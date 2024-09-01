Top 10 Stories for August 2024

Posted on by

The mainstream media picked up two File 770 news articles in August, recognizing the work we do here.

File 770’s announcement of the 2024 Hugo Award winners – destined to be August’s top post anyway; it’s the Hugos, right? — found its way to the front of the Google News site and ended up with ten times more readers than expected.

A week later, Publishers Weekly linked to our investigative piece “SFWA: In My House There Are Many Issues”, adding to the already strong interest in what’s troubling the sff field’s top professional organization.

These, then, are the ten most-read stories of August 2024 according to dread Jetpack.

  1. 2024 Hugo Award Winners
  2. SFWA: In My House There Are Many Issues
  3. Mueller Resigns as Interim SFWA President; Eichenlaub Takes Office
  4. Third Woman Accuses Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault
  5. What’s It All About: Alfies
  6. Pixel Scroll 8/7/24 With A Purposeful Pixel And A Terrible Scroll  He Pulls The Spitting Godstalk Down
  7. 2024 World Fantasy Awards Ballot and Life Achievement Awards 
  8. Pixel Scroll 8/15/24 Have Spice Suit, Will Travel
  9. Pixel Scroll 8/6/24 The Problem Of Scroll 13
  10. Pixel Scroll 8/10/24 Mere Pixel Scroll Won’t Thrill Me At All

THE SCROLL-FREE TOP 10

  1. 2024 Hugo Award Winners
  2. SFWA: In My House There Are Many Issues
  3. Mueller Resigns as Interim SFWA President; Eichenlaub Takes Office
  4. Third Woman Accuses Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault
  5. What’s It All About: Alfies
  6. 2024 World Fantasy Awards Ballot and Life Achievement Awards 
  7. Taral Wayne (1951-2024)
  8. Two More Women Accuse Gaiman of Sexual Misconduct in New Tortoise Podcast
  9. British Fantasy Society Defends Committee Member’s BFA Nominations
  10. Dragon Awards Acknowledge They Pulled Sanderson From Finalists Over AI Art

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.