Uncanny Magazine Is Kickstarting Year Eleven

Eleven-time Hugo Award-winner Lynne M. Thomas and eight-time Hugo Award-winner Michael Damian Thomas are launching a Kickstarter for Year Eleven of their Hugo Award-winning and 2024 Locus Award-winning professional online Science Fiction and Fantasy magazine: Uncanny Magazine.

Each issue contains new speculative fiction, podcasts, poetry, essays, art, and interviews. Uncanny Magazine is raising funds via Kickstarter to cover some of its operational and production costs for its eleventh year, with an initial goal of $30,000, plus added stretch goals of three original covers, flash fiction, and a novella. The Kickstarter launched July 8, 2024, and run through August 7, 2024. “Uncanny Magazine Year 11: This One Goes to ELEVEN! by Lynne M. Thomas”.

“Uncanny features passionate SF/F fiction and poetry, gorgeous prose, and provocative nonfiction, with a deep investment in our diverse SF/F culture. We publish intricate, experimental stories and poems with verve and vision, from writers from every conceivable background. With the hard work of the best staff and contributors in the universe, Uncanny Magazine has delivered everything as promised (or is in the middle of delivery) with our Years One through ten Kickstarters. This year, four stories have been recognized as Nebula Award finalists (with two winning); four stories, the editors-in-chief, and the magazine have been recognized as Hugo Award finalists; and six stories, the editors-in-chief, and magazine have been recognized as Locus Award finalists (with one story and the magazine winning). We are deeply honored and grateful,” Lynne says.

“We couldn’t have done all of this without the amazing support of our Kickstarter community, who we call the Space Unicorn Ranger Corps after our logo mascot. This is their magazine; their support makes it possible for us to make all of this amazing content available for free on our website. We still feel Uncanny‘s mission is important, especially in these times. And hopefully, we will meet the stretch goals and be able to give everyone a spectacular eleventh year of Uncanny,” Michael adds.

For its special eleventh year, Uncanny has solicited original short fiction from Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy Award-winning and nominated authors and bestselling authors including:John Chu, Aliette de Bodard, Alaya Dawn Johnson, Mary Robinette Kowal, Scott Lynch, Samantha Mills, Tade Thompson, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Emma Törzs, Catherynne M. Valente, Daniel H. Wilson, G. Willow Wilson, and Caroline M. Yoachim. (There will also be numerous slots for unsolicited submissions.)

Uncanny has also solicited original essays by Senaa Ahmad, Charlie Jane Anders, Kelly Sue DeConnick, A.T. Greenblatt, Del Sandeen, and Rachel Talalay, and solicited poetry by Dr. Taylor Byas, Lora Gray, Ai Jiang, Brandon O’Brien, Margaret Rhee, and Abu Bakr Sadiq.

Uncanny Magazine issues are published as eBooks (MOBI, PDF, EPUB) bimonthly on the first Tuesday of that month through all of the major online eBook stores. Each issue contains 5-6 new short stories, 4 poems, 4 nonfiction essays, and 2 interviews, at minimum.

Material from half an issue is posted for free on Uncanny’s website (built by Clockpunk Studios) once per month, appearing on the second Tuesday of every month (uncannymagazine.com). Uncanny also produces a monthly podcast with a story, poem, and original interview. Subscribers and backers will receive the entire double issue a month before online readers.

[Based on a press release.]

