomi Kritzer, Uncanny Magazine, Nov 2023

“Notes From a Pyre” by Amal Singh, The Deadlands, March 2023

“An Infestation of Blue” by Wendy N. Wagner, Analog, Nov 2023

The Sturgeon Award was established in 1987 by James Gunn, Founding Director of the Gunn Center for the Study of Science Fiction at the University of Kansas, and the heirs of Theodore Sturgeon. The winner will be announced later this summer, and will be presented with their award and a cash prize as a guest of honor at the annual Sturgeon Symposium this October.

[Based on a press release.]

