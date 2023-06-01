Top 10 Stories for May 2023

Interest in the latest Nebula Award winners surpassed everything else on File 770 in May.

The topical anxiety over AI art generators drew readers to last month’s second leading story. The discovery that the latest Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off cover contest winner was produced using AI in violation of the rules was a shock, and came only after others showed why the cover artist’s evidence that he had done it himself could not be believed.

Here are the ten most widely-read posts of May 2023 according to Google Analytics.