Where to Watch the Glasgow 2024 Hugo Ceremony

Posted on by

The public livestream of the Glasgow 2024 Hugo Award Ceremony will begin on YouTube at 20:00 BST (12:00 Noon PDT). Click the link.

Whether it’s available on other platforms I don’t know.

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

4 thoughts on “Where to Watch the Glasgow 2024 Hugo Ceremony

  4. Kudos for the prerecorded list of nominees to prevent any mispronounciation microaggressions.

    Yes, there was one technical snafu, but on the whole, it’s been much smoother than watching presenters struggle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.