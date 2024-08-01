Top 10 Stories for July 2024

Posted on by

Nothing but “bad news on the doorstep” in July, and plenty of it. A podcast brought out a third woman’s allegations against Neil Gaiman. The Glasgow 2024 Worldcon announced they uncovered a scheme to cast hundreds of fraudulent Hugo ballots. Glasgow made other headlines, too, enough that we’re forced to wonder – what alternate timeline have we lurched into where the revelation of Last Dangerous Visions’ table of contents is only the sixth-ranked news story of the month?  

These are the ten most-read stories of July 2024 according to dread Jetpack.

  1. Third Woman Accuses Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault
  2. Glasgow 2024 Disqualifies Fraudulent Hugo Ballots
  3. Glasgow 2024 Refuses to Publish Censure Resolutions in Business Meeting Agenda
  4. Glasgow 2024 Will Not Allow Yalow and McCarty To Attend
  5. WSFS 2024: Motion to Add Human Rights and Democracy Standards to Worldcon Site Qualifications
  6. Last Dangerous Visions Table of Contents
  7. Pixel Scroll 7/11/24 ‘E’s Not A Pixel! ‘E’s A Very Naughty Scroll!
  8. 2023 Shirley Jackson Awards
  9. Pixel Scroll 7/27/24 The Roads Must Scroll
  10. Changes Needed for the Hugo Awards Process by Trish E. Matson

    Discover more from File 770

    Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.