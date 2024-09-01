Top 10 Stories for August 2024

The mainstream media picked up two File 770 news articles in August, recognizing the work we do here.
File 770’s announcement of the 2024 Hugo Award winners – destined to be August’s top post anyway; it’s the Hugos, right? — found its way to the front of the Google News site and ended up with ten times more readers than expected.
A week later, Publishers Weekly linked to our investigative piece “SFWA: In My House There Are Many Issues”, adding to the already strong interest in what’s troubling the sff field’s top professional organization.
These, then, are the ten most-read stories of August 2024 according to dread Jetpack.
THE SCROLL-FREE TOP 10
- 2024 Hugo Award Winners
- SFWA: In My House There Are Many Issues
- Mueller Resigns as Interim SFWA President; Eichenlaub Takes Office
- Third Woman Accuses Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault
- What’s It All About: Alfies
- 2024 World Fantasy Awards Ballot and Life Achievement Awards
- Taral Wayne (1951-2024)
- Two More Women Accuse Gaiman of Sexual Misconduct in New Tortoise Podcast
- British Fantasy Society Defends Committee Member’s BFA Nominations
- Dragon Awards Acknowledge They Pulled Sanderson From Finalists Over AI Art
