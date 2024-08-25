Uncanny Magazine Issue 60 Launches 9/3

The 60th issue of the Uncanny Magazine, winner of seven Hugos, a British Fantasy Award and a Locus Award, will be available on September 3 at uncannymagazine.com.

Hugo Award-winning Publishers Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are proud to present the 60th issue of their seven-time Hugo Award-winning online science fiction and fantasy magazine, Uncanny Magazine. Stories from Uncanny Magazine have been finalists or winners of Hugo, Nebula, Locus, Sturgeon, and World Fantasy Awards. As always, Uncanny features passionate SF/F fiction and poetry, gorgeous prose, provocative nonfiction, and a deep investment in the diverse SF/F culture, along with a Parsec Award-winning monthly podcast featuring a story, poem, and interview from that issue.

All of Uncanny Magazine’s content will be available in eBook versions on the day of release from Weightless Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and Kobo. Subscriptions are always available through Weightless Books. The free online content will be released in 2 stages- half on day of release and half on October 1.

Uncanny Magazine Issue 60 Table of Contents

Cover

La Musica by John Picacio

Editorial

“The Uncanny Valley” by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Fiction

“Cursed Moon Queers” by Natalia Theodoridou (9/3)

“The 6% Squeeze” by Eddie Robson (9/3)

“Another Girl Under the Iron Bell” by Angela Liu (9/3)

“A Stranger Knocks” by Tananarive Due (10/1)

“¡Sangronas! Un Lista de Terror” by M. M. Olivas (10/1)

“A Menu of First Favorite Meals” by Jo Miles (10/1)

“The Wrong Time Travel Story” by Marissa Lingen (9/3)

Nonfiction

“It’s a Wonderful (Doctor Who) Life” by Sophie Aldred (9/3)

“Growing Up in Fiction” by Yamile Saied Méndez (9/3)

“Scalzi on Film: 20th Century Cinematic Science Fiction Starter Pack” by John Scalzi (10/1)

“The Liminality of Community Loss” by LaShawn M. Wanak (10/1)

Poetry

“Dreams on a Tamarind Road” by Prosper C. Ìféányí (9/3)

“Festival of Scales and Teeth” by Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga (9/3)

“The Witch Recalls Her Craft” by Angel Leal (10/1)

“To Hunt a Chimera” by Mikal Wix (10/1)

Interviews

Angela Liu interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (9/3)

M. M. Olivas interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (10/1)

Podcasts

Episode 60A (9/3): Editors’ Introduction; “Cursed Moon Queers” by Natalia Theodoridou, as read by Erika Ensign; “The 6% Squeeze” by Eddie Robson, as read by Matt Peters; “The Wrong Time Travel Story” by Marissa Lingen, as read by Erika Ensign; “Dreams on a Tamarind Road” by Prosper C. Ìféányí, as read by Matt Peters; and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Eddie Robson.

Episode 60B (10/1): Editors’ Introduction; “A Stranger Knocks” by Tananarive Due, as read by Matt Peters; “The Witch Recalls Her Craft” by Angel Leal, as read by Erika Ensign; and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Tananarive Due.

