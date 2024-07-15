Two More Proposed WSFS Constitutional Amendments for 2024

Linda Deneroff has sent File 770 copies for publication of two motions submitted to the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting.

“Missing In Action” proposes to create a limited exception to the current prohibition on transferring WSFS memberships.

“The Way We Were” proposes to restore earlier terminology by replacing “WSFS Membership” with “Supporting Membership” wherever it appears in the Constitution, and to replace “Attending Supplement” with “Attending Membership”.

SHORT TITLE: MISSING IN ACTION

Moved, to amend Section 1.5.2 of the WSFS Constitution by striking out and inserting the following:

WSFS memberships held by natural persons may not be transferred, except in the following circumstances: (a) when a person purchases a WSFS membership for someone without providing a name or accidentally purchases a duplicate membership. That membership may be transferred only prior to the opening of Hugo Award nominations in the winning convention, and (b) that, in the case of death of a if a natural person holding a WSFS membership dies, it the WSFS membership may be transferred to the estate of the decedent.

PROPOSED BY: Linda Deneroff, Alexia Hebel, and Kevin Standlee

COMMENTARY: When someone tried to purchase more than one voting token for site selection, the Chengdu payment system was unable to record the name of the second, etc., person or persons. Thus, the person making the payment had multiple WSFS memberships that were actually meant for other people. This amendment would permit a person to purchase WSFS memberships and assign them to others, but only before any election was open in the winning convention.

SHORT TITLE: THE WAY WE WERE

Moved, to amend the WSFS Constitution by striking out and inserting the following:

Moved: To replace WSFS Membership with Supporting Membership wherever it appears in the Constitution, and to replace Attending Supplement with Attending Membership, including all similar variations of the words (e.g., WSFS Memberships, WSFS members, attending supplement) to their grammatically correct replacements.

PROPOSED BY: Linda Deneroff, Alexia Hebel, Kevin Standlee, and Kevin Black

COMMENTARY: Since both terms involved the word “Membership” there has been a lot of confusion among people purchasing memberships who do not understand why they have to purchase a “second” membership, or why they have to buy a “WSFS membership” in the first place. Under the original terminology, the price of an attending membership was inclusive of the support price.

Any reimbursement restrictions could still remain in place, with the price of the supporting portion of the attending membership deducted from any refund.

