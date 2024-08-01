Top 10 Stories for July 2024

Nothing but “bad news on the doorstep” in July, and plenty of it. A podcast brought out a third woman’s allegations against Neil Gaiman. The Glasgow 2024 Worldcon announced they uncovered a scheme to cast hundreds of fraudulent Hugo ballots. Glasgow made other headlines, too, enough that we’re forced to wonder – what alternate timeline have we lurched into where the revelation of Last Dangerous Visions’ table of contents is only the sixth-ranked news story of the month?
These are the ten most-read stories of July 2024 according to dread Jetpack.
- Third Woman Accuses Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault
- Glasgow 2024 Disqualifies Fraudulent Hugo Ballots
- Glasgow 2024 Refuses to Publish Censure Resolutions in Business Meeting Agenda
- Glasgow 2024 Will Not Allow Yalow and McCarty To Attend
- WSFS 2024: Motion to Add Human Rights and Democracy Standards to Worldcon Site Qualifications
- Last Dangerous Visions Table of Contents
- Pixel Scroll 7/11/24 ‘E’s Not A Pixel! ‘E’s A Very Naughty Scroll!
- 2023 Shirley Jackson Awards
- Pixel Scroll 7/27/24 The Roads Must Scroll
- Changes Needed for the Hugo Awards Process by Trish E. Matson
