Tortoise Media Drops Sixth Episode of Gaiman Expose

In a new installment of the Tortoise Media podcast series Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, episode six – “The Pattern”, “Claire” (a name chosen to preserve her anonymity) gives details of an assault that occurred in 2013, and recorded calls she had from Gaiman last year offering compensation.
From the Tortoise Media synopsis of the episode, “Another woman alleges sexual assault by Neil Gaiman” it is apparent the speaker is the woman who previously talked to the Am I Broken: Survivor Stories podcast series in its episode “Claire ‘I Ignored It and I Believed Him Because He’s the Storyteller [Neil Gaiman]’”.
Stephanie Kay on Bluesky has provided a link to a transcript of the phonecalls in Episode 6 compiled by Reddit user ErsatzHaderach: “Unofficial Transcript – Master Episode 6 (The Phonecalls)”.
Tortoise Media describes “Claire” as the fifth woman to accuse Neil Gaiman of behaving inappropriately towards and sexually assaulting her. The present total of five appears correct. The accounts of the first three are reported in “Third Woman Accuses Neil Gaiman of Sexual Assault”, followed by the next two in “Two More Women Accuse Gaiman of Sexual Misconduct in New Tortoise Podcast”.
Damn it. My one encounter with Gaiman back in the 1990s was pleasant, so I’ve spent the last thirty years thinking he was a nice guy.
I hate this. I wish people that we respect live up to that regard. And I’m very very angry at Gaiman for betraying people’s trust in much worse ways than he betrayed mine. I feel like in telling folks “he’s a very nice man” I’ve harmed these women, and I HATE this.