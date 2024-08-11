Where to Watch the Glasgow 2024 Hugo Ceremony

The public livestream of the Glasgow 2024 Hugo Award Ceremony will begin on YouTube at 20:00 BST (12:00 Noon PDT). Click the link.
Whether it’s available on other platforms I don’t know.
3 p.m EDT
Mike reminded me before Alexa! w00t!
Have they explained the delay? Do we know when it’s going to start?
Kudos for the prerecorded list of nominees to prevent any mispronounciation microaggressions.
Yes, there was one technical snafu, but on the whole, it’s been much smoother than watching presenters struggle.