WINC To Receive 2024 Clampett Humanitarian Award

Comic-Con has announced that Women in Comics Collective International is the recipient of the 2024 Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award.

Bob Clampett. Image by Milton Caniff.

Women in Comics Collective International (WinC for short, pronounced “wink”) is an artistic and informative initiative that began in May 2012. WinC “serves to highlight the merit and craftwork of marginalized voices, especially that of women and Queer folx of color, who work in various industries, such as comics, publishing, gaming, media, education, and multimedia.”

The organization hosts educational and professional events across the country. With traveling art exhibitions, workshops, and a long-running panel series, WinC has been hosted by institutions such as the New York Public Library System, the San Diego Public Library, the Schomburg Center for Black Culture & Research, and Fordham University, among others. The WinC Media Fellowship provides funding to support the creative endeavors of WinC members, especially students and up-and-coming professionals.

Comic-Con’s Humanitarian Award is presented in the name of famed animator Bob Clampett, who created the TV series Beany and Cecil, designed such popular characters as Porky Pig and Tweety Bird, and directed 84 classic Warner Bros. cartoons. Clampett was a regular guest at Comic-Con in the 1970s and early 1980s. After his death in 1984, the award was created to honor those people in comics and the popular arts who have worked to help others. The recipients are chosen by the Comic-Con Committee.

The award will be presented by Ruth Clampett (Bob’s daughter) during the Eisner Awards ceremony on Friday, July 21 at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel.

