By John Hertz: WOOF is the Worldcon Order of Faneditors, an apa (amateur press association) whose contributions are collated and distributed at the annual World Science Fiction Convention. It has no formal membership; anyone may contribute.

The 2024 Worldcon, as many File 770 readers know, will be held Thursday, August 8 through Monday, August 12 at the Scottish Events Campus, Glasgow, Scotland, U.K.

This year’s Official Editor of WOOF will be Christina Lake. Alison Scott will do a cover. This will be a hybrid print & electronic distribution.

If you will printyour WOOFzine, useA4 or compatible paper; 25 copies. There will be acollection box in the Fanzine lounge. España Sheriff will host the Fanzine Lounge. Get your WOOFzine into the box (which includes having someone get it there for you) by the end of August 10.

If you will contribute electronically, your PDF should reach the OE by then: <[email protected]>.

Scott can print some WOOFzines: PDF laid out in A4, remember to embed your fonts, reaching her by the end of July 25: <[email protected]>. You should make a suitable donation to GUFF, the Get-Up-and-over Fan Fund, this year sending delegate Kat Clay from Australia to the Glasgow Worldcon (in altemate years, GUFF is the Going Under Fan Fund, sending delegates from Europe- Ireland-the United Kingdom to Australia-New Zealand- Oceania); Scott is the Northern Administrator.

The electronic version of this year’s WOOF will be posted at <efanzines.com>. If you wish one sent to you, arrange with the OE.

WOOF collation should be finished by the end of August 11, with paper copies available in the Fanzine lounge. If you wish one sent to you, arrange with the OE.

Paper copies may be available for people who did not contribute; arrange with the OE. Some previous WOOF distributions are posted at <efanzines.com>.

If you saw Scott’s note on p. 159 of Idea14 (Geri Sullivan’s fanzine; can be seen at <efanzines.com>), all the better.

Fancyclopedia Ill has a general note: <https://fancyclopedia.org/WOOF>.

What have I to do with this, when I’ve never contributed to WOOF? Well —

