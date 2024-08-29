Tortoise Media Drops Sixth Episode of Gaiman Expose

In a new installment of the Tortoise Media podcast series Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, episode six – “The Pattern”, “Claire” (a name chosen to preserve her anonymity) gives details of an assault that occurred in 2013, and recorded calls she had from Gaiman last year offering compensation.

From the Tortoise Media synopsis of the episode, “Another woman alleges sexual assault by Neil Gaiman” it is apparent the speaker is the woman who previously talked to the Am I Broken: Survivor Stories podcast series in its episode “Claire ‘I Ignored It and I Believed Him Because He’s the Storyteller [Neil Gaiman]’”.

Stephanie Kay on Bluesky has provided a link to a transcript of the phonecalls in Episode 6 compiled by Reddit user ErsatzHaderach: “Unofficial Transcript – Master Episode 6 (The Phonecalls)”.

There's now an unofficial transcript for Tortoise's latest episode on the Neil Gaiman sexual assault allegations. Many thanks to reddit user ErsatzHaderach!The ep features "Claire", who first spoke out on the Am I Broken podcast in July.docs.google.com/document/d/1… — Stephanie Kay (@drawthetardis.bsky.social) 2024-08-29T00:13:26.640Z

Tortoise Media describes “Claire” as the fifth woman to accuse Neil Gaiman of behaving inappropriately towards and sexually assaulting her. The present total of five appears correct. The accounts of the first three are reported in “Third Woman Accuses Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault”, followed by the next two in “Two More Women Accuse Gaiman of Sexual Misconduct in New Tortoise Podcast”.

Share this: Facebook

X

